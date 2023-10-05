ALGS Year 4 kicks off in 2024 with new region and big buffs for APAC South

ALGS is back, and it's got some regional changes shaking up competition.

The Apex Legends Global Series will kick off its fourth season at the beginning of 2024—but it’s going to look a bit different when it does return.

As EA and ALGS organizers announced today, there are several format and regional changes coming for the highest level of Apex esports in 2024. Chief among those is the addition of a new region, the People’s Republic of China, and the news that South America will no longer have a Pro League system to function as its “regular season” and means of qualification for LAN events.

Instead, both China and South America will have at least two guaranteed LAN spots apiece, with China’s teams invited by the ALGS and South America’s teams qualifying via a series of Challenger Circuit tournaments leading to a match point Regional Finals.

Depending on the performance of the Chinese and South American teams at the Split One Playoffs, both regions have the opportunity to earn more LAN spots for their region.

ALGS is back. Image via EA and Respawn

The other major shift coming to ALGS Year Four has to do with LAN qualification, and a hot-button issue for many avid competitive Apex players and fans: more LAN spots for North America and APAC South.

Despite consistently being one of the best-performing regions in competitive Apex and winning multiple LANs in 2022 via the Reignite/DarkZero team before they moved to NA, APAC South has started each of the last two years of the competition with just five guaranteed LAN spots—the same as South America. That changes this year as APAC South will have eight guaranteed LAN qualification spots following their Pro League and Regional Finals competition—the same number of spots EMEA and APAC North begin the year with.

NA, on the other hand, will have 12 LAN spots for the Split One Playoffs as the region retains its reputation as the deepest and toughest region in Apex.

APAC South will also benefit from an increase in Pro League prize money, with the prize pool for teams at the conclusion of each Split in the region being upped to $125,000 per split. That’s the same amount of money as all other Pro League regions next year, and it doubles APAC South’s Pro League prize pool from last year.

ALGS organizers are still yet to confirm the dates and locations for the LAN competitions next year, but regardless, the prize pool for each will remain the same: a $1 million pot for both the Split One and Split Two Playoffs and a $2 million pool for the ALGS Championship.

More details on the prizing, scheduling, LAN qualification, Challenger Circuits, and more can be found on the ALGS website.

Year Four Pro League Qualifiers will begin on Nov. 25, and the competitive Apex season will officially begin on Jan. 20, 2024, with the first day of Pro League.

