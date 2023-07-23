ALGS LCQ 2023: Full Apex Legends scores and final standings

The Apex Legends Global Series 2023 Championship is fast approaching. Over 200 teams across the globe have battled it out for over seven months and across two main splits—but only one can be crowned ALGS champions for 2023.

The ALGS Championship in Birmingham, U.K. on Sep. 6 will see 40 of the world’s best descend upon the city for a shot at the crown and the lion’s share of $2 million USD in prizemoney. Of those 40, 30 have received direct invites based on their performances throughout the year, which earned them ALGS playoff points.

For those who missed out on the top 30, one final chance remains via the ALGS Last Chance Qualifiers. Each major region—North America, South America, EMEA, and the north and south of the Asia-Pacific—will send two further teams from their respective LCQ.

With each region itself featuring 40 teams, it’s do-or-die in a race for global Apex supremacy.

Who qualified for the ALGS Championship via the LCQ?

The 10 teams who have qualified for the ALGS Championship via the LCQ are:

North America TBD TBD

South America TBD TBD

EMEA TBD TBD

APAC North TBD TBD

APAC South TBD TBD



ALGS LCQ 2023 format

10 teams, two from each of the five major regions, will join the top 30 at the ALGS Championship in September. The top 30 were determined following the Split Two Playoffs in London back in July.

Each region’s LCQ sees 40 of the best who failed to crack that top 30, but only two can move on to Birmingham and a shot at the championship. Per the LCQ format, teams were seeded based on their status at the end of split two—from Pro League right down to each region’s Challenger Circuit.

The top 10 from each 20-team group moved into the winner’s bracket, while the bottom 10 went into losers and faced elimination. From there, the top 10 who survived joined the winner’s bracket teams for the final round.

The final round is played on match point format, meaning any team that crosses the 50 point threshold and then wins a game before any other team on match point will automatically win the final and earn one of their region’s ALGS Championship berths. The second place teams will be determined by standard ALGS scoring.

Related: How to watch the ALGS 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers

ALGS LCQ 2023 final scores and standings

North America

Placement Team Total Points First The Dojo 10 Second FURIA 9 Third Meat Lovers 8 Fourth Stallions 7 Fifth Most Hated 6 Sixth Flat 5 Seventh Aporia 4 Eighth Dudes Night Out 3 Ninth Native Gaming 2 10th KSR 1 11th Team Stability 0 12th Noxious 0 13th Rise 0 14th YEEEEEEEEEEEEEER 0 15th BIL 0 16th ChadimusPrimev2 0 17th Drop-In Gaming 0 18th Ape Gang 0 19th E8 0 20th Secret Formula 0

South America

Placement Team Total Points First VKB 10 Second High Ping 9 Third Us Guri 8 Fourth GLYTCH Energy 7 Fifth Noctem Esports 6 Sixth K1CK 5 Seventh ATHXHVY 4 Eighth Team Cerberus 3 Ninth Start a fight Esports 2 10th Vermouth 1 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th

EMEA

Placement Team Total Points First Vexed Gaming 10 Second Aurora Gaming 9 Third UAIM 8 Fourth Entropiq 7 Fifth GoNext Esports 6 Sixth Danish 5 Seventh TouhuTontut 4 Eighth BlueWhites 3 Ninth Myztro Gaming 2 10th Les cités de France 1 11th VORTEX CGO 0 12th FUT Esports 0 13th Pro League Rejects 0 14th V2 0 15th Horizon Union 0 16th Adept Club 0 17th Voltage 0 18th aNc Outplayed 0 19th UTFT 0 20th Phoenix Legacy 0

APAC North

Placement Team Total Points First HAO 10 Second ApexGanbaru 9 Third KINOTROPE Gaming 8 Fourth Nebula e-Sports 7 Fifth COCOLOBI gaming 6 Sixth NORTHEPTION 5 Seventh Crazy Raccoon 4 Eighth NAKED 3 Ninth Reignite 2 10th LEDIAN 1 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th

APAC South

Placement Team Total Points First Inside The Ring 10 Second MDY White 9 Third Dewa United Esports 8 Fourth Buriram United Esports 7 Fifth Aggressive Gamers Lunging 6 Sixth LG Gaming 5 Seventh Spicy Burrito 4 Eighth Keep Going Gaming 3 Ninth Outside 2 10th XNY 1 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th

About the author