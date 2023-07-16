Who won the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023?

Winners and final standings from LAN.

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs stage, with several teams in their areas and esports logos on red screens in front of them.
Photo by Joe Brady via EA

The Apex Legends Global Series Split Two Playoffs is officially over, and one team is officially six figures richer. But while you might be mostly concerned with who won, there are plenty of other teams that padded their wallets in the final standings, as well.

The Split Two Playoffs were the year’s final LAN before the ALGS Championship, and therefore it was the last chance for many teams to qualify for that big final LAN of the season as well. So, in addition to the excitement of the big prizes, a raucous crowd, and the match point format that means there’s no telling just how long or short the finals can go on, there was also huge incentive for the ALGS teams there to perform.

Related: Apex pro shows exactly what to do when everything goes wrong in ALGS Playoffs

If you’re like me and always want the full breakdown of who won and how other teams did around them, we’ve got you covered.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023 winners and full final standings

DarkZero reclaimed their throne atop the Apex world by winning the Split Two Playoffs, holding off TSM in second place. It was a sterling showing for North American teams in general, as they held all top five spots courtesy of DarkZero, TSM, Oxygen Esports, XSET, and FaZe.

TeamPrize
FirstDarkZero$300,000
SecondTSM$160,000
ThirdOxygen Esports$105,000
FourthXSET$85,000
FifthFaZe$65,000
SixthPioneers$50,000
SeventhMoist Esports$40,000
EighthOpTic Gaming$30,000
NinthAlliance$25,000
10thFnatic$20,000
11thNRG$16,000
12thLG Chivas$15,000
13thFC destroy$14,000
14th100 Thieves$13,000
15thGANBARE OTOUSAN$12,000
16thPULVEREX$11,000
17thFire Beavers$10,500
18thRIDDLE ORDER$10,000
19thBLVKHVND$9,500
20thAcend$9,000
21stREALIZE
22ndJLINGZ Esports
23rdGoNext Esports
24thElement 6
25thDreamFire
26thNAKED
27thONIC Esports
28thEntropiq
29thComplexity
30thNORTHEPTION
31stAurora
32ndMDY White
33rdGLYTCH
34thLeaveNoWitness
35thCrazy Raccoon
36thSAF Esports
37thFURIA
38thATHXVY
39thNoctem Esports
40thVexed Gaming

About the author

Adam Snavely

Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.

More Stories by Adam Snavely