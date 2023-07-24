IiTzTimmy’s makeshift ALGS team proves ‘haters’ wrong with spectacular NA LCQ run

A last-minute playing squad comprised of well-known Apex Legends creators and competitors iiTzTimmy, Dezignfu, and Enemy—collectively called The Dojo—has today won North America’s ALGS last-chance qualifier.

The star-studded Apex creator squad was formed with the sole goal of trying to qualify for the ALGS Championship LAN event, and despite going up against more practiced and experienced teams, they were successful.

Off their LCQ placement, The Dojo has qualified for this year’s ALGS Championship. They’ll join the rest of the world’s best qualified teams on LAN in the U.K. in September.

“It is actually just very unreal feeling,” iiTzTimmy said in the post-game ALGS interview.

“With the amount of history I have in competitive Apex, and not only that, like the amount of hate our team… you know, obviously, we have our fans, but a lot of hate, a lot of doubt that we had on our team. A lot of people just thought we weren’t going to do well. But being able to prove we can do it and that we deserve this spot is just an incredible feeling.”

We're super happy for #TheDojo and appreciate your time @iiTzTimmy.

You legends have much to be proud of! See you soon 👏#ALGS pic.twitter.com/7xpR4KA8QY — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) July 24, 2023

While it is a huge achievement for the content creator trio, these three aren’t newbies when it comes to playing Apex competitively.

Enemy has been playing since 2021 and was most recently part of Oxygen Esports. Dezignful is a veteran of the scene now, starting out with orgless team AimAssist in 2020 and eventually moving up to the G2 roster during the summer of 2021.

After G2’s disastrous performance at last year’s ALGS Split 2 Playoffs, Dezignful announced he was stepping back from comp to focus on streaming and more content creation. He returned to the competitive world this year, joining Elev8 Entertainment in March, but they parted ways earlier this month.

IiTzTimmy has a long history with competitive gaming, from League of Legends to Apex, before becoming a successful creator with 100 Thieves. But, he hadn’t reached Pro League level play until his performance with The Dojo during this LCQ.

We boutta turn up on april 19th's on god. pic.twitter.com/JRzIb3ezBi — Dezignful (@G2Dezignful) June 9, 2023

The three players who make up The Dojo revealed they would be playing together in June, and managed to qualify for the Champs LCQ by taking second in the Circuit 4 Challengers Circuit individual tournament on June 17 (just a week after the announcement), which gave them enough points to cross the finish line.

Their LCQ run was just as successful; they sailed into the winner’s bracket with 78 points from the group stage, tying with Stallions for first and only losing out when it came to kills. They went on to win the upper bracket by a huge margin; 137 points to second place FURIA’s 66.

The Dojo showed no signs of slowing down going into the finals. Though FURIA and Stallions beat them to match point, The Dojo were the ones who were able to execute when it mattered during the sixth match.

During the final circle, they were in a three-vs-three against DNO—another squad vying to make it to Champs consisting of ex-Sentinels players lou and senoxe, and former OpTic Gaming star and LANimals coach dooplex.

Dooplex was knocked during the fight, giving The Dojo a three-vs-two advantage. The content creator trio pressed this to its fullest, preventing DNO from getting a key revival off and winning the match in one fell swoop.

About the author