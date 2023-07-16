ALGS Championship gets new UK location in September showdown

The 2023 ALGS Championship might be the most competitive tournament ever held if the Split Two Playoffs were any indication. And as announced today, it will be getting a new location from what was originally announced earlier this year.

Instead of London, where it was previously announced that all three ALGS LANs would take place in 2023, the ALGS Championship will instead take place in Birmingham, UK, from Sept. 6 to the 10.

ALGS Year 3 Championships @ Resorts World, Birmingham. September 6-10.



Our biggest and best event to date and alongside @IGFestUK.



See you there. pic.twitter.com/ICaB18BBRT — Shahin Kanafchian (@shahin) July 16, 2023

Most likely seeking a bigger, better venue than the Copper Box Arena in London has offered them, the ALGS Championship will feature teams that have qualified via their performances in the Split One and Split Two Playoffs LAN earlier this year. The competition will also feature two teams from each region that qualify via a Last Chance Qualifier tournament to round out the 40 teams competing in the final event of the ALGS season.

The stakes are doubled at the ALGS Championship, where the $1 million prize pools of the year’s previous two LANs becomes $2 million. There’s also the chance that that prize pool grows if EA and Respawn decide to add crowdfunding efforts to the prize pool, such as taking a portion of the sales of skins and other game cosmetics and putting it into the Championship prize pool.

The event will be headlined by DarkZero, recently crowned Split Two champions and defending ALGS Champions, and TSM, who won the Split One Playoffs and came agonizingly close to repeating the trick in Split Two, finishing second behind DarkZero.

The full field won’t be set until after the LCQs, but the initial 30 teams for the event are already locked in.

All ALGS Championship qualified teams so far. Screenshot via ALGS

As such, the action for the ALGS Championship technically begins this coming weekend, as teams from around the world enter the LCQ and try to grab one of the final tickets to the ALGS Championship.

