ALGS Pro League 2024: Full Split Two scores and standings

The second half of the ALGS 2024 season has now begun, with the top teams from each of the four major leagues competing for a chance to represent their region on the international LAN stage at the ALGS Split Two Playoffs and earn circuit points for the ALGS Championship at the end of the year.
Each major region (North America, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South) features the top 30 teams seeded into three groups based on their past ALGS and Split Two Qualifier performances. All leagues play in a triple round-robin format, where each group plays a match series against every other group three times, amounting to 36 matches for each squad.
Once the regular season matches finish, the top 20 teams from each region move on to the Regional Finals, where the teams with the highest number of circuit points qualify for the ALGS Championship. The rest will have to play through the Last Chance Qualifier tournament. Are you curious to know how your favorite squad is performing? Here’s how every team is performing so far in Year Four.
Current ALGS Year Four Pro League standings
North America
|Position
|Team
|Points
|First
|Team Falcons
|25
|Second
|Tripods
|21
|Third
|SSG
|18
|Fourth
|Oxygen Esports
|16
|Fifth
|NRG
|15
|Sixth
|LG
|14
|Seventh
|CCE
|13
|Eighth
|SKD MARK
|12
|Ninth
|WEAVE
|11
|Tenth
|Not Moist
|10
|
|11th
|TSM
|9
|12th
|YUP
|8
|13th
|Bored
|7
|14th
|Complexity
|6
|15th
|Ape Gang
|5
|16th
|Eternal EC
|4
|17th
|The Edgers
|3
|18th
|Most Hated
|2
|19th
|Elev8 Gaming
|1
|20th
|NGNL Esports
|0
|
|21st
|Cloud9
|0
|22nd
|Disguised
|0
|23rd
|Team Liquid
|0
|24th
|FURIA Esports
|0
|25th
|Vanity
|0
|26th
|Native Gaming
|0
|27th
|Oblivion
|0
|28th
|Flat
|0
|29th
|STALLIONS
|0
|30th
|Tempr
|0
EMEA
|Position
|Team
|Points
|First
|GaiminGladiators
|25
|Second
|NextUp
|21
|Third
|Passion
|18
|Fourth
|PassionUA
|16
|Fifth
|VexX
|15
|Sixth
|Ethernal
|14
|Seventh
|DANISH
|13
|Eighth
|Natus Vincere
|12
|Ninth
|AURORA
|11
|Tenth
|GoNext Esports
|10
|
|11th
|Players
|9
|12th
|Forbidden
|8
|13th
|The Full English
|7
|14th
|Trojan
|6
|15th
|Blacklist Int.
|5
|16th
|cybercats
|4
|17th
|Atlas
|3
|18th
|Apex Warlords
|2
|19th
|Nessy
|1
|20th
|Infinite
|0
|
|21st
|FA KIDS
|0
|22nd
|Exo Clan
|0
|23rd
|aNc Outplayed
|0
|24th
|9Lies Esports
|0
|25th
|Stay Healthy
|0
|26th
|o7
|0
|27th
|Alliance
|0
|28th
|DMS
|0
|29th
|Rolling Teams
|0
|30th
|Kneecap
|0
APAC North
|Position
|Team
|Points
|First
|FNATIC
|25
|Second
|RIDDLE ORDER
|21
|Third
|NewJ
|18
|Fourth
|REJECT WINNITY
|16
|Fifth
|TIE
|15
|Sixth
|NORTHEPTION
|14
|Seventh
|chasotenka
|13
|Eighth
|HAO
|12
|Ninth
|STYLE
|11
|Tenth
|Meteor
|10
|
|11th
|SBI e-Sports
|9
|12th
|XFACTORZ
|8
|13th
|ENTER FORCE.36
|7
|14th
|KINOTROPE gaming
|6
|15th
|REIGNITE
|5
|16th
|REVE RISE MAX
|4
|17th
|RED Rams
|3
|18th
|STRIDERZ
|2
|19th
|Lucky 7
|1
|20th
|AREA310
|0
|
|21st
|MM1427G
|0
|22nd
|FENNEL
|0
|23rd
|DOSUKOI Impact
|0
|24th
|Love and Peace
|0
|25th
|papiko
|0
|26th
|SETOUCHI SPARKS
|0
|27th
|GHS Professional
|0
|28th
|CRAZY RACCOON
|0
|29th
|FUNNY LOCO
|0
|30th
|VortexWolf
|0
APAC South
|Position
|Team
|Points
|First
|Legends Gaming
|25
|Second
|MKERS
|21
|Third
|Kill Devil
|18
|Fourth
|MeiDuiYaoBYD
|16
|Fifth
|WMFireBird
|15
|Sixth
|Serenity
|14
|Seventh
|Boogie Boarders
|13
|Eighth
|LGD GAMING
|12
|Ninth
|numnim
|11
|Tenth
|VK GAMING
|10
|
|11th
|BearClaw Gaming
|9
|12th
|Fruit Salad
|8
|13th
|NoCredit
|7
|14th
|OutSide
|6
|15th
|Weibo gaming
|5
|16th
|KeepGoing
|4
|17th
|DreamFire
|3
|18th
|HKUF
|2
|19th
|Final Dream
|1
|20th
|MXF
|0
|
|21st
|Akuma
|0
|22nd
|XNY
|0
|23rd
|SWQ
|0
|24th
|LightningUnicorn
|0
|25th
|HEROEZ
|0
|26th
|Virtus.pro
|0
|27th
|barbecue
|0
|28th
|TRUE
|0
|29th
|Remarkable Team
|0
|30th
|Grape Fanta
|0
All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Year Four
North America
Group A: Team Falcons, Spacestation Gaming, Elev8 Gaming, Oxygen Esports, NRG, Yup, Most Hated, CCE, WEAVE, Tripods
Group B: Not Moist, Luminosity, TSM, Complexity, SKD MARK, Eternal EC, Ape Gang, The Edgers, NGGL Esports, Bored
Group C: Cloud9, Disguised, Liquid Alienware, FURIA, Vanity, Native Gaming, Oblivion, Flat, Stallion, Tempr
EMEA
Group A: Aurora, Natus Vincere, Nextup, Cybercats, GoNext Esports, Ethernal, Nessy, Trojan, Apex Warlords, Atlas
Group B: Gaimin Gladiator, Blacklist Int., PassionUA, Passion, The Full English, Infinite, Vexx, Danish, Forbidden, Players
Group C: Alliance, o7, FA Kids, EXO Clan, 9Lies Esports, ANC Outplayed, Stay Healthy, DMS, Rolling Teams, Kneecap
APAC North
Group A: Reject Winnity, Riddle Order, NORTHEPTION, XFACTORZ, ENTER FORCE.36, Reignite, REVE RISE MAX, KINOTROPE GAMING, NewJ, STRIDERZ
Group B: Fnatic, RED Rams, HAO, chasotenka, AREA310, Meteor, SBI e-Sports, TIE, Lucky 7, STYLE
Group C: GHS Professional, Crazy Raccoon, MM1427, FENNEL, DOSUKOI Impact, Love and Peace, SETOUCHI SPARKS, papiko, FUNNY LOCO, VortexWolf
APAC South
Group A: Legends Gaming, MKers, Boogie Boarders, Bearclaw Gaming, Outside, MeiDuiYaoBYD, WMFireBird, Numnim, Kill Devil, HKUF
Group B: Serenity, Weibo Gaming, LGD Gaming, DreamFire, Keep Going, VK Gaming, NoCredit, MXF, Fruit Salad, Final Dream
Group C: Virtus Pro, HEROEZ, Akuma, XNY, SWQ, LightningUnicorn, Barbecue, True, Remarkable Team, Grape Fanta