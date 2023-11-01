There are plenty of resources you need to gather in Ark: Survival Ascended, and one of the most important you’ll need on your list is Obsidian.

Obsidian is a vital component for crafting Polymer, which is required to craft a multitude of high-level items in Ark, and having access to a steady supply of Obsidian can make a real difference.

Unfortunately, it does require taking some risks and venturing into areas of the map that are not friendly, so be sure to remain on alert.

All Obsidian locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Head for the mountains. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Just like Crystal, Obsidian in Ark: Survival Ascended can be found in the peaks spread across the northern region of the map, which makes them dangerous locations to farm.

While it is possible to find the occasional Obsidian spawn in the southern areas of the map, these are much rarer and shouldn’t be relied upon. If you’re hoping to get lucky, stick to cliffs and mountains.

For dedicated farming, the side of the Volcano offers an abundance of Obsidian and is easy to spot. In many cases, you also won’t need to venture right to the summit to get them, so it’s possible to make a quick run.

Obsidian can also be found regularly across the snow biome but it is a dangerous territory, with a lot of aggressive creatures, and rocks can be harder to spot due to being covered in snow.

The best strategy for Obsidian is to use a flying tame with high weight, like an Argentavis, to fly to a location and quickly gather some. Later in the game, the best way to harvest Obsidian is by using an Ankylosaurus.