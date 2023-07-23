ALGS LCQ 2023: Full Apex Legends scores and final standings

The Apex Legends Global Series 2023 Championship is fast approaching. Over 200 teams across the globe have battled it out for over seven months and across two main splits—but only one can be crowned ALGS champions for 2023.
The ALGS Championship in Birmingham, U.K. on Sep. 6 will see 40 of the world’s best descend upon the city for a shot at the crown and the lion’s share of $2 million USD in prizemoney. Of those 40, 30 have received direct invites based on their performances throughout the year, which earned them ALGS playoff points.
For those who missed out on the top 30, one final chance remains via the ALGS Last Chance Qualifiers. Each major region—North America, South America, EMEA, and the north and south of the Asia-Pacific—will send two further teams from their respective LCQ.
With each region itself featuring 40 teams, it’s do-or-die in a race for global Apex supremacy.
Who qualified for the ALGS Championship via the LCQ?
The 10 teams who have qualified for the ALGS Championship via the LCQ are:
- North America
- TBD
- TBD
- South America
- TBD
- TBD
- EMEA
- TBD
- TBD
- APAC North
- TBD
- TBD
- APAC South
- TBD
- TBD
ALGS LCQ 2023 format
10 teams, two from each of the five major regions, will join the top 30 at the ALGS Championship in September. The top 30 were determined following the Split Two Playoffs in London back in July.
Each region’s LCQ sees 40 of the best who failed to crack that top 30, but only two can move on to Birmingham and a shot at the championship. Per the LCQ format, teams were seeded based on their status at the end of split two—from Pro League right down to each region’s Challenger Circuit.
The top 10 from each 20-team group moved into the winner’s bracket, while the bottom 10 went into losers and faced elimination. From there, the top 10 who survived joined the winner’s bracket teams for the final round.
The final round is played on match point format, meaning any team that crosses the 50 point threshold and then wins a game before any other team on match point will automatically win the final and earn one of their region’s ALGS Championship berths. The second place teams will be determined by standard ALGS scoring.
ALGS LCQ 2023 final scores and standings
North America
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|The Dojo
|10
|Second
|FURIA
|9
|Third
|Meat Lovers
|8
|Fourth
|Stallions
|7
|Fifth
|Most Hated
|6
|Sixth
|Flat
|5
|Seventh
|Aporia
|4
|Eighth
|Dudes Night Out
|3
|Ninth
|Native Gaming
|2
|10th
|KSR
|1
|11th
|Team Stability
|0
|12th
|Noxious
|0
|13th
|Rise
|0
|14th
|YEEEEEEEEEEEEEER
|0
|15th
|BIL
|0
|16th
|ChadimusPrimev2
|0
|17th
|Drop-In Gaming
|0
|18th
|Ape Gang
|0
|19th
|E8
|0
|20th
|Secret Formula
|0
South America
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|VKB
|10
|Second
|High Ping
|9
|Third
|Us Guri
|8
|Fourth
|GLYTCH Energy
|7
|Fifth
|Noctem Esports
|6
|Sixth
|K1CK
|5
|Seventh
|ATHXHVY
|4
|Eighth
|Team Cerberus
|3
|Ninth
|Start a fight Esports
|2
|10th
|Vermouth
|1
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th
EMEA
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Vexed Gaming
|10
|Second
|Aurora Gaming
|9
|Third
|UAIM
|8
|Fourth
|Entropiq
|7
|Fifth
|GoNext Esports
|6
|Sixth
|Danish
|5
|Seventh
|TouhuTontut
|4
|Eighth
|BlueWhites
|3
|Ninth
|Myztro Gaming
|2
|10th
|Les cités de France
|1
|11th
|VORTEX CGO
|0
|12th
|FUT Esports
|0
|13th
|Pro League Rejects
|0
|14th
|V2
|0
|15th
|Horizon Union
|0
|16th
|Adept Club
|0
|17th
|Voltage
|0
|18th
|aNc Outplayed
|0
|19th
|UTFT
|0
|20th
|Phoenix Legacy
|0
APAC North
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|HAO
|10
|Second
|ApexGanbaru
|9
|Third
|KINOTROPE Gaming
|8
|Fourth
|Nebula e-Sports
|7
|Fifth
|COCOLOBI gaming
|6
|Sixth
|NORTHEPTION
|5
|Seventh
|Crazy Raccoon
|4
|Eighth
|NAKED
|3
|Ninth
|Reignite
|2
|10th
|LEDIAN
|1
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th
APAC South
|Placement
|Team
|Total Points
|First
|Inside The Ring
|10
|Second
|MDY White
|9
|Third
|Dewa United Esports
|8
|Fourth
|Buriram United Esports
|7
|Fifth
|Aggressive Gamers Lunging
|6
|Sixth
|LG Gaming
|5
|Seventh
|Spicy Burrito
|4
|Eighth
|Keep Going Gaming
|3
|Ninth
|Outside
|2
|10th
|XNY
|1
|11th
|12th
|13th
|14th
|15th
|16th
|17th
|18th
|19th
|20th