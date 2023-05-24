Disguised Toast will be fielding an LoL team in the NA Challengers League

It’s only been two days since speculation started to fly around about the possibility of Disguised Toast creating his own competitive League of Legends team. But now, those rumors have become a reality.

In a new blog post today, Riot Games revealed the 10 teams competing in the North American Challengers League for the 2023 Summer Split, featuring a handful of new organizations—including Disguised. This will be the second major esport the popular streamer has made a roster in after he entered the competitive VALORANT space at the start of this year.

ITS OFFICIAL!



We are excited to announce that DSG will be participating in the upcoming NA Challenger League for LoL.

Toast hinted at his possible involvement with the professional League scene on May 22 when he made the same tweet as he did when he first joined the professional VALORANT scene, asking who the best available North American LoL players are. At time of writing, however, he has not revealed the players on his upcoming lineup.

Since the team will be competing in the NACL, there are multiple different players he can pick up, especially after the mass exodus of seven LCS organizations from the region’s tier-two scene this month. For example, well-known prospects like former 100 Thieves Challengers members Rayan “Sniper” Shoura and William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen or former TSM AD carry Lawrence “Lost” Hui are available to play this summer.

The future of the #NACL is here.



Read: https://t.co/5owa18C8Kn pic.twitter.com/ZJFI9Ra8mG — LCS (@LCSOfficial) May 24, 2023

Former 100 Thieves starting top laner Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij even hopped onto social media to jokingly respond to Toast’s initial inquiry for available NA talent. But he did recently announce that he was stepping away from on-stage play to focus on his content creator career.

Toast’s fan base and overall popularity in the esports and streaming scene should help bring a good amount of visibility to the NACL, especially after multiple reports have led to the general notion that development and growth in the region are starting to fail. The belief in an NA path-to-pro is at its lowest, but Disguised might help bring some excitement to a league that desperately needs support.

