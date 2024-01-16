ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split 1 scores and standings

Where does your favorite team sit in the ALGS standings?

120 teams enter, yet only 40 will book a ticket to the ALGS Split 1 playoffs. But before we even start thinking about the post-season, here are all the scores and standings for Pro League Year 4.

The ALGS is employing a triple round-robin format once again for the 2024 season. Each major region (North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South) field 30 teams seeded into three groups of 10.

Each group plays a match series against every other group three times, amounting to 36 matches for each squad. Then, the top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals. Here is how every team is preforming so far in Year 4.

Current ALGS Year 4 Pro League standings

All the teams competing. Photo by Joe Brady via EA

North America

Position Team Points – TSM – – LG – – GKS – – SKRT – – FLAT – – Oblivion – – Oxygen Esports – – DINO Gaming – – NATIVE Gaming – – DROPIN Gaming – – S2 – – LOL – – TEMPR – – APE GANG – – OpTic Gaming – – ELEVS Gaming – – Secret Formula – – Third Group-Chat – – DarkZero – – Complexity – – XSET – – The Dojo – – Sentinels – – EVYLUTION – – Oversleepers – – Meat Lovers – – Furia – – Moist Esports – – N9ne Lives – – Pollos Hermanos –

EMEA

Position Team Points – Element 6 – – 2Rats1Controller – – CyberCats – – Mind – – ANC Outplayed – – O7 – – The Full English – – Passion – – Players – – 40PercentWorse – – Alliance – – Vexed – – Infinite – – Aftermath – – EXO Clan – – VAMO QUERR – – Nessy – – No Days Off – – LVH – – StayHealthy – – GoNext – – Aurora – – The Forge – – ESG – – Made in Heaven – – LCDF – – UAIM – – Phoenix Legacy – – The Boys – – 202 –

APAC North

Position Team Points – Realize – – Riddle Order – – Area310 – – HAO – – Cocolobi Gaming – – Northeption – – TEQWING – – MOZE – – TEAM_ – – HOAX – – Enter Force.36 – – Crazy Raccoon – – TIE – – VortexWolf – – SBI E-Sports – – Fennel – – PlayOutside – – 02Esports – – Meteor – – Kinotrope Gaming – – Pulverex – – FNATIC – – RAA – – Dosukoi Impact – – Nebula E-Sports – – DIAZ – – Reignite – – XTIES – – NSD Gaming – – Soleil Gaming –

APAC South

Position Team Points – Divine – – Akuma – – Serenity – – God Hand – – PRIMIS KOMANDA – – Bearclaw Gaming – – Lightning Unicorn – – Keep Going – – ASH Esports – – Overlooked Entertainment – – DreamFire – – SWQ – – KAKKOII – – AGL – – Boogie Boarders – – Oitside – – DNZ – – WMFirebird – – No Credit – – Kill Devil – – Iron Blood Gaming – – Wonton Dumpling – – MDY White – – XNY – – Full Engage – – T4 – – VK Gaming – – Meiduiyaobyd – – MXF – – Final Start –

All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Year 4

North America

ALGS in NA. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: TSM, LG, GKS, SKRT, FLAT, Oblivion, Oxygen, DNO, Native Gaming, Drop-In Gaming

Group B: S2, LOL, Tempr, Ape Gang, OpTic Gaming, Elev8 Gaming, Secret Formula, Third Group-Chat, DarkZero, Complexity

Group C: XSET, The Dojo, Sentinels, Evylution, Oversleepers, Meat Lovers, FURIA, Moist Esports, N9ne Lies, Pollos Hermanos

EMEA

The scene in EMEA. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: Element 6, 2Rats1Controller, cybercats, MIND, aNc Outplayed, o7, The Full English, Passion, Players, 40PercentWorse

Group B: Alliance, Vexed, Infinite, afterMath, EXO Clan, Vamo Querer, Nessy, No Days Off, LVH, Stay Healthy

Group C: GoNext, Aurora, The Forge, ESG, Made in Heaven, LCDF, UAIM, Phoenix Legacy, The Boys, 202

APAC North

APAC North’s contenders. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: Realize, RIDDLE ORDER, AREA310, HAO, COCOLOBI gaming, NORTHEPTION, TEQWING, MOZE, Team_, hoax

Group B: ENTER FORCE.36, Crazy Raccoon, TIE, VortexWolf, SBI e-sports, FENNEL, PLAYOUTSIDE, O2esports, Meteor, Kinotrope Gaming

Group C: PULVEREX, FNATIC, RAA, DOSUKOI Impact, Nebula e-Sports, Diaz, REIGNITE, xTies, NSD GAMING, Soleil Gaming

APAC South

APAC South’s field. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: Divine, akuma, Serenity, God Hand, Legends Gamings, Bearclaw Gaming, Lightning Unicorn, keepgoing, ASH Esports, Overlooked Entertainment

Group B: DreamFire, SWQ, KAKKOII, AGL, Boogie Boarders, Outside, DNZ, WMFirebird, nocredit, kill devil

Group C: IronBloodGaming, Wonton Dumpling, MDY-WHITE, XNY, Full Engage, T4, VK Gaming, meiduiyaobyd, mxf, final start