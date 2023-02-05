Who won the ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023?

The Apex Legends Global Series headed to London this weekend to crown its next LAN champion, and fans were treated to some of the best Apex gameplay they will ever see. From surprise fan-favorites to international heavyweights, the Split One Playoffs had it all.

Only one team would ultimately be crowned champion after a full weekend of play, however. The 40 teams that qualified for LAN were whittled down to the final 20 after the first three days of competition, setting the scene for the Finals lobby with everything to play for.

The Finals, as all ALGS LAN Finals are, were played with match point format, meaning that teams needed to reach 50 points and then win a game after crossing that threshold in order to become champions. Point order still mattered to the squads playing for rankings from second to 20th, but the champion would still be whichever squad reached match point and subsquently won a game, regardless of their total score.

So, how did it all shake out? We’ve got all the answers you need.

ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023 winner and final standings

The winner of the Split One Playoffs was TSM. The North American giants received the grand prize of $300,000, and also the maximum 500 playoff points for qualification to the ALGS Championship later this year. The final standings for the event alongside prizes for each squad are as follows.