Who won the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023?

The Apex Legends Global Series Split Two Playoffs is officially over, and one team is officially six figures richer. But while you might be mostly concerned with who won, there are plenty of other teams that padded their wallets in the final standings, as well.

The Split Two Playoffs were the year’s final LAN before the ALGS Championship, and therefore it was the last chance for many teams to qualify for that big final LAN of the season as well. So, in addition to the excitement of the big prizes, a raucous crowd, and the match point format that means there’s no telling just how long or short the finals can go on, there was also huge incentive for the ALGS teams there to perform.

If you’re like me and always want the full breakdown of who won and how other teams did around them, we’ve got you covered.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023 winners and full final standings

DarkZero reclaimed their throne atop the Apex world by winning the Split Two Playoffs, holding off TSM in second place. It was a sterling showing for North American teams in general, as they held all top five spots courtesy of DarkZero, TSM, Oxygen Esports, XSET, and FaZe.

Team Prize First DarkZero $300,000 Second TSM $160,000 Third Oxygen Esports $105,000 Fourth XSET $85,000 Fifth FaZe $65,000 Sixth Pioneers $50,000 Seventh Moist Esports $40,000 Eighth OpTic Gaming $30,000 Ninth Alliance $25,000 10th Fnatic $20,000 11th NRG $16,000 12th LG Chivas $15,000 13th FC destroy $14,000 14th 100 Thieves $13,000 15th GANBARE OTOUSAN $12,000 16th PULVEREX $11,000 17th Fire Beavers $10,500 18th RIDDLE ORDER $10,000 19th BLVKHVND $9,500 20th Acend $9,000 21st REALIZE – 22nd JLINGZ Esports – 23rd GoNext Esports – 24th Element 6 – 25th DreamFire – 26th NAKED – 27th ONIC Esports – 28th Entropiq – 29th Complexity – 30th NORTHEPTION – 31st Aurora – 32nd MDY White – 33rd GLYTCH – 34th LeaveNoWitness – 35th Crazy Raccoon – 36th SAF Esports – 37th FURIA – 38th ATHXVY – 39th Noctem Esports – 40th Vexed Gaming –

