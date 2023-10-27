All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands

Become a Dino God.

A dinosaur as seen in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Image via Studio Wildcard

Players in Ark: Survival Ascended can get greater control over their game to access cheat-like codes by using admin commands.

Admin commands are only available if you are the server owner in Ark: Survival Ascended, or have been granted admin privileges, and cannot be used in official Studio Wildcard servers.

However, if you’re playing in a single-player or in a private session with your friends, you can use the admin commands to give yourself some considerable boosts.

How to use admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

taming a spino in ark survival ascended
Spawn your own dino. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use admin commands in Ark: Survival Ascended on PC, press the escape key and select the Console Commands menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

While Ark: Survival Ascended is yet to be released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the method to access admin commands is expected to be the same as it was in Ark: Survival Evolved.

On Xbox, access the menu and press the RB, LB, X, and Y buttons at the same time. On PlayStation, access the menu and press R1, L1, square, and triangle simultaneously.

Related
How to tame dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended
How to change time of day in Ark: Survival Ascended

All Ark: Survival Ascended admin commands

Once you have used the above methods you open up the Console Commands menu, you can enter the following terms.

Addexperience (number)Add the specified amount of XP.
Changesize (number)Change your size. Default size is 1.
DotameTame dinosaur you are looking at
EnemyinvisibleEnemies will not attack or react to you.
FlyEnables the ability to fly.
GhostEnables you to pass through objects and models.
GiveengramsUnlock all crafting recipes.
GiveresourcesReceive 50 of every resource.
Ggivearmorset (tier) (quality)Provides armor based on desired tier and quality.
GivecreativemodeEnter creative mode.
GivecreativemodetotargetEnables creative mode for the player you are looking at.
Givecreativemodetoplayer <playerid>Enables creative mode for a specified player.
GivecolorsReceive every dye color.
Givedinoset <tier> <quantity>Spawns a saddled dinosaur based on desired tier and quality.
GiveengramstekonlyUnlock all Tek engrams.
Giveitem <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>Provides the desired item.
Giveitemnumtoplayer <playerID> <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>Provides desired item to the designated player.
Giveitemset (tier)Receive items based on desired input.
Giveitemtoplayer <playerID> <blueprintpath> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>Give desired item to the designated player.
Gmsummon <type> <level>Spawn a desired tamed animal.
InfinitestatsRemove all food, water, oxygen, and stamina requirements.
LeavemealonePlayer becomes invincible.
Setcheatplayer falseDisable cheat menu.
Setcheatplayer trueEnable cheat menu.
Settimeofday xx:xxChange time of day to desired input.
Summon <type>Spawn a desired creature.
Summontamed <type>Spawn a desired tamed creature.
TeleportMoves you forward to where you’re facing.
TeleportplayerIDtome <playerid>Moves a designated player to your location.
Teleportplayernametome <playername>Moves a designated player to your location.
ToggleinfiniteammoTurns infinite ammo on and off.
TPcoords <lat> <lon> <altitude>Teleport to specified coordinates.
WalkTurns off flying.
About the author
Josh Challies

Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.

More Stories by Josh Challies