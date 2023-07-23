ALGS LCQ 2023: Full Apex Legends scores and final standings

100 teams from five regions enter, only 10 can proceed.

and
An image of the Apex Legends Global Series LCQ Finals logo.
Image via Apex Legends Esports

The Apex Legends Global Series 2023 Championship is fast approaching. Over 200 teams across the globe have battled it out for over seven months and across two main splits—but only one can be crowned ALGS champions for 2023.

The ALGS Championship in Birmingham, U.K. on Sep. 6 will see 40 of the world’s best descend upon the city for a shot at the crown and the lion’s share of $2 million USD in prizemoney. Of those 40, 30 have received direct invites based on their performances throughout the year, which earned them ALGS playoff points.

For those who missed out on the top 30, one final chance remains via the ALGS Last Chance Qualifiers. Each major region—North America, South America, EMEA, and the north and south of the Asia-Pacific—will send two further teams from their respective LCQ.

With each region itself featuring 40 teams, it’s do-or-die in a race for global Apex supremacy.

Who qualified for the ALGS Championship via the LCQ?

The 10 teams who have qualified for the ALGS Championship via the LCQ are:

  • North America
    • TBD
    • TBD
  • South America
    • TBD
    • TBD
  • EMEA
    • TBD
    • TBD
  • APAC North
    • TBD
    • TBD
  • APAC South
    • TBD
    • TBD

ALGS LCQ 2023 format

10 teams, two from each of the five major regions, will join the top 30 at the ALGS Championship in September. The top 30 were determined following the Split Two Playoffs in London back in July.

Each region’s LCQ sees 40 of the best who failed to crack that top 30, but only two can move on to Birmingham and a shot at the championship. Per the LCQ format, teams were seeded based on their status at the end of split two—from Pro League right down to each region’s Challenger Circuit.

The top 10 from each 20-team group moved into the winner’s bracket, while the bottom 10 went into losers and faced elimination. From there, the top 10 who survived joined the winner’s bracket teams for the final round.

The final round is played on match point format, meaning any team that crosses the 50 point threshold and then wins a game before any other team on match point will automatically win the final and earn one of their region’s ALGS Championship berths. The second place teams will be determined by standard ALGS scoring.

Related: How to watch the ALGS 2023 Last Chance Qualifiers

ALGS LCQ 2023 final scores and standings

North America

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstThe Dojo10
SecondFURIA9
ThirdMeat Lovers8
FourthStallions7
FifthMost Hated6
SixthFlat5
SeventhAporia4
EighthDudes Night Out3
NinthNative Gaming2
10thKSR1
11thTeam Stability0
12thNoxious0
13thRise0
14thYEEEEEEEEEEEEEER0
15thBIL0
16thChadimusPrimev20
17thDrop-In Gaming0
18thApe Gang0
19thE80
20thSecret Formula0

South America

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstVKB10
SecondHigh Ping9
ThirdUs Guri8
FourthGLYTCH Energy7
FifthNoctem Esports6
SixthK1CK5
SeventhATHXHVY4
EighthTeam Cerberus3
NinthStart a fight Esports2
10thVermouth1
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

EMEA

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstVexed Gaming10
SecondAurora Gaming9
ThirdUAIM8
FourthEntropiq7
FifthGoNext Esports6
SixthDanish5
SeventhTouhuTontut4
EighthBlueWhites3
NinthMyztro Gaming2
10thLes cités de France1
11thVORTEX CGO0
12thFUT Esports0
13thPro League Rejects0
14thV20
15thHorizon Union0
16thAdept Club0
17thVoltage0
18thaNc Outplayed0
19thUTFT0
20thPhoenix Legacy0

APAC North

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstHAO10
SecondApexGanbaru9
ThirdKINOTROPE Gaming8
FourthNebula e-Sports7
FifthCOCOLOBI gaming6
SixthNORTHEPTION5
SeventhCrazy Raccoon4
EighthNAKED3
NinthReignite2
10thLEDIAN1
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

APAC South

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstInside The Ring10
SecondMDY White9
ThirdDewa United Esports8
FourthBuriram United Esports7
FifthAggressive Gamers Lunging6
SixthLG Gaming5
SeventhSpicy Burrito4
EighthKeep Going Gaming3
NinthOutside2
10thXNY1
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

About the author

Nicholas Taifalos

Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: [email protected]

More Stories by Nicholas Taifalos