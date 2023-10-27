Players in Ark: Survival Ascended can get greater control over their game to access cheat-like codes by using admin commands.
Admin commands are only available if you are the server owner in Ark: Survival Ascended, or have been granted admin privileges, and cannot be used in official Studio Wildcard servers.
However, if you’re playing in a single-player or in a private session with your friends, you can use the admin commands to give yourself some considerable boosts.
How to use admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
To use admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended on PC, press the escape key and select the Console Commands menu on the left-hand side of the screen.
While Ark: Survival Ascended is yet to be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the method to access admin commands is expected to be the same as it was in Ark: Survival Evolved.
On Xbox, access the menu and press the RB, LB, X, and Y buttons at the same time. On PlayStation, access the menu and press R1, L1, square, and triangle simultaneously.
All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands
Once you have used the above methods you open up the Console Commands menu, you can enter the following terms.
|Addexperience (number)
|Add the specified amount of XP.
|Changesize (number)
|Change your size. Default size is 1.
|Dotame
|Tame dinosaur you are looking at
|Enemyinvisible
|Enemies will not attack or react to you.
|Fly
|Enables the ability to fly.
|Ghost
|Enables you to pass through objects and models.
|Giveengrams
|Unlock all crafting recipes.
|Giveresources
|Receive 50 of every resource.
|Ggivearmorset (tier) (quality)
|Provides armor based on desired tier and quality.
|Givecreativemode
|Enter creative mode.
|Givecreativemodetotarget
|Enables creative mode for the player you are looking at.
|Givecreativemodetoplayer <playerid>
|Enables creative mode for a specified player.
|Givecolors
|Receive every dye color.
|Givedinoset <tier> <quantity>
|Spawns a saddled dinosaur based on desired tier and quality.
|Giveengramstekonly
|Unlock all Tek engrams.
|Giveitem <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>
|Provides the desired item.
|Giveitemnumtoplayer <playerID> <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>
|Provides desired item to the designated player.
|Giveitemset (tier)
|Receive items based on desired input.
|Giveitemtoplayer <playerID> <blueprintpath> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>
|Give desired item to the designated player.
|Gmsummon <type> <level>
|Spawn a desired tamed animal.
|Infinitestats
|Remove all food, water, oxygen, and stamina requirements.
|Leavemealone
|Player becomes invincible.
|Setcheatplayer false
|Disable cheat menu.
|Setcheatplayer true
|Enable cheat menu.
|Settimeofday xx:xx
|Change time of day to desired input.
|Summon <type>
|Spawn a desired creature.
|Summontamed <type>
|Spawn a desired tamed creature.
|Teleport
|Moves you forward to where you’re facing.
|TeleportplayerIDtome <playerid>
|Moves a designated player to your location.
|Teleportplayernametome <playername>
|Moves a designated player to your location.
|Toggleinfiniteammo
|Turns infinite ammo on and off.
|TPcoords <lat> <lon> <altitude>
|Teleport to specified coordinates.
|Walk
|Turns off flying.