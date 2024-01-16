ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split 1 scores and standings

Where does your favorite team sit in the ALGS standings?

TSM Apex lifts the ALGS Championship trophy as ref confetti and sparklers go off in the background.
Photo by Joe Brady via ALGS

120 teams enter, yet only 40 will book a ticket to the ALGS Split 1 playoffs. But before we even start thinking about the post-season, here are all the scores and standings for Pro League Year 4.

The ALGS is employing a triple round-robin format once again for the 2024 season. Each major region (North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South) field 30 teams seeded into three groups of 10.

Each group plays a match series against every other group three times, amounting to 36 matches for each squad. Then, the top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals. Here is how every team is preforming so far in Year 4.

Current ALGS Year 4 Pro League standings

Emtee of Moist Esports walks past the ALGS Championship trophy as steam billows behind him.
All the teams competing. Photo by Joe Brady via EA

North America

PositionTeamPoints
TSM
LG
GKS
SKRT
FLAT
Oblivion
Oxygen Esports
DINO Gaming
NATIVE Gaming
DROPIN Gaming
S2
LOL
TEMPR
APE GANG
OpTic Gaming
ELEVS Gaming
Secret Formula
Third Group-Chat
DarkZero
Complexity
XSET
The Dojo
Sentinels
EVYLUTION
Oversleepers
Meat Lovers
Furia
Moist Esports
N9ne Lives
Pollos Hermanos

EMEA

PositionTeamPoints
Element 6
2Rats1Controller
CyberCats
Mind
ANC Outplayed
O7
The Full English
Passion
Players
40PercentWorse
Alliance
Vexed
Infinite
Aftermath
EXO Clan
VAMO QUERR
Nessy
No Days Off
LVH
StayHealthy
GoNext
Aurora
The Forge
ESG
Made in Heaven
LCDF
UAIM
Phoenix Legacy
The Boys
202

APAC North

PositionTeamPoints
Realize
Riddle Order
Area310
HAO
Cocolobi Gaming
Northeption
TEQWING
MOZE
TEAM_
HOAX
Enter Force.36
Crazy Raccoon
TIE
VortexWolf
SBI E-Sports
Fennel
PlayOutside
02Esports
Meteor
Kinotrope Gaming
Pulverex
FNATIC
RAA
Dosukoi Impact
Nebula E-Sports
DIAZ
Reignite
XTIES
NSD Gaming
Soleil Gaming

APAC South

PositionTeamPoints
Divine
Akuma
Serenity
God Hand
PRIMIS KOMANDA
Bearclaw Gaming
Lightning Unicorn
Keep Going
ASH Esports
Overlooked Entertainment
DreamFire
SWQ
KAKKOII
AGL
Boogie Boarders
Oitside
DNZ
WMFirebird
No Credit
Kill Devil
Iron Blood Gaming
Wonton Dumpling
MDY White
XNY
Full Engage
T4
VK Gaming
Meiduiyaobyd
MXF
Final Start

All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Year 4

North America

ALGS NA groups
ALGS in NA. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: TSM, LG, GKS, SKRT, FLAT, Oblivion, Oxygen, DNO, Native Gaming, Drop-In Gaming

Group B: S2, LOL, Tempr, Ape Gang, OpTic Gaming, Elev8 Gaming, Secret Formula, Third Group-Chat, DarkZero, Complexity

Group C: XSET, The Dojo, Sentinels, Evylution, Oversleepers, Meat Lovers, FURIA, Moist Esports, N9ne Lies, Pollos Hermanos

EMEA

ALGS EU Groups
The scene in EMEA. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: Element 6, 2Rats1Controller, cybercats, MIND, aNc Outplayed, o7, The Full English, Passion, Players, 40PercentWorse

Group B: Alliance, Vexed, Infinite, afterMath, EXO Clan, Vamo Querer, Nessy, No Days Off, LVH, Stay Healthy

Group C: GoNext, Aurora, The Forge, ESG, Made in Heaven, LCDF, UAIM, Phoenix Legacy, The Boys, 202

APAC North

ALGS APAC North groups
APAC North’s contenders. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: Realize, RIDDLE ORDER, AREA310, HAO, COCOLOBI gaming, NORTHEPTION, TEQWING, MOZE, Team_, hoax

Group B: ENTER FORCE.36, Crazy Raccoon, TIE, VortexWolf, SBI e-sports, FENNEL, PLAYOUTSIDE, O2esports, Meteor, Kinotrope Gaming

Group C: PULVEREX, FNATIC, RAA, DOSUKOI Impact, Nebula e-Sports, Diaz, REIGNITE, xTies, NSD GAMING, Soleil Gaming

APAC South

ALGS APAC South Groups
APAC South’s field. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Group A: Divine, akuma, Serenity, God Hand, Legends Gamings, Bearclaw Gaming, Lightning Unicorn, keepgoing, ASH Esports, Overlooked Entertainment

Group B: DreamFire, SWQ, KAKKOII, AGL, Boogie Boarders, Outside, DNZ, WMFirebird, nocredit, kill devil

Group C: IronBloodGaming, Wonton Dumpling, MDY-WHITE, XNY, Full Engage, T4, VK Gaming, meiduiyaobyd, mxf, final start

