The main stage of the 2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs.
Apex Legends

Who won the 2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs?

Which team won the first LAN of 2024?
Published: May 5, 2024 10:53 pm

The first LAN event of the 2024 Apex Legends Global Series finally wrapped up after four days of intense competition. One team claimed LAN glory and the lion’s share of the million-dollar prize pool, but all participating teams in the Match Point Finals still walked away with multiple rewards for their final placement.

The Split One Playoffs are the first of three LAN events in the 2024 competitive year, culminating with the Championship, where the top 40 global teams qualify through Playoff Points, with the first 30 decided through placement in the Split One and Split Two LAN events. 

Want to know how well your favorite team placed and the prizes they walked away with in the Match Point Finals? We’ve got you covered.

2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs winner and final full standings

REJECT WINNITY have won their very first LAN title, bringing glory to APAC-N for the first time in ALGS history with a win in game eight of the Match Point Finals.

The Split One Playoffs also ended with the most diverse final Apex standings ever, as all four major regions were represented by the seven teams eligible for match point at the time. DarkZero, Not Moist, and Disguised were there to represent NA, AURORA for EMEA, FNATIC for APAC-N, and Legends Gaming from APAC-S.

PlacementTeamPlayoff PointsPrize (USD)
FirstREJECT WINNITY500$300,000
SecondDarkZero420$160,000
ThirdFNATIC380$105,000
Fourth Not Moist340$85,000
FifthLegends Gaming300$65,000
SixthCloud9260$50,000
SeventhAURORA240$40,000
EighthDisguised220$30,000
NinthLG200$25,000
10thOMiT180$20,000
11thSerenity160$16,000
12thVirtus.pro150$15,000
13thSSG140$14,000
14thAlliance130$13,000
15tho7120$12,000
16thElev8 Gaming110$11,000
17thTSM100$10,500
18th2Rats1Controller90$10,000
19thLiquid Alienware80$9,500
20thKINTROPE gaming70$9,000
21stCRAZY RACCOON60
22ndFURIA Esports56
23rdNatus Vincere52
24thComplexity48
25thMade in Heaven44
26thHEROEZ40
27thWMNDY36
28thGEARED GAMING32
29thWonton Dumpling28
30thRED Rams24
31stRIDDLE ORDER20
32ndOxygen Esports18
33rdPassionUA16
34thNORTHEPTION14
35thTom Yum Kung12
36thBoogie Boarders10
37thMDY-WhiteEight
38thNever To ChangeSix
39thBR DEMONZFour
40thHAOTwo
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.