The Apex Legends Global Series culminates at the ALGS Championship, where 40 of the best teams from around the globe look to prove themselves on an international scale, hoping to be crowned as the undisputed kings of Apex, but not every team will take the same road to the Championship. Some have to get there through the LCQ.

For teams who did not qualify for previous LANs or failed to meet expectations in the regular season, the Last Chance Qualifier is the biggest tournament of their season, with two teams from each region qualifying for the Championship. 10 teams in total will advance from the LCQ in each region and join the 30 teams that have already qualified with circuit points.

Whether you want to keep up with the main broadcast channels for the finals, or directly spectate your favorite player or team’s perspective as they battle through the bracket stage, the ALGS offers multiple speciating options for fans of all regions.



Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 ALGS Last Chance Qualifier, and how to watch it.

How does the ALGS LCQ work? LCQ 2023 format

The 2023 ALGS Last Chance Qualifier will run for two to three days, depending on region, from July 21 to July 23. Participating teams will be seeded from their performance in the Split Two Playoffs, the Split Two Pro League, and the Split Two Challenger Circuits.

All teams start in the Winners Bracket, which consists of two rounds. Each team will play a series of eight games in two groups, with the top ten from each group advancing to Winners Bracket Round Two, and the bottom ten of each group dropping to the Losers Bracket. Round Two of the Winners Bracket will be played in a series of eight more games, with the top ten teams directly advancing to the finals with additional points, based on their leaderboard position, and the bottom ten going down to Losers Bracket Round Two.

Losers Bracket Round One plays over eight games, with the top ten advancing to Losers Bracket Round Two, and the bottom ten are eliminated from the LCQ. Round Two is also played over a series of eight games, with the top ten advancing to the finals, and the bottom ten are eliminated from the tournament.

The Finals are played in a Match Point Format, with no match limit set for the series. Once a team reaches 50 points they become “Match Point Eligible” in the next match. A team that wins a game while Match Point Eligible is declared the winner of the tournament, and qualify for the ALGS 2023 Championship. The rest of the teams are ranked by their total points earned in the finals, with second place receiving the last slot to the Championship.

Full 2023 ALGS LCQ schedule and streams

There will be no official broadcast channel for the LCQ until the finals of each region. The NA and EMEA LCQ finals will be broadcast on EA’s official Twitch and Youtube Channels beginning on Sunday, July 23, at 12pm CT. The North American LCQ finals will take place later the same day following the conclusion of the EMEA finals. Official alternate language stream broadcast partners are also included for the LCQ finals of APAC-S and SA.

Fans of specific players or teams can also watch their own streams on Twitch and Youtube, as ALGS allows all competing players to stream the LCQ event with a ten minute delay for competitive integrity.

Official ALGS Streams

The first ALGS Last Chance Qualifier tournament begins in EMEA on July 21, at 12pm CT, featuring previous Split Two Playoffs teams Aurora Gaming, GoNext Esports, Entropiq, and Vexed Gaming.

