Apex Legends could get their own CS:GO-style Pick’ems thanks to new fan-made project

Fan-powered stats and tools website Apex Legends Status is taking a leaf from CS:GO and is developing a Pick’em system for Apex Legends Global Series, it revealed on May 23.

In a tweet, they explained that Apex players will be able to predict ALGS results and win cosmetics for their profiles on the website should they pick the correct winner. The system is inspired by CS:GO‘s Pick’ems, which are released by Valve before every Major tournament.

The account also shared a screenshot showing the user interface of CS:GO‘s tool that will inspire its upcoming feature.

How the Apex Legends version of this will work is still unclear, with more details still to come from Apex Legends Status.

In CS:GO, players can buy a Viewer Pass to participate in Pick’ems. Players can complete challenges during each stage of the tournament, based on making their selections and how many of them they got correct.

Predictions must be entered before the stage starts, and players are awarded a coin, ranging from Bronze to Diamond, based on their performance throughout the tournament.

⚒️ ALGS Pickem



Similar to the CSGO Pickem, ALS will host some kind of Pickem for the upcoming ALGS LANs.



Format will be different, with the same goal. Again, you'll get some leaderboards & be able to unlock some cosmetics for your ALS profiles.



More info to come soon 🫡 pic.twitter.com/m5QNH8X9Zs — Apex Legends Status (@_ApexStatus) May 23, 2023

It’s also unclear when the ALS feature will release for ALGS, as the website didn’t give a release window. It might be available for the upcoming Playoffs in July or for this year’s Championship, which will start on Aug. 1.

The ALGS Circuit will resume on July, 13 with Split 2 Playoffs taking place in London’s Copper Box Arena. It will gather the 40 best teams in the game and crown a champion on LAN for the second and last Split of the season. Teams will also win Playoff Points based on their results, which are key to qualifying for the Championship.

