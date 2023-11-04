How to find and tame a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Looking to farm some stone for your shelter and security? Channel the stone age lifestyle by taming a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended.

The Doedicurus is one of the best animals to tame in Ascended. Capable of gathering stone on auto-pilot, this dinosaur is a go-to pet to tame on the island. It can roll into a ball like a giant armadillo. And can you ride on these dinosaurs? Of course you can.

Ark: Survival Ascended: Where to find a Doedicurus

Climb every mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Doedicurus is the perfect dinosaur for base building in Ark: Survival Ascended. These dinosaurs are predominately found in mountainous areas of the island. Similar to the yeti, abominable snowman, and bigfoot, the Doedicurus hides away in the rocky mountains looking for vegetation.

The Doedicurus is an incredibly slow-moving dinosaur. You do not need to worry about using traps to capture the Doedicurus. These herbivores can sometimes be surrounded by carnivores; if this is the case, make sure that you kill everything in close proximity to the Doedicurus before you start the taming process. The Doedicurus will curl into a ball if you deal too much damage to its shell.

How to catch and tame a Doedicurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

You do not need to capture a wild Doedicurus to tame it. Instead, use a Longneck Rifle and Tranquilizer Darts as it slowly moves across the land. You should wait for the Doedicurus to uncurl if it retreats into its shell upon taking too much damage. Don’t bother shooting it with darts when its body is curled. Regardless of where you shoot the Doedicurus, the same amount of damage is dealt with every dart.

The Doedicurus is knocked out when it lies flat on the ground. The best item for taming is three Regular Kibble. However, Narcotics, 26 Crops, or 35 Mejoberries are also viable options. After taming the Doedicurus, make sure that you saddle it up. They can hold up to 50% of their weight before you need to empty the saddle.