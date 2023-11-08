All Ankylosaurus locations Ark: Survival Ascended

Ankylosaurus’ are an extremely useful creature to have at your disposal in Ark: Survival Ascended, as these armored tanks have many uses.

A tamed Ankylosaurus provides one of the best ways to harvest metal and obsidian, both valuable resources required for plenty of crafting, and they have high health and damage output, making them able to fend off any threats.

However, as they are certainly capable of keeping themselves alive against attackers, they do not shy away from some of the most dangerous areas in Ark: Survival Ascended—which can make taming them quite tricky.

Fortunately, we’re here to help with some of the best locations to find these behemoths and, if you’re feeling adventurous, we’ve also detailed all the locations where they can be found.

Where to find Ankylosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Herbivore Island may have the Ankylosaurus you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Ankylosaurus can be found in various areas of The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, predominantly in the northern part of the map around the volcano and in the snow biome.

However, the safest area to find an Ankylosaurus is on Herbivore Island in the southeast, as no carnivores spawn here and the creatures on the island will only become aggressive if attacked—though some, like the Parasaur and Phiomia, will just flee.

Alternatively, you can find Ankylosaurus in the area to the east of the volcano, which is safer than traversing the volcano itself, and in the mountainous region on the eastern side of the map, directly south of Carnivore Island.

If you’re on the hunt for a high-level Ankylosaurus, you can head to the more dangerous regions like the snow biome and Redwood forest on the back of an Argentavis or Quetzal, as both can carry an Ankylosaurus—which you can then transfer to a safer location to tame.

Due to their armor, knocking out an Ankylosaurus can take some time, so the best method is definitely to build a taming pen and lure them into it, or pick them up and drop them in with an Argentavis or Quetzal.