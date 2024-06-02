APAC N's REJECT WINNITY lifting the 2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs trophy.
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports
ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split Two scores and standings

Which teams are currently leading their leagues?
Justin-Ivan Labilles
Published: Jun 1, 2024 08:43 pm

The second half of the ALGS 2024 season has now begun, with the top teams from each of the four major leagues competing for a chance to represent their region on the international LAN stage at the ALGS Split Two Playoffs and earn circuit points for the ALGS Championship at the end of the year.

Each major region (North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South) features the top 30 teams seeded into three groups based on their past ALGS and Split Two Qualifier performances. All leagues play in a triple round-robin format, where each group plays a match series against every other group three times, amounting to 36 matches for each squad.

Once the regular season matches finish, the top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals, where the teams with the highest number of circuit points qualify for the ALGS Championship. The rest will have to play through the Last Chance Qualifier tournament. Are you curious to know how your favorite squad is performing? Here’s how every team is performing so far in Year Four.

Current ALGS Year Four Pro League standings

APAC N's REJECT WINNITY at the 2024 ALGS Split One Playoffs.
Who will represent their region at LAN? Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

North America

PositionTeamPoints
FirstTeam Falcons25
SecondTripods21
ThirdSSG18
FourthOxygen Esports16
FifthNRG15
SixthLG14
SeventhCCE13
EighthSKD MARK12
NinthWEAVE11
TenthNot Moist10
11thTSM9
12thYUP8
13thBored7
14thComplexity6
15thApe Gang5
16thEternal EC4
17thThe Edgers3
18thMost Hated2
19thElev8 Gaming1
20thNGNL Esports0
21stCloud90
22ndDisguised0
23rdTeam Liquid0
24thFURIA Esports0
25thVanity0
26thNative Gaming0
27thOblivion0
28thFlat0
29thSTALLIONS0
30thTempr0

EMEA

PositionTeamPoints
FirstGaiminGladiators25
SecondNextUp21
ThirdPassion18
FourthPassionUA16
FifthVexX15
SixthEthernal14
SeventhDANISH13
EighthNatus Vincere12
NinthAURORA11
TenthGoNext Esports10
11thPlayers9
12thForbidden8
13thThe Full English7
14thTrojan6
15thBlacklist Int.5
16thcybercats4
17thAtlas3
18thApex Warlords2
19thNessy1
20thInfinite0
21stFA KIDS0
22ndExo Clan0
23rdaNc Outplayed0
24th9Lies Esports0
25thStay Healthy0
26tho70
27thAlliance0
28thDMS0
29thRolling Teams0
30thKneecap0

APAC North

PositionTeamPoints
FirstFNATIC25
SecondRIDDLE ORDER21
ThirdNewJ18
FourthREJECT WINNITY16
FifthTIE15
SixthNORTHEPTION14
Seventhchasotenka13
EighthHAO12
NinthSTYLE11
TenthMeteor10
11thSBI e-Sports9
12thXFACTORZ8
13thENTER FORCE.367
14thKINOTROPE gaming6
15thREIGNITE5
16thREVE RISE MAX4
17thRED Rams3
18thSTRIDERZ2
19thLucky 71
20thAREA3100
21stMM1427G0
22ndFENNEL0
23rdDOSUKOI Impact0
24thLove and Peace0
25thpapiko0
26thSETOUCHI SPARKS0
27thGHS Professional0
28thCRAZY RACCOON0
29thFUNNY LOCO0
30thVortexWolf0

APAC South

PositionTeamPoints
FirstLegends Gaming25
SecondMKERS21
ThirdKill Devil18
FourthMeiDuiYaoBYD16
FifthWMFireBird15
SixthSerenity14
SeventhBoogie Boarders13
EighthLGD GAMING12
Ninthnumnim11
TenthVK GAMING10
11thBearClaw Gaming9
12thFruit Salad8
13thNoCredit7
14thOutSide6
15thWeibo gaming5
16thKeepGoing4
17thDreamFire3
18thHKUF2
19thFinal Dream1
20thMXF0
21stAkuma0
22ndXNY0
23rdSWQ0
24thLightningUnicorn0
25thHEROEZ0
26thVirtus.pro0
27thbarbecue0
28thTRUE0
29thRemarkable Team0
30thGrape Fanta0

All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Year Four

North America

The 30 NA teams in the ALGS Split Two Pro League.
Team Falcons is the newest NA addition this Split. Photo by EA

Group A: Team Falcons, Spacestation Gaming, Elev8 Gaming, Oxygen Esports, NRG, Yup, Most Hated, CCE, WEAVE, Tripods

Group B: Not Moist, Luminosity, TSM, Complexity, SKD MARK, Eternal EC, Ape Gang, The Edgers, NGGL Esports, Bored

Group C: Cloud9, Disguised, Liquid Alienware, FURIA, Vanity, Native Gaming, Oblivion, Flat, Stallion, Tempr

EMEA

The 30 EMEA teams in the ALGS Split Two Pro League.
Don’t confuse Passion with PassionUA in Group B. Photo by EA

Group A: Aurora, Natus Vincere, Nextup, Cybercats, GoNext Esports, Ethernal, Nessy, Trojan, Apex Warlords, Atlas

Group B: Gaimin Gladiator, Blacklist Int., PassionUA, Passion, The Full English, Infinite, Vexx, Danish, Forbidden, Players

Group C: Alliance, o7, FA Kids, EXO Clan, 9Lies Esports, ANC Outplayed, Stay Healthy, DMS, Rolling Teams, Kneecap

APAC North

The 30 APAC-N teams in the ALGS Split Two Pro League.
Reject Winnity returns to APAC-N with their first international title. Photo by EA

Group A: Reject Winnity, Riddle Order, NORTHEPTION, XFACTORZ, ENTER FORCE.36, Reignite, REVE RISE MAX, KINOTROPE GAMING, NewJ, STRIDERZ

Group B: Fnatic, RED Rams, HAO, chasotenka, AREA310, Meteor, SBI e-Sports, TIE, Lucky 7, STYLE

Group C: GHS Professional, Crazy Raccoon, MM1427, FENNEL, DOSUKOI Impact, Love and Peace, SETOUCHI SPARKS, papiko, FUNNY LOCO, VortexWolf

APAC South

The 30 APAC-S teams in the ALGS Split Two Pro League.
APAC-S seeks to prove themselves in Split Two. Photo by EA

Group A: Legends Gaming, MKers, Boogie Boarders, Bearclaw Gaming, Outside, MeiDuiYaoBYD, WMFireBird, Numnim, Kill Devil, HKUF

Group B: Serenity, Weibo Gaming, LGD Gaming, DreamFire, Keep Going, VK Gaming, NoCredit, MXF, Fruit Salad, Final Dream

Group C: Virtus Pro, HEROEZ, Akuma, XNY, SWQ, LightningUnicorn, Barbecue, True, Remarkable Team, Grape Fanta

Read Article All Apex Legends character pick rates
Apex characters Bloodhound, Gibraltar, and Wraith joining forces.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
All Apex Legends character pick rates
Justin-Ivan Labilles and others Justin-Ivan Labilles and others May 31, 2024
Read Article NRG returns to Apex Legends with longtime ALGS stars
XSET FunFPS at the ALGS London Split 1 Playoffs
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
NRG returns to Apex Legends with longtime ALGS stars
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles May 30, 2024
Read Article Apex legends ImperialHal, Genburten, and Zer0 join forces on Saudi-backed superteam
The DarkZero squad hold the 2022 ALGS Championship trophy on-stage.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex legends ImperialHal, Genburten, and Zer0 join forces on Saudi-backed superteam
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 28, 2024
