ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023: Scores, standings, and results

Which teams made it to the next stage, and which got eliminated?

The empty stage of the ALGS Playoffs, at the Copper Box Arena in London.
The Apex Legends Global Series comes back to the Copper Box Arena in London, featuring a roster of 40 new and returning international teams from all five major leagues, competing to prove that they’re the best team in the game. And we’ll be following the ALGS standings every step of the way.

The tournament will take place over four days and three different stages, each with their own leaderboard to track and follow. It can be tough for fans to keep up with their favorite team’s current standings and which bracket they end up in after the initial group stage.

For new and old spectators, we’ve compiled a list of the scores and standings for all 40 teams in each stage of the tournament. Just check out the guide below for the latest updates to the Split Two Playoffs standings.

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023: Full scores and standings

Group Stage standings

All 40 teams attending are divided into four groups, who will play the other groups once in a round robin format of six games each, totaling 18 games for each team in the group stage. The cumulative score will decide the top 20 teams that move up to the Winners Bracket, and the bottom 20 teams that fall down to Losers Bracket Round One.

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th
↑Top 20 to Winners
↓Bottom 20 to Losers
21st
22nd
23rd
24th
25th
26th
27th
28th
29th
30th
31st
32nd
33rd
34th
35th
36th
37th
38th
39th
40th

Bracket Stage standings

The Bracket Stage consists of three phases: Winners Bracket, Losers Bracket Round One, and Losers Bracket Round Two. The Winners Bracket features the top 20 teams from the group stage in a six-game series, with the top 10 directly advancing to the Finals and receiving bonus points based on their standings. The bottom 10 will advance to Losers Bracket Round Two.

The bottom 20 teams from the groups stage will compete in Losers Bracket Round One, with the top 10 advancing to Losers Bracket Round Two, and the bottom 10 teams eliminated from the event. The remaining 20 teams will compete in one last six-game lobby, with the top 10 advancing to the Finals and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

Losers Bracket Round One

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Losers Round Two
↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Winners Bracket

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Finals
↓Bottom 10 to Losers Round Two
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Losers Bracket Round Two

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Finals
↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Finals

The Finals round will consist of the final 20 teams playing in match point format. The 10 teams who advanced from the Winners Bracket begin with up to 10 points, depending on their placement in the previous round, while the teams who advanced from Losers Bracket Round Two will start with zero points. Instead of playing six games, teams will have to reach 50 points and then win a game to win the Split Two Playoffs, with no limit on the max amount of games played in the Finals. Teams must already have 50 points at the start of the game to be considered match point eligible, and will not win the Finals if they reach 50 points in the middle of a game.

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

