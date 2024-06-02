ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split Two scores and standings

The second half of the ALGS 2024 season has now begun, with the top teams from each of the four major leagues competing for a chance to represent their region on the international LAN stage at the ALGS Split Two Playoffs and earn circuit points for the ALGS Championship at the end of the year.

Each major region (North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South) features the top 30 teams seeded into three groups based on their past ALGS and Split Two Qualifier performances. All leagues play in a triple round-robin format, where each group plays a match series against every other group three times, amounting to 36 matches for each squad.

Once the regular season matches finish, the top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals, where the teams with the highest number of circuit points qualify for the ALGS Championship. The rest will have to play through the Last Chance Qualifier tournament. Are you curious to know how your favorite squad is performing? Here’s how every team is performing so far in Year Four.

Current ALGS Year Four Pro League standings

Who will represent their region at LAN?

North America

Position Team Points First Team Falcons 25 Second Tripods 21 Third SSG 18 Fourth Oxygen Esports 16 Fifth NRG 15 Sixth LG 14 Seventh CCE 13 Eighth SKD MARK 12 Ninth WEAVE 11 Tenth Not Moist 10 11th TSM 9 12th YUP 8 13th Bored 7 14th Complexity 6 15th Ape Gang 5 16th Eternal EC 4 17th The Edgers 3 18th Most Hated 2 19th Elev8 Gaming 1 20th NGNL Esports 0 21st Cloud9 0 22nd Disguised 0 23rd Team Liquid 0 24th FURIA Esports 0 25th Vanity 0 26th Native Gaming 0 27th Oblivion 0 28th Flat 0 29th STALLIONS 0 30th Tempr 0

EMEA

Position Team Points First GaiminGladiators 25 Second NextUp 21 Third Passion 18 Fourth PassionUA 16 Fifth VexX 15 Sixth Ethernal 14 Seventh DANISH 13 Eighth Natus Vincere 12 Ninth AURORA 11 Tenth GoNext Esports 10 11th Players 9 12th Forbidden 8 13th The Full English 7 14th Trojan 6 15th Blacklist Int. 5 16th cybercats 4 17th Atlas 3 18th Apex Warlords 2 19th Nessy 1 20th Infinite 0 21st FA KIDS 0 22nd Exo Clan 0 23rd aNc Outplayed 0 24th 9Lies Esports 0 25th Stay Healthy 0 26th o7 0 27th Alliance 0 28th DMS 0 29th Rolling Teams 0 30th Kneecap 0

APAC North

Position Team Points First FNATIC 25 Second RIDDLE ORDER 21 Third NewJ 18 Fourth REJECT WINNITY 16 Fifth TIE 15 Sixth NORTHEPTION 14 Seventh chasotenka 13 Eighth HAO 12 Ninth STYLE 11 Tenth Meteor 10 11th SBI e-Sports 9 12th XFACTORZ 8 13th ENTER FORCE.36 7 14th KINOTROPE gaming 6 15th REIGNITE 5 16th REVE RISE MAX 4 17th RED Rams 3 18th STRIDERZ 2 19th Lucky 7 1 20th AREA310 0 21st MM1427G 0 22nd FENNEL 0 23rd DOSUKOI Impact 0 24th Love and Peace 0 25th papiko 0 26th SETOUCHI SPARKS 0 27th GHS Professional 0 28th CRAZY RACCOON 0 29th FUNNY LOCO 0 30th VortexWolf 0

APAC South

Position Team Points First Legends Gaming 25 Second MKERS 21 Third Kill Devil 18 Fourth MeiDuiYaoBYD 16 Fifth WMFireBird 15 Sixth Serenity 14 Seventh Boogie Boarders 13 Eighth LGD GAMING 12 Ninth numnim 11 Tenth VK GAMING 10 11th BearClaw Gaming 9 12th Fruit Salad 8 13th NoCredit 7 14th OutSide 6 15th Weibo gaming 5 16th KeepGoing 4 17th DreamFire 3 18th HKUF 2 19th Final Dream 1 20th MXF 0 21st Akuma 0 22nd XNY 0 23rd SWQ 0 24th LightningUnicorn 0 25th HEROEZ 0 26th Virtus.pro 0 27th barbecue 0 28th TRUE 0 29th Remarkable Team 0 30th Grape Fanta 0

All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Year Four

North America

Team Falcons is the newest NA addition this Split.

Group A: Team Falcons, Spacestation Gaming, Elev8 Gaming, Oxygen Esports, NRG, Yup, Most Hated, CCE, WEAVE, Tripods

Group B: Not Moist, Luminosity, TSM, Complexity, SKD MARK, Eternal EC, Ape Gang, The Edgers, NGGL Esports, Bored

Group C: Cloud9, Disguised, Liquid Alienware, FURIA, Vanity, Native Gaming, Oblivion, Flat, Stallion, Tempr

EMEA

Don't confuse Passion with PassionUA in Group B.

Group A: Aurora, Natus Vincere, Nextup, Cybercats, GoNext Esports, Ethernal, Nessy, Trojan, Apex Warlords, Atlas

Group B: Gaimin Gladiator, Blacklist Int., PassionUA, Passion, The Full English, Infinite, Vexx, Danish, Forbidden, Players

Group C: Alliance, o7, FA Kids, EXO Clan, 9Lies Esports, ANC Outplayed, Stay Healthy, DMS, Rolling Teams, Kneecap

APAC North

Reject Winnity returns to APAC-N with their first international title.

Group A: Reject Winnity, Riddle Order, NORTHEPTION, XFACTORZ, ENTER FORCE.36, Reignite, REVE RISE MAX, KINOTROPE GAMING, NewJ, STRIDERZ

Group B: Fnatic, RED Rams, HAO, chasotenka, AREA310, Meteor, SBI e-Sports, TIE, Lucky 7, STYLE

Group C: GHS Professional, Crazy Raccoon, MM1427, FENNEL, DOSUKOI Impact, Love and Peace, SETOUCHI SPARKS, papiko, FUNNY LOCO, VortexWolf

APAC South

APAC-S seeks to prove themselves in Split Two.

Group A: Legends Gaming, MKers, Boogie Boarders, Bearclaw Gaming, Outside, MeiDuiYaoBYD, WMFireBird, Numnim, Kill Devil, HKUF

Group B: Serenity, Weibo Gaming, LGD Gaming, DreamFire, Keep Going, VK Gaming, NoCredit, MXF, Fruit Salad, Final Dream

Group C: Virtus Pro, HEROEZ, Akuma, XNY, SWQ, LightningUnicorn, Barbecue, True, Remarkable Team, Grape Fanta

