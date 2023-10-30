Metal is a valuable resource in Ark: Survival Ascended that is required regularly when crafting, so having an adequate metal farming method is vital.

Spread across the map, metal can be found in rocks but some have a much higher yield than others, so they should be your area of focus.

However, when on a public server, there is an hour-long refresh rate, so you may find your usual spot has been wiped clean. Fear not though, as we’ve highlighted all the other areas to visit in your metal run.

How to farm metal in Ark: Survival Ascended

Rich metal nodes can be found in the highlighted areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While metal can be found in any rock, ordinary rocks have a very low yield of metal. Instead, look out for rocks that appear shinier than usual, as these will have a much higher yield of metal and can make farming much quicker.

Use a pickaxe to harvest metal and, as soon as you can, use a Metal Pick as you will get more metal per rock. To begin with, this will be your best way to access metal and I recommend you stick to the edge of the map initially in your hunt.

Once you are stronger, heading inland to harder-to-reach areas results in the best metal yields. However, these areas are significantly more dangerous and you’ll likely find the likes of Carnotaurus, T-Rex, Argentavis, and other risk plentiful.

The best method of farming metal is to use a tamed Ankylosaurus, which results in much more metal and the yield can be increased by boosting its melee damage. Metal also ways much less in an Ankylosaurus’ inventory, again making things much easier.

Ankylosaurus’ can be carried by Argentavis and Quetzals, making for easier transportation to and from metal nodes high up in the mountains.

Once you have collected raw metal, you will need to smelt it into a Metal Ingot using a Refining Forge or an Industrial Forge.

