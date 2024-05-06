Who won the 2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs?

The first LAN event of the 2024 Apex Legends Global Series finally wrapped up after four days of intense competition. One team claimed LAN glory and the lion’s share of the million-dollar prize pool, but all participating teams in the Match Point Finals still walked away with multiple rewards for their final placement.
The Split One Playoffs are the first of three LAN events in the 2024 competitive year, culminating with the Championship, where the top 40 global teams qualify through Playoff Points, with the first 30 decided through placement in the Split One and Split Two LAN events.
Want to know how well your favorite team placed and the prizes they walked away with in the Match Point Finals? We’ve got you covered.
2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs winner and final full standings
REJECT WINNITY have won their very first LAN title, bringing glory to APAC-N for the first time in ALGS history with a win in game eight of the Match Point Finals.
The Split One Playoffs also ended with the most diverse final Apex standings ever, as all four major regions were represented by the seven teams eligible for match point at the time. DarkZero, Not Moist, and Disguised were there to represent NA, AURORA for EMEA, FNATIC for APAC-N, and Legends Gaming from APAC-S.
|Placement
|Team
|Playoff Points
|Prize (USD)
|First
|REJECT WINNITY
|500
|$300,000
|Second
|DarkZero
|420
|$160,000
|Third
|FNATIC
|380
|$105,000
|Fourth
|Not Moist
|340
|$85,000
|Fifth
|Legends Gaming
|300
|$65,000
|Sixth
|Cloud9
|260
|$50,000
|Seventh
|AURORA
|240
|$40,000
|Eighth
|Disguised
|220
|$30,000
|Ninth
|LG
|200
|$25,000
|
|10th
|OMiT
|180
|$20,000
|11th
|Serenity
|160
|$16,000
|12th
|Virtus.pro
|150
|$15,000
|13th
|SSG
|140
|$14,000
|14th
|Alliance
|130
|$13,000
|15th
|o7
|120
|$12,000
|16th
|Elev8 Gaming
|110
|$11,000
|17th
|TSM
|100
|$10,500
|18th
|2Rats1Controller
|90
|$10,000
|19th
|Liquid Alienware
|80
|$9,500
|
|20th
|KINTROPE gaming
|70
|$9,000
|21st
|CRAZY RACCOON
|60
|–
|22nd
|FURIA Esports
|56
|–
|23rd
|Natus Vincere
|52
|–
|24th
|Complexity
|48
|–
|25th
|Made in Heaven
|44
|–
|26th
|HEROEZ
|40
|–
|27th
|WMNDY
|36
|–
|28th
|GEARED GAMING
|32
|–
|29th
|Wonton Dumpling
|28
|–
|
|30th
|RED Rams
|24
|–
|31st
|RIDDLE ORDER
|20
|–
|32nd
|Oxygen Esports
|18
|–
|33rd
|PassionUA
|16
|–
|34th
|NORTHEPTION
|14
|–
|35th
|Tom Yum Kung
|12
|–
|36th
|Boogie Boarders
|10
|–
|37th
|MDY-White
|Eight
|–
|38th
|Never To Change
|Six
|–
|39th
|BR DEMONZ
|Four
|–
|40th
|HAO
|Two
|–