Here is every team qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS Pro League

Did your favorite team make the cut?

The mainstage to the 2023 ALGS Split 2 Playoffs
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The Apex Legends Global Series starts its fourth year of competition on Jan. 20, 2024, featuring a total of 30 Pro League teams competing in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific North, and Asia Pacific South. Year Four also features 12 organizations directly partnering with EA and Respawn to grow awareness for the competitive scene.

Teams will compete in two splits over the year, with the top-performing Apex teams from each Split earning a spot at the international playoffs, where they represent their region for a chance at a LAN title. Each team’s final Split placement also earns them Circuit Points, a cumulative score that will decide the top 30 global teams to qualify for the Championship, with the final 10 spots decided the the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Pro League for each region features 30 domestic teams, 22 who were directly invited, and eight who fought through the Preseason Qualifiers to earn a Pro League spot. Teams who have an ALGS slot are able to make changes to the roster before Split One’s cutoff date of Jan. 16, 2024.

Which teams have qualified for the Pro League and Year Four of the ALGS?

The 2023 ALGS Trophy on the main stage.
The road to the Championship starts here. Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

Here are all of the Apex teams that have locked their spots for Split One of the Pro league, and the ALGS. Blank spots indicate currently unannounced roster spots.

North America

TeamRoster
TSMImperialHalRepsVerhulst
OpTic GamingskittleCakesKnoqdDropped
The DojoiiTzTimmyDezignfulEnemy
Pollos HermanosYanYaNeazuljaguares
LOLFrexsPhonyXynew
ex-NRGsweetdreamsnafen
Oxygen EsportsaidanthedestroyeReedsVein
DarkZeroZer0Genburten
SentinelsRknXenialOrioles
XSETOh NocturnalFunFPSSikezz
ComplexityMonsoon
DNOdooplexsenoxecrust
SKRTscuwry
The GrompsPandxrzXeratricky
FURIAImMadnessKeonHisWattson
Moist EsportsEmteeWxltzyGild
Meat LoversTeQLuxford
StallionsretziFuhhnqSlayr
Secret FormulayubnoisenpaiViizay
FlatNanobigluieqzz
Native GamingClaneMambaRamBeau
Ape GangBurstyWifi 0
Elev8 GamingZachShoobyzap
GKSsaucerorSleepyPandaChaoticMuch
OblivionBlinkzrAkimbohArkology
TemprAdiuvantCloakedCallSpades
N9ne LiesDieNastiedAwopeLazurr
EVYLUTIONVudoEurieceYaztoh
S2VoiidCoceCarter
Drop-in GamingCrookStuhniJaeyeon

EMEA

TeamRoster
Element 6KSWINNIIESlabCjracked
AllianceHakisYukiEffect
GoNextB4mbinoKaishiHaa
Aurora9impulseojreintaskmast33r
InfiniteKizaronAimbotPKyner
2R1CUxakoHiarkath0rfinnnnn
MajorPushersRANCHESxaniyaElonzy
Vexed GamingMaTaFeunluckyKIND4
The ForgeJSavageWFaenexSlayers
Upper MoonBlastslighTLufka
LCDFCyqopJokeeV2zhidan
Vamo Quererk4sheraKiingZ
o7GnaskeAmphyNaghz
The Full EnglishNoiisesSirDelbrynn
NessyGracefulJmwTyler
UAIMArtycoSanyaMax-Strafe
Phoenix LegacySabzAlphaDraftP4DAWAN
EXO ClanYungHongKongFriqzBavis
MINDMereeljSankaDolgoran
aNc OutplayedWillemkhAndyJaxShex
afterMathFlashSSVStalizyKurev
Made In HeavenTaxarctic
No Days OffTaykoTKIsherbertPlexez
PassionZeroNothingDenzaayYe Qiu
Playerskazakh_boifitooJukes
LVHVaifsLiphnnJayHANZO
TheBoysFacoFFx BaByLoNsKlemmy
2o24MiskamOzieOwlRakaFaka
THREE DRAGONS*JuyZiOnySunzyyy
Stay HealthyAJXNTHIMesukoTHONNE

APAC-N

TeamRoster
RealizeOblyKaronPeSangJoon
ENTER FORCE.36AimbotILYVor3z
PULVEREXFtyanUmichanLovetiHammerDrill
FNATICYukaFsatukiLykq
GANBARE OUTOUSANJungHeeDogmaJsuma
RIDDLE ORDERYUKIOMeltsterasaku
AREA310LemonMilimN1ght
NAKEDInfamous1ron
RAARayghAnemonenomoney
DOSUKOI Impact788TANO
Kinotrope Gaming1tappyMiaK4rufa
NORTHEPTIONTaidaReyzyGGyukaPEROdator
FENNELCuriharaPinotrmo-mon
REIGNITESudetakiShunMiMatsuTasu
xTiesSIZUYuduAil3iS
HAOwqtagashiRight5CG
COCOLOBI gamingYou66JyakusyaMea
ApexGanbaru983kumaAochasoNSami
Nebula e-SportsHuntoRowhaixVolx
DiazEVMansiCinap
SBI e-sportsGsnkryuImMikeyyyz4rmy
TEQWINGRossofulibuoAnaya
PLAYOUTSIDEwatageAiriKannaLoveTiTANPOPO
YOKOYARIWayachangDatchTico
MellstyoMeZaibuZairitsuki
O2esportsKobaS1NaqTyuzu1st
NSD GamingSum1yoshiiNefuDollAxis
Soleil GamingArcherySunnyPeace
MeteorrokiNemuKuroton
hoaxp1npxnSkynkTenTen

APAC-S

TeamRoster
BLVKHVNDStrafingFlameEzFlashPlayerKay
DreamFireRoieeePite3Mz
IronBloodGamingASIAZXDZ1CKKYDexter
MDY-WHITEFeiJuLdMingYUE
DEWAKisanssBastiaanlaheem
Lightning UnicornLalab4ngG0PGAP
505SurpriZeeVeeycyBigzzy
SWQAimbot2199WenXxJoJo3y
Boogie BoardersRakiiiiFussyPanayie
PopcornKzyyX
T4TapstrafewithyouBarrothzRXMz
OutsideaflowNutsuruSamaNoelsang
SerenityJaroLowKeyLegacy
DivinePrycyyweyshadi
DNZJokerBoLinPapa
VK GamingKasssaXiaoKaiKenTunG
Wonton DumplingGuGuNirvanaXzz
XNYYcxdJR
AGLQQJacky1XX
ASH EsportsRukokoYaSeXoyoBda
Bearclaw GamingRudenayyyyyBellkunZaratass
MDY BlackAugensternXiaManbieyun
MnkBoringBearWen7
AkumaCrxsadxrYukoiLymo
MDY REDDaxingxingpink dolphinformyfamily45
KeepGoingOuOKhbibleLan
NoCreditVeryCheekyIndeedSaviourHeavierMeXiouSx
MXFAsaranArtoriasbNBXSJ
Final StartSelkaTreeCleanerRchwert
Kill DevilSALvvyLuoHanX

