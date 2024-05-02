Trophy in ALGS Split One Playoffs Y3
ALGS 2024 Split One Playoffs: Scores and standings

Is it anyone's game or is plot armor involved again?
The standard for the ALGS has risen higher and more ferocious since the 2019 Poland Preseason Invitational, with 40 teams now in the mix come the Split One Playoffs—this time to be held in Los Angeles. But it’s another day in the office for some, where the trophy could be lifted by anyone this time around.

Most Apex Legends controller demons didn’t travel far for this one as the ALGS Year Four: Split One Playoffs is set in L.A. Broadcasted over four days, the stakes are high from start to finish. No one wants to go home early, and for the 40 teams that qualified in Pro League, well, the real test starts here. No stranger to match-points, pros from around the world head to L.A., hungry for the LAN title and to dethrone TSM and DZ.

ALGS Split One Playoffs 2024 Schedule

The Split One Playoffs schedule follows the Group Stage on May 2 and 3. This stage divides the 40 teams into four groups (A, B, C, and D), pitting one group against the other until all groups have completed six matches against every other group.

The Bracket Stage is divided into three separate groups: Elimination Round One, Winners Bracket, and Elimination Round Two. This takes place on May 4. Team performances to May 3 will determine their placement in the bracket.

The event ends on May 5 with the Match Point Finals, bringing the top 20 teams to a battle to hit 50 points and win their next game.

ALGS Split One Playoffs 2024: Full scores and standings

Group Stage standings

PlacementTeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th
↑Top 20 to Winners
↓Bottom 20 to Losers
21st
22nd
23rd
24th
25th
26th
27th
28th
29th
30th
31st
32nd
33rd
34th
35th
36th
37th
38th
39th
40th

Bracket Stage standings

Bracket Stage is divided into Losers Bracket Round One, Winners Bracket, and Losers Bracket Rounds Two. The top 20 teams in groups will compete in the Winners Bracket, while the bottom 20 go to Losers Bracket Round One. The bottom 10 from Losers are eliminated, with the remaining teams returning to Losers Bracket Round Two. The final 10 in this stage are made from the bottom 10 teams in the Winners Bracket.

The top 10 in Losers Bracket Round Two will reach Match Point Finals with the top 10 from the Winners Bracket. That gives us the final 20 heading into the finals.

Losers Bracket Round One

PlacementTeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Winners Bracket

PlacementTeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Losers Bracket Round Two

PlacementTeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Match Point Finals

The final 20 teams face off until they reach match point eligibility (50 points). Once a team hits eligibility, the task switches to winning a game (getting first place). Any team(s) that hit 50 points during a match and win it won’t win the entire event.

These matches aren’t limited to the six-match format from groups. Instead, matches go until a team on match point wins. Runners-up are then placed in order based on total points accumulated during Match Point Finals and the one million USD is distributed among the top 20 teams.

PlacementTeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

When to watch the ALGS Split One Playoffs 2024

The full schedule for Split One Playoffs is as follows, with Pacific Standard Time converted to Central, Eastern, British, and Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Tuesday, May 2

Group Stage

GroupsPSTCSTESTBSTAEST
C vs. D10:00am12:00pm1:00pm6:00pm3:00am
A vs. B2:30pm4:30pm5:30pm10:30pm7:30am
A vs. D7:00pm9:00pm10:00pm3:00am12:00pm

Friday, May 3

Group Stage

GroupsPSTCSTESTBSTAEST
B vs. C10:00am12:00pm1:00pm6:00pm3:00am
B vs. D2:30pm4:30pm5:30pm10:30pm7:30am
A vs. C7:00pm9:00pm10:00pm3:00am12:00pm

Saturday, May 4

Bracket Stage

StagePSTCSTESTBSTAEST
Elimination Round One10:00am12:00pm1:00pm6:00pm3:00am
Winners Bracket2:30pm4:30pm5:30pm10:30pm7:30am
Elimination Round Two7:00pm9:00pm10:00pm3:00am12:00pm

Sunday, May 5

Match Point Finals

StagePSTCSTESTBSTAEST
Finals4:00pm6:00pm7:00pm12:00am9:00am
