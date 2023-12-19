The Apex Legends Global Series starts its fourth year of competition on Jan. 20, 2024, featuring a total of 30 Pro League teams competing in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific North, and Asia Pacific South. Year Four also features 12 organizations directly partnering with EA and Respawn to grow awareness for the competitive scene.
Teams will compete in two splits over the year, with the top-performing Apex teams from each Split earning a spot at the international playoffs, where they represent their region for a chance at a LAN title. Each team’s final Split placement also earns them Circuit Points, a cumulative score that will decide the top 30 global teams to qualify for the Championship, with the final 10 spots decided the the Last Chance Qualifiers.
The Pro League for each region features 30 domestic teams, 22 who were directly invited, and eight who fought through the Preseason Qualifiers to earn a Pro League spot. Teams who have an ALGS slot are able to make changes to the roster before Split One’s cutoff date of Jan. 16, 2024.
Which teams have qualified for the Pro League and Year Four of the ALGS?
Here are all of the Apex teams that have locked their spots for Split One of the Pro league, and the ALGS. Blank spots indicate currently unannounced roster spots.
North America
|Team
|Roster
|TSM
|ImperialHal
|Reps
|Verhulst
|OpTic Gaming
|skittleCakes
|Knoqd
|Dropped
|The Dojo
|iiTzTimmy
|Dezignful
|Enemy
|Pollos Hermanos
|YanYa
|Neazul
|jaguares
|LOL
|Frexs
|Phony
|Xynew
|ex-NRG
|sweetdreams
|nafen
|Oxygen Esports
|aidanthedestroye
|Reeds
|Vein
|DarkZero
|Zer0
|Genburten
|Sentinels
|Rkn
|Xenial
|Orioles
|XSET
|Oh Nocturnal
|FunFPS
|Sikezz
|Complexity
|Monsoon
|DNO
|dooplex
|senoxe
|crust
|SKRT
|scuwry
|The Gromps
|Pandxrz
|Xeratricky
|FURIA
|ImMadness
|Keon
|HisWattson
|Moist Esports
|Emtee
|Wxltzy
|Gild
|Meat Lovers
|TeQ
|Luxford
|Stallions
|retzi
|Fuhhnq
|Slayr
|Secret Formula
|yubn
|oisenpai
|Viizay
|Flat
|Nano
|bigluie
|qzz
|Native Gaming
|Clane
|Mamba
|RamBeau
|Ape Gang
|Bursty
|Wifi 0
|Elev8 Gaming
|Zach
|Shooby
|zap
|GKS
|sauceror
|SleepyPanda
|ChaoticMuch
|Oblivion
|Blinkzr
|Akimboh
|Arkology
|Tempr
|Adiuvant
|Cloaked
|CallSpades
|N9ne Lies
|DieNastied
|Awope
|Lazurr
|EVYLUTION
|Vudo
|Euriece
|Yaztoh
|S2
|Voiid
|Coce
|Carter
|Drop-in Gaming
|Crook
|Stuhni
|Jaeyeon
EMEA
|Team
|Roster
|Element 6
|KSWINNIIE
|Slab
|Cjracked
|Alliance
|Hakis
|Yuki
|Effect
|GoNext
|B4mbino
|KaishiHaa
|Aurora
|9impulse
|ojrein
|taskmast33r
|Infinite
|Kizaron
|AimbotP
|Kyner
|2R1C
|Uxako
|Hiarka
|th0rfinnnnn
|MajorPushers
|RANCHES
|xaniya
|Elonzy
|Vexed Gaming
|MaTaFe
|unlucky
|KIND4
|The Forge
|JSavageW
|Faenex
|Slayers
|Upper Moon
|Blasts
|lighT
|Lufka
|LCDF
|Cyqop
|JokeeV2
|zhidan
|Vamo Querer
|k4shera
|KiingZ
|o7
|Gnaske
|Amphy
|Naghz
|The Full English
|Noiises
|SirDel
|brynn
|Nessy
|Graceful
|Jmw
|Tyler
|UAIM
|Artyco
|Sanya
|Max-Strafe
|Phoenix Legacy
|Sabz
|AlphaDraft
|P4DAWAN
|EXO Clan
|YungHongKong
|Friqz
|Bavis
|MIND
|Mereelj
|Sanka
|Dolgoran
|aNc Outplayed
|Willemkh
|AndyJax
|Shex
|afterMath
|FlashSSV
|Stalizy
|Kurev
|Made In Heaven
|Tax
|arctic
|No Days Off
|TaykoTKI
|sherbert
|Plexez
|Passion
|ZeroNothing
|Denzaay
|Ye Qiu
|Players
|kazakh_boi
|fitoo
|Jukes
|LVH
|Vaifs
|Liphnn
|JayHANZO
|TheBoys
|Faco
|FFx BaByLoNs
|Klemmy
|2o2
|4Miskam
|OzieOwl
|RakaFaka
|THREE DRAGONS*
|JuyZi
|Ony
|Sunzyyy
|Stay Healthy
|AJXNTHI
|Mesuko
|THONNE
APAC-N
|Team
|Roster
|Realize
|Obly
|KaronPe
|SangJoon
|ENTER FORCE.36
|Aimbot
|ILY
|Vor3z
|PULVEREX
|Ftyan
|UmichanLoveti
|HammerDrill
|FNATIC
|YukaF
|satuki
|Lykq
|GANBARE OUTOUSAN
|JungHee
|Dogma
|Jsuma
|RIDDLE ORDER
|YUKIO
|Meltstera
|saku
|AREA310
|Lemon
|Milim
|N1ght
|NAKED
|Infamous
|1ron
|RAA
|Raygh
|Anemone
|nomoney
|DOSUKOI Impact
|788
|TANO
|Kinotrope Gaming
|1tappy
|MiaK
|4rufa
|NORTHEPTION
|Taida
|ReyzyGG
|yukaPEROdator
|FENNEL
|Curihara
|Pinotr
|mo-mon
|REIGNITE
|Sudetaki
|ShunMi
|MatsuTasu
|xTies
|SIZU
|Yudu
|Ail3iS
|HAO
|wqtagashi
|Right
|5CG
|COCOLOBI gaming
|You66
|Jyakusya
|Mea
|ApexGanbaru
|983kuma
|AochasoN
|Sami
|Nebula e-Sports
|Hunto
|Rowhai
|xVolx
|Diaz
|EV
|Mansi
|Cinap
|SBI e-sports
|Gsnkryu
|ImMikeyyyz
|4rmy
|TEQWING
|Rossoful
|ibuo
|Anaya
|PLAYOUTSIDE
|watage
|AiriKannaLoveTi
|TANPOPO
|YOKOYARI
|Wayachang
|Datch
|Tico
|Mellst
|yoMe
|ZaibuZai
|ritsuki
|O2esports
|Koba
|S1Naq
|Tyuzu1st
|NSD Gaming
|Sum1yoshii
|NefuDoll
|Axis
|Soleil Gaming
|Archery
|Sunny
|Peace
|Meteor
|roki
|Nemu
|Kuroton
|hoax
|p1npxn
|Skynk
|TenTen
APAC-S
|Team
|Roster
|BLVKHVND
|StrafingFlame
|EzFlash
|PlayerKay
|DreamFire
|Roieee
|Pite
|3Mz
|IronBloodGaming
|ASIAZXD
|Z1CKKY
|Dexter
|MDY-WHITE
|FeiJu
|Ld
|MingYUE
|DEWA
|Kisanss
|Bastiaan
|laheem
|Lightning Unicorn
|Lalab4ng
|G0PGAP
|505
|SurpriZee
|Veeycy
|Bigzzy
|SWQ
|Aimbot2199
|WenXx
|JoJo3y
|Boogie Boarders
|Rakiiii
|Fussy
|Panayie
|Popcorn
|KzyyX
|T4
|Tapstrafewithyou
|Barroth
|zRXMz
|Outside
|aflow
|NutsuruSama
|Noelsang
|Serenity
|Jaro
|LowKey
|Legacy
|Divine
|Prycyy
|wey
|shadi
|DNZ
|Joker
|BoLin
|Papa
|VK Gaming
|Kasssa
|XiaoKai
|KenTunG
|Wonton Dumpling
|GuGu
|Nirvana
|Xzz
|XNY
|Yc
|xd
|JR
|AGL
|Jacky1
|XX
|ASH Esports
|Rukoko
|YaSe
|XoyoBda
|Bearclaw Gaming
|Rudenayyyyy
|Bellkun
|Zaratass
|MDY Black
|Augenstern
|XiaMan
|bieyun
|Mnk
|Boring
|Bear
|Wen7
|Akuma
|Crxsadxr
|Yukoi
|Lymo
|MDY RED
|Daxingxing
|pink dolphin
|formyfamily45
|KeepGoing
|OuOKh
|bible
|Lan
|NoCredit
|VeryCheekyIndeed
|SaviourHeavier
|MeXiouSx
|MXF
|Asaran
|Artoriasb
|NBXSJ
|Final Start
|Selka
|TreeCleaner
|Rchwert
|Kill Devil
|SA
|Lvvy
|LuoHanX