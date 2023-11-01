Crystal is an extremely valuable resource in Ark: Survival Ascended but gathering it, particularly early in the game, can be troublesome.

Widely used for a lot of crafting, particularly later in your progression, players will most likely first need Crystal when they unlock the Spyglass Engram—an extremely useful tool that can be used to scout locations and creatures.

However, the hunt for Crystal may take you deep into dangerous territory on The Island, so it’s best to know exactly where you’re headed.

All Crystal locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

The peaks are your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Crystal can be found in large quantities in the snow biome on The Island, however, this is an extremely dangerous location as the temperature can whittle down your health, while there are also plenty of aggressive creatures.

Similarly, the summit of the various mountains in Ark: Survival Ascended can have a bountiful yield of Crystal but are also littered with dangerous creatures like Rexes, Carnotaurus, Argentavis, and more.

Therefore, I don’t advise farming these locations unless you have a quick exit or a beastly tame to protect you.

For smaller quantities of Crystal early in the game, there are a few deposits in the southern section of the map around the Southern Islets. However, they are harder to find and I personally did not come across any in my trips.

If you suffer the same unfortunate luck, the best approach would be to tame a Pteranodon or another flier and head towards the mountains. Make sure you have plenty of weight, jump off and hit a few nodes with a Metal Pick, then jump back on your tame and fly away.

You can also use a Pteranodon to lure any aggressive creatures off the edge of cliffs, giving you free rein to farm the Crystals to your heart’s content.

Once you become more established, use an Ankylosaurus to harvest Crystal in higher quantities.