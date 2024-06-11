IiTzTimmy leaves DSG mid ALGS Split for Moist Esports in ambitious roster shakeups

Two of the biggest North American organizations in the ALGS have made significant moves following the first round robin, with iiTzTimmy departing from DSG and his subsequent signing with Moist Esports for the rest of the Split Two Pro League.

IiTzTimmy will now play alongside Apex Legends veterans Ben “Wxltzy” Walton and Zachary “Gild” Dennis, while Matthew “Emtee” Trengrove has stepped down from the active playing roster, ending one of the longest dynamic duos in the ALGS—Wxltzy and Emtee have played together since 2022 on Team Burger in APAC-S. Emtee now joins Kyle “Draugr” Gillard as part of Moist Esports’ coaching staff.

Emtee will now coach Moist alongside Draugr. Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

IiTzTimmy entered the competitive ALGS scene in 2023, forming his own team of The Dojo and dominating the NA Last Chance Qualifiers where they would debut on LAN with an impressive fourth place finish. DSG signed the entire roster on Jan. 18 for the 2024 season as the team continued their dominance through Split One with a repeat Match Point Finals appearance and eighth place finish at the Split One Playoffs.

Moist Esports had dominated as APAC-S’ best team since 2022, but announced their intentions to move to NA for the 2024 season, picking up NA veteran Gild as part of the region move. Moist showed no signs of slowing down, claiming second in the Pro League, but the org was then forced to unceremoniously drop the roster after immigration issues prevented the team from traveling to L.A. for the Split One Playoffs. Despite these problems, the Apex roster eventually make it to the LAN even and placed fourth in the finals.

However, the new season 21 changes and shifts in the evolving Apex metagame have seen DSG and Moist struggle ever since the two org’s returns to the NA Pro League, with both failing to place in the top ten through all series in the first round robin of Split Two. This included Moist’s worst performance in ALGS history with a last place finish on June 9; the team went on to score zero points for the day. Currently, both teams sit outside playoffs contention; the top 12 in NA qualify for LAN and Moist sits 25th. DSG is currently in 28th place.

Following iiTzTimmy’s departure from the team, DSG has confirmed coach Deston “Bronzey” Nguyen will temporarily step in as the team’s newest third member. Additionally, Tyler “Dezignful” Gardner has announced DSG is trialing for a new permanent player, but with the imminent roster lock for the week as per the official ALGS rulebook, fans may have to wait a bit longer before they see who represents the NA org for the future.

The new Moist Esports Apex roster will make its ALGS debut on June 15 at 5pm CT for the first set of matches in the second round robin of the NA Pro League against Group A, with DSG playing afterwards on June 16.

