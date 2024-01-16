ALGS 2024: Full Pro League Split One schedule and how to watch

The Apex Legends Global Series is back for a fourth season. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Pro League season, including the full schedule and where to watch matches.

The 2024 Pro League schedule is divided into two splits. The first split features all major regions: North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South. Each region has 30 teams seeded into three groups of 10.

It’s time for ALGS again. Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

Split One begins with a triple round-robin format, in which each group plays a match series against every other group three times. The top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals, and eventually 40 teams from all regions will qualify for the Split One Playoffs LAN. With that out of the way, lets jump right into the schedule.

Where to watch ALGS Year 4 matches

ALGS 2024 Split One matches will be streamed on the PlayApex Twitch channel and the Apex Legends Global Series YouTube channel. Players can also stream matches from their individual channels, and viewers can even tune in to a watch party hosted by popular streamers like NiceWigg.

ALGS Year 4 Pro League schedule: Split One

Split One of the Pro League starts on Jan. 21. Respawn and EA revealed that teams would compete for the lion’s share of a $500,000 prize pool in the first split regular season.

As previously mentioned, the triple round-robin format has each team play 36 matches in six series of six matches each.

EMEA/North America

Regular Season Groups Date EMEA Start Time NA Start time Match Day One A vs B Sunday, Jan. 21 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Two A Vs C Saturday, Jan. 27 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Three B vs C Sunday, Jan. 28 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Four A vs B Sunday, Feb. 4 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Five A vs C Saturday, Feb. 10 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Six B vs C Saturday, March 2 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Seven A vs B Sunday, March 3 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Eight A vs C Saturday, March 9 6pm GMT/12pm CT 5pm CT Match Day Nine B vs C Sunday, March 10 5pm GMT/11am CT 5pm CT Match Day Ten Finals Sunday, March 17 5pm GMT/11am CT 5pm CT

APAC North

Regular Season Groups Date Start Time Match Day One A vs B Sunday, Jan. 21 12pm JST/Jan. 20 9pm CT Match Day Two A Vs C Sunday, Jan. 28 12pm JST/Jan. 27 9pm CT Match Day Three B vs C Sunday, Jan. 28 4pm JST/1am CT Match Day Four A vs B Sunday, Feb. 4 12pm JST/Feb. 3 9pm CT Match Day Five A vs C Sunday, Feb. 4 4pm JST/1am CT Match Day Six B vs C Saturday, Feb. 10 12pm JST/Feb. 9 9pm CT Match Day Seven A vs B Saturday, Feb. 10 4pm JST/1am CT Match Day Eight A vs C Saturday, March 2 12pm JST/March 1 9pm CT Match Day Nine B vs C Saturday, March 2 4pm JST/1am CT Match Day Ten Finals Saturday, March 6 4pm JST/1am CT

APAC South