All teams qualified for the 2023 ALGS Championship

Keep up with all 40 teams qualified for the LAN event.

The 2023 Apex Legends Global Series culminates in its third LAN event, the Championship, where 40 of the best international teams compete for a chance to represent their region, the $2,000,000 USD prize pool, and the title of Year Three ALGS champions.

Qualification for the Championship takes place over the entirety of 2023, with teams earning circuit points for their placement in the Split One and Split Two Playoffs. The top 30 teams with the most playoff points will directly qualify for the Championship.

While the Playoffs events only sent a predetermined number of teams based on a region’s previous results in international tournaments, there is no limit on how many teams from a certain region can attend the Championship.

The remaining 10 teams qualify through the Last Chance Qualifier tournaments, where all non-qualified Pro League teams and the winners of each region’s Challenger Circuits will compete for the two last tickets to the Championship. In total, 40 teams from the five leagues will participate in the Championship, starting on even ground, regardless of how they qualified for the event.

Currently, Respawn and EA have released the dates for the 2023 Championship, but fans can expect the official announcement following the results of each region’s LCQ.

Here are all of the teams who have qualified for the 2023 ALGS Championship.

All qualified ALGS Championship teams

North America

TSM

NRG

XSET

LG Chivas

DarkZero Esports

Complexity Gaming

Sentinels

100 Thieves

OpTic Gaming

Oxygen Esports

FaZe Clan

EMEA

Alliance

Acend

Element 6

Pioneers

JLINGZ Esports

Fire Beavers

APAC-N

Fnatic

Ganbare otousan

REALIZE

Enter Force.36

PULVEREX

FC Destroy

RIDDLE ORDER

APAC-S

Moist Esports

ONIC Esports

DreamFire

BLVKHVND

Tom Yum Kung

South America

Team Singularity

