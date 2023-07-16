Who won the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023?

The Apex Legends Global Series Split Two Playoffs is officially over, and one team is officially six figures richer. But while you might be mostly concerned with who won, there are plenty of other teams that padded their wallets in the final standings, as well.
The Split Two Playoffs were the year’s final LAN before the ALGS Championship, and therefore it was the last chance for many teams to qualify for that big final LAN of the season as well. So, in addition to the excitement of the big prizes, a raucous crowd, and the match point format that means there’s no telling just how long or short the finals can go on, there was also huge incentive for the ALGS teams there to perform.
If you’re like me and always want the full breakdown of who won and how other teams did around them, we’ve got you covered.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023 winners and full final standings
DarkZero reclaimed their throne atop the Apex world by winning the Split Two Playoffs, holding off TSM in second place. It was a sterling showing for North American teams in general, as they held all top five spots courtesy of DarkZero, TSM, Oxygen Esports, XSET, and FaZe.
|Team
|Prize
|First
|DarkZero
|$300,000
|Second
|TSM
|$160,000
|Third
|Oxygen Esports
|$105,000
|Fourth
|XSET
|$85,000
|Fifth
|FaZe
|$65,000
|Sixth
|Pioneers
|$50,000
|Seventh
|Moist Esports
|$40,000
|Eighth
|OpTic Gaming
|$30,000
|Ninth
|Alliance
|$25,000
|10th
|Fnatic
|$20,000
|11th
|NRG
|$16,000
|12th
|LG Chivas
|$15,000
|13th
|FC destroy
|$14,000
|14th
|100 Thieves
|$13,000
|15th
|GANBARE OTOUSAN
|$12,000
|16th
|PULVEREX
|$11,000
|17th
|Fire Beavers
|$10,500
|18th
|RIDDLE ORDER
|$10,000
|19th
|BLVKHVND
|$9,500
|20th
|Acend
|$9,000
|21st
|REALIZE
|–
|22nd
|JLINGZ Esports
|–
|23rd
|GoNext Esports
|–
|24th
|Element 6
|–
|25th
|DreamFire
|–
|26th
|NAKED
|–
|27th
|ONIC Esports
|–
|28th
|Entropiq
|–
|29th
|Complexity
|–
|30th
|NORTHEPTION
|–
|31st
|Aurora
|–
|32nd
|MDY White
|–
|33rd
|GLYTCH
|–
|34th
|LeaveNoWitness
|–
|35th
|Crazy Raccoon
|–
|36th
|SAF Esports
|–
|37th
|FURIA
|–
|38th
|ATHXVY
|–
|39th
|Noctem Esports
|–
|40th
|Vexed Gaming
|–