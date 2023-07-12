ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023: Scores, standings, and results

The Apex Legends Global Series comes back to the Copper Box Arena in London, featuring a roster of 40 new and returning international teams from all five major leagues, competing to prove that they’re the best team in the game. And we’ll be following the ALGS standings every step of the way.
The tournament will take place over four days and three different stages, each with their own leaderboard to track and follow. It can be tough for fans to keep up with their favorite team’s current standings and which bracket they end up in after the initial group stage.
For new and old spectators, we’ve compiled a list of the scores and standings for all 40 teams in each stage of the tournament. Just check out the guide below for the latest updates to the Split Two Playoffs standings.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023: Full scores and standings
Group Stage standings
All 40 teams attending are divided into four groups, who will play the other groups once in a round robin format of six games each, totaling 18 games for each team in the group stage. The cumulative score will decide the top 20 teams that move up to the Winners Bracket, and the bottom 20 teams that fall down to Losers Bracket Round One.
|Team
|Points
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|Sixth
|Seventh
|Eighth
|Ninth
|10th
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th
|↑Top 20 to Winners
|↓Bottom 20 to Losers
|21st
|22nd
|23rd
|24th
|25th
|26th
|27th
|28th
|29th
|30th
|31st
|32nd
|33rd
|34th
|35th
|36th
|37th
|38th
|39th
|40th
Bracket Stage standings
The Bracket Stage consists of three phases: Winners Bracket, Losers Bracket Round One, and Losers Bracket Round Two. The Winners Bracket features the top 20 teams from the group stage in a six-game series, with the top 10 directly advancing to the Finals and receiving bonus points based on their standings. The bottom 10 will advance to Losers Bracket Round Two.
The bottom 20 teams from the groups stage will compete in Losers Bracket Round One, with the top 10 advancing to Losers Bracket Round Two, and the bottom 10 teams eliminated from the event. The remaining 20 teams will compete in one last six-game lobby, with the top 10 advancing to the Finals and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.
Losers Bracket Round One
|Team
|Points
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|Sixth
|Seventh
|Eighth
|Ninth
|10th
|↑Top 10 to Losers Round Two
|↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th
Winners Bracket
|Team
|Points
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|Sixth
|Seventh
|Eighth
|Ninth
|10th
|↑Top 10 to Finals
|↓Bottom 10 to Losers Round Two
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th
Losers Bracket Round Two
|Team
|Points
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|Sixth
|Seventh
|Eighth
|Ninth
|10th
|↑Top 10 to Finals
|↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th
Finals
The Finals round will consist of the final 20 teams playing in match point format. The 10 teams who advanced from the Winners Bracket begin with up to 10 points, depending on their placement in the previous round, while the teams who advanced from Losers Bracket Round Two will start with zero points. Instead of playing six games, teams will have to reach 50 points and then win a game to win the Split Two Playoffs, with no limit on the max amount of games played in the Finals. Teams must already have 50 points at the start of the game to be considered match point eligible, and will not win the Finals if they reach 50 points in the middle of a game.
|Team
|Points
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|Sixth
|Seventh
|Eighth
|Ninth
|10th
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th