Moist Esports changes region for Year 4 of ALGS—and the org’s new home may surprise you

This would not be the first time an APAC-S team has moved.

Moist Esports first entered the Apex Legends Global Series by signing the Australian roster of Team Burger for the 2022-23 Pro League, and have consistently proven themselves one of the best rosters in all of APAC-S. Year Four will look very different, however, as the org has packed its bags for one of the biggest moves in ALGS history.

Ben “Wxltzy” Walton, IGL of Moist Esports, announced the team’s POIs for Year Four of the ALGS, which includes Grow Towers on Olympus, Command Center on Storm Point, and Overlook for World’s Edge, alongside the org’s plans to move regions to North America, instead of staying in APAC-S.

These are the moisture zones for all Y4 events in NORTH AMERICA😈 @MoistEsports pic.twitter.com/C5rCkZPdF6 — MST Wxltzy (@Wxltzy) October 11, 2023

Moist Esports has always found success at all levels of competition, never falling out of the top three in the APAC-S Pro League ever since being signed on Sept. 6, 2022. On an international level, Moist has also made every Match Point Finals but failed to secure a win, with their three 2023 LAN events ending in sixth, seventh, and 12th place respectively.

This would not be the first time that a team has changed region in the ALGS. In 2022, APAC-S’s Reignite would win the Split Two Playoffs, before being signed by DarkZero Esports and winning the 2022 Championship. Then, DarkZero would shock the world by announcing their own move to North America for the 22-23 ALGS season, joining North America for the year.

The experiment would prove massively successful, as DarkZero would finish each Split in the top half of NA, qualifying for all three LAN events in Year Three and even winning the Split Two Playoffs, tying TSM as the most successful Apex team at the time.

The changes to the Pro League format for Year Four of the ALGS heavily favor North America over the other three regions due to their performances at the 2023 Championship. For the Split One Playoffs, 12 teams from NA will qualify, while EMEA, APAC-S, and APAC-N will each only send eight teams.

Although Moist will have to compete against DarkZero and other world-class competitors like Championship winners TSM, they are presented with the biggest opportunity to grow by fighting against these teams weekly, instead of only playing against them on LAN. Even if they initially slump in the new environment, NA provides the biggest room for error with 12 of the 30 Pro League teams making the cut for the Split One Playoffs, compared to the eight slots in APAC-S.

Year Four of the ALGS begins in all regions with the preseason qualifiers, with registration opening on Oct. 23, and tournaments starting on November 25. The winning teams from each Qualifier tournament will join Moist Esports and the other invited teams for the start of the Pro League on January 20, 2024.

About the author