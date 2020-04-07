Mirage buffs are “coming” to Apex Legends, according to Respawn dev

Apex’s lead game designer shared that Mirage will get a buff, but didn’t specify when.

Making Mirage more viable in Apex Legends isn’t off Respawn’s radar. The Holographic Trickster is getting a buff in the near future, according to lead game designer Carlos Pineda.

Pineda revealed on Twitter today that Respawn plans to give the Holographic Trickster a helping hand, but he didn’t specify when the buff is coming.

“I feel you people out there talking about Mirage buffs, and the one thing I’ll say is… it’s coming,” Pineda tweeted.

Parts of the community believe that Mirage is underpowered. A fan-made survey revealed that 91 percent of players who answered the poll feel that the Holographic Trickster is in dire need of a buff.

According to the survey, 68 percent of players believed his passive was bad and 66 percent disapproved of his ultimate. Twenty-three percent also answered that he has a negative impact on the team. Although the survey took place over the course of season three, Apex’s fourth season hasn’t made any significant tweaks to the character yet.

The latest patch introduced Apex’s The Old Ways lore event and made a series of balancing adjustments. The patch overlooked Mirage, however, and Pineda’s tweet confirms that Respawn is saving the buff for a later date—possibly for the next season, which kicks off in May.

Although the event didn’t buff Mirage, Respawn made significant progress in rectifying issues with Revenant. The character received a major overhaul that will certainly make him more viable. This gesture is a clear display of Respawn’s concern about balancing some elements in Apex.