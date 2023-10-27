Players in Ark: Survival Ascended can get greater control over their game to access cheat-like codes by using admin commands.

Admin commands are only available if you are the server owner in Ark: Survival Ascended, or have been granted admin privileges, and cannot be used in official Studio Wildcard servers.

However, if you’re playing in a single-player or in a private session with your friends, you can use the admin commands to give yourself some considerable boosts.

How to use admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

Spawn your own dino. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended on PC, press the escape key and select the Console Commands menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

While Ark: Survival Ascended is yet to be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the method to access admin commands is expected to be the same as it was in Ark: Survival Evolved.

On Xbox, access the menu and press the RB, LB, X, and Y buttons at the same time. On PlayStation, access the menu and press R1, L1, square, and triangle simultaneously.

All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands

Once you have used the above methods you open up the Console Commands menu, you can enter the following terms.

Addexperience (number) Add the specified amount of XP. Changesize (number) Change your size. Default size is 1. Dotame Tame dinosaur you are looking at Enemyinvisible Enemies will not attack or react to you. Fly Enables the ability to fly. Ghost Enables you to pass through objects and models. Giveengrams Unlock all crafting recipes. Giveresources Receive 50 of every resource. Ggivearmorset (tier) (quality) Provides armor based on desired tier and quality. Givecreativemode Enter creative mode. Givecreativemodetotarget Enables creative mode for the player you are looking at. Givecreativemodetoplayer <playerid> Enables creative mode for a specified player. Givecolors Receive every dye color. Givedinoset <tier> <quantity> Spawns a saddled dinosaur based on desired tier and quality. Giveengramstekonly Unlock all Tek engrams. Giveitem <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint> Provides the desired item. Giveitemnumtoplayer <playerID> <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint> Provides desired item to the designated player. Giveitemset (tier) Receive items based on desired input. Giveitemtoplayer <playerID> <blueprintpath> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint> Give desired item to the designated player. Gmsummon <type> <level> Spawn a desired tamed animal. Infinitestats Remove all food, water, oxygen, and stamina requirements. Leavemealone Player becomes invincible. Setcheatplayer false Disable cheat menu. Setcheatplayer true Enable cheat menu. Settimeofday xx:xx Change time of day to desired input. Summon <type> Spawn a desired creature. Summontamed <type> Spawn a desired tamed creature. Teleport Moves you forward to where you’re facing. TeleportplayerIDtome <playerid> Moves a designated player to your location. Teleportplayernametome <playername> Moves a designated player to your location. Toggleinfiniteammo Turns infinite ammo on and off. TPcoords <lat> <lon> <altitude> Teleport to specified coordinates. Walk Turns off flying.

