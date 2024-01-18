Disguised aims for ALGS glory with iiTzTimmy by signing The Dojo

IiTzTimmy and his Challenger Circuit team The Dojo shocked the entire world at the 2023 Championship, leading a Cinderella run from the LCQ to a fourth place LAN debut, and a direct invite for the 2024 Pro League season. Now, they’ve finally got an org.

Three days before the first week of the North America ALGS, Disguised announced their return to the ALGS with the signing of The Dojo, including iiTzTimmy, Tyler “Dezignful” Gardner, Alexander “Enemy” Rodriguez, and coach Deston “Bronzey” Nguyen.

Disguised is here to stay in North America. Photo via Disguised

DSG founder Disguised Toast explained in the announcement video that he initially didn’t consider iiTzTimmy as a possible player due to his content creator contract with 100 Thieves, but the two organizations came to an agreement to allow iiTzTimmy to play on DSG, a similar agreement seen from Mac “Albralelie” Beckwith, who played for multiple NA teams while streaming for TSM as a content creator.

The Dojo first formed on March 24, 2023, competing in the NA Challenger Circuit throughout the year, earning enough circuit points to participate in the Last Chance Qualifier. The Dojo would stomp the competition, earning first place in the finals and one of two LCQ spots at the ALGS Championship, the first LAN event for the entire roster, and marking The Dojo as one of the biggest dark horses to win the entire event.

The Dojo would live up to all of the expectations, shocking the world with a creative and unpredictable edge playstyle that gatekept enemy squads through coordinated ambushes, third parties, and long rotations through the ring to secure advantageous POIs and fights, leading to the highest kill ratio at the Championship, with 61 percent of their overall points earned through enemy kills rather than placement points.

Disguised’s first investment in the ALGS would follow soon after The Dojo’s LCQ success, signing Dudes Night Out, the second place team in the NA LCQ, who also qualified for LAN. However, DSG would fail to live up to expectations, falling to the Lower Bracket after a 23rd place finish in the Group Stage before being eliminated from the tournament in 33rd place. Following their exit from the Championship, DSG dropped the roster, leaving fans wondering if the org would stay in Apex for the upcoming year.

Respawn broke the silence on Nov. 30, 2023, by announcing their 12 partnered teams for ALGS Year Four, which included Disguised’s plans to stay in North America. Each team would receive a financial stipend for the upcoming Pro League season to help promote their roster and establish a fan base for the region.

Toast also said in the announcement video that he was initially unsure about DSG’s financial stability leading up to the 2024 season, but iiTzTimmy volunteered to play for the org on an unpaid salary, allowing the financial stipend to pay for his teammates’ salary and stay profitable in the ALGS. The move is a boon for the org following Toast’s previous discussions about his seven-figure losses from fielding multiple teams across VALORANT.



IiTzTimmy and Disguised will play their very first Pro League match in the second week of the NA ALGS, competing in Group C and going up against Group A on Jan. 27.

The official PlayApex Twitch and Apex Legends Global Series Youtube channels will feature the main broadcast, but fans can also directly spectate iiTzTimmy and the rest of DSG’s perspectives on their own Twitch channels.