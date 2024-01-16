ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split 1 scores and standings

120 teams enter, yet only 40 will book a ticket to the ALGS Split 1 playoffs. But before we even start thinking about the post-season, here are all the scores and standings for Pro League Year 4.
The ALGS is employing a triple round-robin format once again for the 2024 season. Each major region (North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South) field 30 teams seeded into three groups of 10.
Each group plays a match series against every other group three times, amounting to 36 matches for each squad. Then, the top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals. Here is how every team is preforming so far in Year 4.
Current ALGS Year 4 Pro League standings
North America
|Position
|Team
|Points
|–
|TSM
|–
|–
|LG
|–
|–
|GKS
|–
|–
|SKRT
|–
|–
|FLAT
|–
|–
|Oblivion
|–
|–
|Oxygen Esports
|–
|–
|DINO Gaming
|–
|–
|NATIVE Gaming
|–
|–
|DROPIN Gaming
|–
|–
|S2
|–
|–
|LOL
|–
|–
|TEMPR
|–
|–
|APE GANG
|–
|–
|OpTic Gaming
|–
|–
|ELEVS Gaming
|–
|–
|Secret Formula
|–
|–
|Third Group-Chat
|–
|–
|DarkZero
|–
|–
|Complexity
|–
|–
|XSET
|–
|–
|The Dojo
|–
|–
|Sentinels
|–
|–
|EVYLUTION
|–
|–
|Oversleepers
|–
|–
|Meat Lovers
|–
|–
|Furia
|–
|–
|Moist Esports
|–
|–
|N9ne Lives
|–
|–
|Pollos Hermanos
|–
EMEA
|Position
|Team
|Points
|–
|Element 6
|–
|–
|2Rats1Controller
|–
|–
|CyberCats
|–
|–
|Mind
|–
|–
|ANC Outplayed
|–
|–
|O7
|–
|–
|The Full English
|–
|–
|Passion
|–
|–
|Players
|–
|–
|40PercentWorse
|–
|–
|Alliance
|–
|–
|Vexed
|–
|–
|Infinite
|–
|–
|Aftermath
|–
|–
|EXO Clan
|–
|–
|VAMO QUERR
|–
|–
|Nessy
|–
|–
|No Days Off
|–
|–
|LVH
|–
|–
|StayHealthy
|–
|–
|GoNext
|–
|–
|Aurora
|–
|–
|The Forge
|–
|–
|ESG
|–
|–
|Made in Heaven
|–
|–
|LCDF
|–
|–
|UAIM
|–
|–
|Phoenix Legacy
|–
|–
|The Boys
|–
|–
|202
|–
APAC North
|Position
|Team
|Points
|–
|Realize
|–
|–
|Riddle Order
|–
|–
|Area310
|–
|–
|HAO
|–
|–
|Cocolobi Gaming
|–
|–
|Northeption
|–
|–
|TEQWING
|–
|–
|MOZE
|–
|–
|TEAM_
|–
|–
|HOAX
|–
|–
|Enter Force.36
|–
|–
|Crazy Raccoon
|–
|–
|TIE
|–
|–
|VortexWolf
|–
|–
|SBI E-Sports
|–
|–
|Fennel
|–
|–
|PlayOutside
|–
|–
|02Esports
|–
|–
|Meteor
|–
|–
|Kinotrope Gaming
|–
|–
|Pulverex
|–
|–
|FNATIC
|–
|–
|RAA
|–
|–
|Dosukoi Impact
|–
|–
|Nebula E-Sports
|–
|–
|DIAZ
|–
|–
|Reignite
|–
|–
|XTIES
|–
|–
|NSD Gaming
|–
|–
|Soleil Gaming
|–
APAC South
|Position
|Team
|Points
|–
|Divine
|–
|–
|Akuma
|–
|–
|Serenity
|–
|–
|God Hand
|–
|–
|PRIMIS KOMANDA
|–
|–
|Bearclaw Gaming
|–
|–
|Lightning Unicorn
|–
|–
|Keep Going
|–
|–
|ASH Esports
|–
|–
|Overlooked Entertainment
|–
|–
|DreamFire
|–
|–
|SWQ
|–
|–
|KAKKOII
|–
|–
|AGL
|–
|–
|Boogie Boarders
|–
|–
|Oitside
|–
|–
|DNZ
|–
|–
|WMFirebird
|–
|–
|No Credit
|–
|–
|Kill Devil
|–
|–
|Iron Blood Gaming
|–
|–
|Wonton Dumpling
|–
|–
|MDY White
|–
|–
|XNY
|–
|–
|Full Engage
|–
|–
|T4
|–
|–
|VK Gaming
|–
|–
|Meiduiyaobyd
|–
|–
|MXF
|–
|–
|Final Start
|–
All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Year 4
North America
Group A: TSM, LG, GKS, SKRT, FLAT, Oblivion, Oxygen, DNO, Native Gaming, Drop-In Gaming
Group B: S2, LOL, Tempr, Ape Gang, OpTic Gaming, Elev8 Gaming, Secret Formula, Third Group-Chat, DarkZero, Complexity
Group C: XSET, The Dojo, Sentinels, Evylution, Oversleepers, Meat Lovers, FURIA, Moist Esports, N9ne Lies, Pollos Hermanos
EMEA
Group A: Element 6, 2Rats1Controller, cybercats, MIND, aNc Outplayed, o7, The Full English, Passion, Players, 40PercentWorse
Group B: Alliance, Vexed, Infinite, afterMath, EXO Clan, Vamo Querer, Nessy, No Days Off, LVH, Stay Healthy
Group C: GoNext, Aurora, The Forge, ESG, Made in Heaven, LCDF, UAIM, Phoenix Legacy, The Boys, 202
APAC North
Group A: Realize, RIDDLE ORDER, AREA310, HAO, COCOLOBI gaming, NORTHEPTION, TEQWING, MOZE, Team_, hoax
Group B: ENTER FORCE.36, Crazy Raccoon, TIE, VortexWolf, SBI e-sports, FENNEL, PLAYOUTSIDE, O2esports, Meteor, Kinotrope Gaming
Group C: PULVEREX, FNATIC, RAA, DOSUKOI Impact, Nebula e-Sports, Diaz, REIGNITE, xTies, NSD GAMING, Soleil Gaming
APAC South
Group A: Divine, akuma, Serenity, God Hand, Legends Gamings, Bearclaw Gaming, Lightning Unicorn, keepgoing, ASH Esports, Overlooked Entertainment
Group B: DreamFire, SWQ, KAKKOII, AGL, Boogie Boarders, Outside, DNZ, WMFirebird, nocredit, kill devil
Group C: IronBloodGaming, Wonton Dumpling, MDY-WHITE, XNY, Full Engage, T4, VK Gaming, meiduiyaobyd, mxf, final start