For Apex’s 6th birthday, Respawn is giving everyone their least-favorite LTM for another week

Fans of Apex Legends have been looking forward to the end of a controversial loot system, and the game’s sixth birthday is bringing some light at the end of the tunnel.

The famous battle royale introduced Rift Relics to spice up the game’s normal mode, but it’s created more harm than good within the community. With a birthday event and a new season on the way, fans of Apex were hopeful that this system would finally be kicked to the curb—but we’ll all have to wait another week to see it out the door.

Tomorrow marks the start of our biggest, and last, week of Rift Relics! 28 different items return for one grand finale before the season ends. pic.twitter.com/u0FoceXxzX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 3, 2025

For those who haven’t been playing pubs, Rift Relics are rare loot containers that hold items and weapons from previous seasons. This means that you could get a gun from before it was nerfed, giving yourself a steep advantage over others. The Relics also contain some seriously powerful abilities, such as throwing down Nessie turrets that auto-target enemies or a built-in void jump whenever you take damage.

Since the loot within Rift Relics is so overpowered, many players have felt like playing pubs is simply out of the question. Thankfully, the announcement of this next week of Rift Relics did bring some fantastic news: This is the controversial system’s final week in the game.

After this was revealed on the game’s official X account, many players weighed in about the future of Rift Relics in Apex. “For the love of God never ever do this again,” one user said, and it seems like a pretty common sentiment amongst netizens. Based on player opinions, it looks like these gamers want the developers to head back to the drawing board and come up with something fresh.

Another user mentioned the recent ALGS championship and how drastically different the game feels when you compare pubs with competitive play. “Going from the most incredible ALGS championships then back to reality with the actual game is such whiplash,” they said. Funnily enough, many people remarked that they hated playing with Rift Relics so much that they picked up the ranked mode just to avoid the overpowered loot.

Thankfully, Apex has historically hosted a large birthday event every year just a week or two after the game’s actual birthday. This event typically introduces or brings back limited-time game modes and contains plenty of free rewards for all players. Since Rift Relics only have one more week on the shelf, it’s safe to assume that the birthday celebration will start next week alongside the new season.

Until the anniversary celebration, fans of pubs will just have to sift through an even larger pool of loot from Rift Relics. If the developers are paying attention to players’ opinions, then Rift Relics will probably never return to pubs, at least not in their current form.

