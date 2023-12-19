The Apex Legends Global Series starts its fourth year of competition on Jan. 20, 2024, featuring a total of 30 Pro League teams competing in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific North, and Asia Pacific South. Year Four also features 12 organizations directly partnering with EA and Respawn to grow awareness for the competitive scene.

Teams will compete in two splits over the year, with the top-performing Apex teams from each Split earning a spot at the international playoffs, where they represent their region for a chance at a LAN title. Each team’s final Split placement also earns them Circuit Points, a cumulative score that will decide the top 30 global teams to qualify for the Championship, with the final 10 spots decided the the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Pro League for each region features 30 domestic teams, 22 who were directly invited, and eight who fought through the Preseason Qualifiers to earn a Pro League spot. Teams who have an ALGS slot are able to make changes to the roster before Split One’s cutoff date of Jan. 16, 2024.

Which teams have qualified for the Pro League and Year Four of the ALGS?

The road to the Championship starts here. Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

Here are all of the Apex teams that have locked their spots for Split One of the Pro league, and the ALGS. Blank spots indicate currently unannounced roster spots.

North America

Team Roster TSM ImperialHal Reps Verhulst OpTic Gaming skittleCakes Knoqd Dropped The Dojo iiTzTimmy Dezignful Enemy Pollos Hermanos YanYa Neazul jaguares LOL Frexs Phony Xynew ex-NRG sweetdreams nafen Oxygen Esports aidanthedestroye Reeds Vein DarkZero Zer0 Genburten Sentinels Rkn Xenial Orioles XSET Oh Nocturnal FunFPS Sikezz Complexity Monsoon DNO dooplex senoxe crust SKRT scuwry The Gromps Pandxrz Xeratricky FURIA ImMadness Keon HisWattson Moist Esports Emtee Wxltzy Gild Meat Lovers TeQ Luxford Stallions retzi Fuhhnq Slayr Secret Formula yubn oisenpai Viizay Flat Nano bigluie qzz Native Gaming Clane Mamba RamBeau Ape Gang Bursty Wifi 0 Elev8 Gaming Zach Shooby zap GKS sauceror SleepyPanda ChaoticMuch Oblivion Blinkzr Akimboh Arkology Tempr Adiuvant Cloaked CallSpades N9ne Lies DieNastied Awope Lazurr EVYLUTION Vudo Euriece Yaztoh S2 Voiid Coce Carter Drop-in Gaming Crook Stuhni Jaeyeon

EMEA

Team Roster Element 6 KSWINNIIE Slab Cjracked Alliance Hakis Yuki Effect GoNext B4mbino KaishiHaa Aurora 9impulse ojrein taskmast33r Infinite Kizaron AimbotP Kyner 2R1C Uxako Hiarka th0rfinnnnn MajorPushers RANCHES xaniya Elonzy Vexed Gaming MaTaFe unlucky KIND4 The Forge JSavageW Faenex Slayers Upper Moon Blasts lighT Lufka LCDF Cyqop JokeeV2 zhidan Vamo Querer k4shera KiingZ o7 Gnaske Amphy Naghz The Full English Noiises SirDel brynn Nessy Graceful Jmw Tyler UAIM Artyco Sanya Max-Strafe Phoenix Legacy Sabz AlphaDraft P4DAWAN EXO Clan YungHongKong Friqz Bavis MIND Mereelj Sanka Dolgoran aNc Outplayed Willemkh AndyJax Shex afterMath FlashSSV Stalizy Kurev Made In Heaven Tax arctic No Days Off TaykoTKI sherbert Plexez Passion ZeroNothing Denzaay Ye Qiu Players kazakh_boi fitoo Jukes LVH Vaifs Liphnn JayHANZO TheBoys Faco FFx BaByLoNs Klemmy 2o2 4Miskam OzieOwl RakaFaka THREE DRAGONS* JuyZi Ony Sunzyyy Stay Healthy AJXNTHI Mesuko THONNE

APAC-N

Team Roster Realize Obly KaronPe SangJoon ENTER FORCE.36 Aimbot ILY Vor3z PULVEREX Ftyan UmichanLoveti HammerDrill FNATIC YukaF satuki Lykq GANBARE OUTOUSAN JungHee Dogma Jsuma RIDDLE ORDER YUKIO Meltstera saku AREA310 Lemon Milim N1ght NAKED Infamous 1ron RAA Raygh Anemone nomoney DOSUKOI Impact 788 TANO Kinotrope Gaming 1tappy MiaK 4rufa NORTHEPTION Taida ReyzyGG yukaPEROdator FENNEL Curihara Pinotr mo-mon REIGNITE Sudetaki ShunMi MatsuTasu xTies SIZU Yudu Ail3iS HAO wqtagashi Right 5CG COCOLOBI gaming You66 Jyakusya Mea ApexGanbaru 983kuma AochasoN Sami Nebula e-Sports Hunto Rowhai xVolx Diaz EV Mansi Cinap SBI e-sports Gsnkryu ImMikeyyyz 4rmy TEQWING Rossoful ibuo Anaya PLAYOUTSIDE watage AiriKannaLoveTi TANPOPO YOKOYARI Wayachang Datch Tico Mellst yoMe ZaibuZai ritsuki O2esports Koba S1Naq Tyuzu1st NSD Gaming Sum1yoshii NefuDoll Axis Soleil Gaming Archery Sunny Peace Meteor roki Nemu Kuroton hoax p1npxn Skynk TenTen

APAC-S