Disguised Toast adds another esports team to his collection with ALGS Championship squad

There were a handful of free agent Apex Legends squads that qualified for the ALGS Championship beginning on Sept. 6, but one of them will be unsigned no longer. And the team they’re representing is one of the most exciting in esports at the moment.

Disguised Toast added another game to his esports Infinity Gauntlet today with the announcement that Dude’s Night Out—the veteran trio of lou, senoxe, and dooplex—will represent Disguised at the 2023 ALGS Championship.

The North American team qualified for the Championship through the Last Chance Qualifier and were the second-place team that managed to sneak past FURIA in the dramatic final game in which iiTzTimmy’s team, The Dojo, won the LCQ.

The team represents plenty of experience in the Apex scene. Senoxe and lou are former Sentinels teammates, while lou also played for CLG, Complexity, and LANimals in the past. For his part, dooplex is a veteran of the OpTic Gaming squad that was dominant in the back half of 2021, before the team fell out of form and decided to make a change.

In his own Twitter post, Toast joked that his new esports strategy is simply to buy teams that are already playing at the highest level of their competitions. Toast has had to endure plenty of ups and downs so far in running Disguised, with his tier-two League of Legends team winning the 2023 NACL (but with no path to the LCS) and his VALORANT team failing to qualify for Ascension into the VCT partnered leagues.

An Apex team is probably an easier purchase for the org altogether, given that there’s only three players per team and 40 teams from around the world that qualify for ALGS LAN tournaments.

The new Disguised Apex squad will be underdogs for the Championship given that they qualified through the LCQ, but they did manage to do it by qualifying from NA, which is the consensus choice as the strongest region in Apex. Thirteen teams from NA qualified for the Championship, compared to nine from APAC North and eight from EMEA, the other large regions in competitive Apex. They’re joined by seven teams from APAC South and three from South America to round out the competition.

Disguised will begin their run in Birmingham, U.K., when the ALGS Championship kicks off on Sept. 6.

