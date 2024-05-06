Who won the 2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs?

The first LAN event of the 2024 Apex Legends Global Series finally wrapped up after four days of intense competition. One team claimed LAN glory and the lion’s share of the million-dollar prize pool, but all participating teams in the Match Point Finals still walked away with multiple rewards for their final placement.

Recommended Videos

The Split One Playoffs are the first of three LAN events in the 2024 competitive year, culminating with the Championship, where the top 40 global teams qualify through Playoff Points, with the first 30 decided through placement in the Split One and Split Two LAN events.

Want to know how well your favorite team placed and the prizes they walked away with in the Match Point Finals? We’ve got you covered.

2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs winner and final full standings

REJECT WINNITY have won their very first LAN title, bringing glory to APAC-N for the first time in ALGS history with a win in game eight of the Match Point Finals.

The Split One Playoffs also ended with the most diverse final Apex standings ever, as all four major regions were represented by the seven teams eligible for match point at the time. DarkZero, Not Moist, and Disguised were there to represent NA, AURORA for EMEA, FNATIC for APAC-N, and Legends Gaming from APAC-S.

Placement Team Playoff Points Prize (USD) First REJECT WINNITY 500 $300,000 Second DarkZero 420 $160,000 Third FNATIC 380 $105,000 Fourth Not Moist 340 $85,000 Fifth Legends Gaming 300 $65,000 Sixth Cloud9 260 $50,000 Seventh AURORA 240 $40,000 Eighth Disguised 220 $30,000 Ninth LG 200 $25,000 10th OMiT 180 $20,000 11th Serenity 160 $16,000 12th Virtus.pro 150 $15,000 13th SSG 140 $14,000 14th Alliance 130 $13,000 15th o7 120 $12,000 16th Elev8 Gaming 110 $11,000 17th TSM 100 $10,500 18th 2Rats1Controller 90 $10,000 19th Liquid Alienware 80 $9,500 20th KINTROPE gaming 70 $9,000 21st CRAZY RACCOON 60 – 22nd FURIA Esports 56 – 23rd Natus Vincere 52 – 24th Complexity 48 – 25th Made in Heaven 44 – 26th HEROEZ 40 – 27th WMNDY 36 – 28th GEARED GAMING 32 – 29th Wonton Dumpling 28 – 30th RED Rams 24 – 31st RIDDLE ORDER 20 – 32nd Oxygen Esports 18 – 33rd PassionUA 16 – 34th NORTHEPTION 14 – 35th Tom Yum Kung 12 – 36th Boogie Boarders 10 – 37th MDY-White Eight – 38th Never To Change Six – 39th BR DEMONZ Four – 40th HAO Two –

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more