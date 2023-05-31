Disguised Toast shares close to seven-figure loss following entry into VALORANT

Disguised Toast’s esports endeavors have been chugging along since his entry into VALORANT Jan. 2023, with the Disguised team owner revealing his budget is expected to surpass $1 million USD by the end of 2023.

The money-burning journey commenced as Toast bought two VALORANT rosters, with one participating in the North American Challengers League and a later team purchase attempting to qualify for the VALORANT Champions Tour Game Changers League. As it turns out, he’s spent “twice” as much as he anticipated in such a short time, according to a May 29 tweet.

It appears Toast’s current expected income loss amounts to $992,350 USD. What’s not shown in his tweet is the exact amount of revenue generated so far, nor the expected revenue by his esports venture. This means we’ll have no idea if their revenue loss is making a dent.

just got off a call with my accountant and apparently i'm gonna be spending twice as much as i expected for dsg



-$1,000,000🙃 pic.twitter.com/AZMEhdXLYZ — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 29, 2023

Toast’s plan to spread his reach into the esports scene isn’t stopping at VALORANT. It appears League of Legends will be his next esport venture with a Disguised roster taking part in the NACL—announced after Riot Games pulled the plug on franchised organizations’ mandatory participation in the academy system.

Related: Riot shares definitive stance on future of League esports following NACL crisis

DSG started off their VALORANT stint with a bang in their Challengers league, winning every match in their VCL Challengers America Qualifiers run, only to run into a series of brick walls as soon as they qualified for VCL North America.

Since qualifying, they’ve lost 10 out of the 12 best-of-threes played—all while chopping and changing the team as the season progressed.

The DSG Game Changers lineup has only played three series, with the squad swiftly eliminated from the GC League after losses to both Evil Geniuses GC and SHIFT X in April this year.

Whether Toast’s League endeavor amounts to more than his VALORANT venture will be seen in due time. DSG VALORANT returns to the server on June 4 in an attempt to avoid relegation from the Challenger league.

About the author