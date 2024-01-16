Category:
Apex Legends

ALGS 2024: Full Pro League Split One schedule and how to watch

Get ready for another year of ALGS action.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 01:57 pm
Nicholas "Vein" Hobbs of Oxygen Esports at the 2023 ALGS Split Two Playoffs.
Photo by Joe Brady via EA

The Apex Legends Global Series is back for a fourth season. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Pro League season, including the full schedule and where to watch matches.

The 2024 Pro League schedule is divided into two splits. The first split features all major regions: North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South. Each region has 30 teams seeded into three groups of 10.

The mainstage at the Year 3 ALGS Championship
It’s time for ALGS again. Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

Split One begins with a triple round-robin format, in which each group plays a match series against every other group three times. The top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals, and eventually 40 teams from all regions will qualify for the Split One Playoffs LAN. With that out of the way, lets jump right into the schedule.

Where to watch ALGS Year 4 matches

ALGS 2024 Split One matches will be streamed on the PlayApex Twitch channel and the Apex Legends Global Series YouTube channel. Players can also stream matches from their individual channels, and viewers can even tune in to a watch party hosted by popular streamers like NiceWigg.

ALGS Year 4 Pro League schedule: Split One

Split One of the Pro League starts on Jan. 21. Respawn and EA revealed that teams would compete for the lion’s share of a $500,000 prize pool in the first split regular season.

As previously mentioned, the triple round-robin format has each team play 36 matches in six series of six matches each.

EMEA/North America

Regular SeasonGroupsDateEMEA Start TimeNA Start time
Match Day OneA vs BSunday, Jan. 21 6pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day TwoA Vs CSaturday, Jan. 276pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day ThreeB vs CSunday, Jan. 286pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day FourA vs BSunday, Feb. 46pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day FiveA vs CSaturday, Feb. 106pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day SixB vs CSaturday, March 26pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day SevenA vs BSunday, March 36pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day EightA vs CSaturday, March 96pm GMT/12pm CT5pm CT
Match Day NineB vs CSunday, March 105pm GMT/11am CT5pm CT
Match Day TenFinalsSunday, March 175pm GMT/11am CT5pm CT

APAC North

Regular SeasonGroupsDateStart Time
Match Day OneA vs BSunday, Jan. 21 12pm JST/Jan. 20 9pm CT
Match Day TwoA Vs CSunday, Jan. 2812pm JST/Jan. 27 9pm CT
Match Day ThreeB vs CSunday, Jan. 284pm JST/1am CT
Match Day FourA vs BSunday, Feb. 412pm JST/Feb. 3 9pm CT
Match Day FiveA vs CSunday, Feb. 44pm JST/1am CT
Match Day SixB vs CSaturday, Feb. 1012pm JST/Feb. 9 9pm CT
Match Day SevenA vs BSaturday, Feb. 104pm JST/1am CT
Match Day EightA vs CSaturday, March 212pm JST/March 1 9pm CT
Match Day NineB vs CSaturday, March 24pm JST/1am CT
Match Day TenFinalsSaturday, March 64pm JST/1am CT

APAC South

Regular SeasonGroupsDateStart Time
Match Day OneA vs BSaturday, Jan. 20 4pm SGT/2am CT
Match Day TwoA Vs CSaturday, Jan. 274pm SGT/2am CT
Match Day ThreeB vs CSaturday, Jan. 278pm SGT/6am CT
Match Day FourA vs BSaturday, Feb. 34pm SGT/2am CT
Match Day FiveA vs CSaturday, Feb. 38pm SGT/6am CT
Match Day SixB vs CSunday, Feb. 114pm SGT/2am CT
Match Day SevenA vs BSunday, Feb. 118pm SGT/6am CT
Match Day EightA vs CSunday, March 34pm SGT/2am CT
Match Day NineB vs CSunday, March 38pm SGT/6am CT
Match Day TenFinalsSunday, March 108pm SGT/6am CT

Read Article Rostermania in session: All Apex roster changes and pros LFT for ALGS year 4
Trophy for the ALGS Championship Y3
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Rostermania in session: All Apex roster changes and pros LFT for ALGS year 4
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 11, 2024
Read Article Luminosity Gaming signs Sweet in major ALGS move
Sweet smiles at his PC while teammate nafen looks on at the ALGS Championship
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Luminosity Gaming signs Sweet in major ALGS move
Adam Snavely Adam Snavely Jan 11, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends devs share new Final Fantasy-themed Vtuber assets—and they’re free
Vienna vtuber with the ff7 apex vtuber assets in apex legends
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends devs share new Final Fantasy-themed Vtuber assets—and they’re free
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 11, 2024
Read Article Popular 3 Strikes LTM may return to Apex Legends again, according to leaks
Wraith, Horizon, Octane, and Lifeline stand side by side in their Post Malone-themed outfits
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Popular 3 Strikes LTM may return to Apex Legends again, according to leaks
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends overtakes Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam thanks to Final Fantasy 7 crossover
Apex Legends Final Fantasy skins
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends overtakes Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam thanks to Final Fantasy 7 crossover
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 10, 2024

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.