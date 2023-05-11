ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will feature every match on the main stage in July

The Apex Legends Global Series is returning to the Copper Box Arena in London, U.K. from July 13 to 16 to once again crown a champion on LAN for the Split Two Playoffs. And this time around, no game will go unnoticed or unwatched.

As qualified teams from around the world began to find out their groups for the ALGS Split Two Playoffs, several rosters figured they would receive the “TSM buff.” As the most popular Apex squad in the world, TSM’s matches through the group stage are almost always played on the main stage and broadcast and not on a concurrent B stage and corresponding stream. Teams not wanting to play on the side stage won’t have to worry about that at the Split Two Playoffs since all matches throughout the weekend will be played on the main stage for the first time.

Image via ALGS

That doesn’t mean fans need to worry about the B stream becoming a thing of the past, however. NiceWigg and Greek will return once again to broadcast their B stream live from the Copper Box. The pair’s cast has become a staple of ALGS LANs over the past year, and fans will be happy to know they won’t miss out on any moments of games on the main stage or on the B stream.

The 40 qualified teams from around the world will once again have to battle it out through the group stage and then through a bracket stage to qualify for the grand final. There, only the top 20 surviving squads will battle for a $1 million prize pool. For TSM, it’s a chance to defend their title after winning the Stage One Playoffs earlier this year. For everyone else, it’s time to make their own mark on the international scene.

Tickets for the event go on sale on May 15 at 10am CT through the LAN’s Eventbrite page. Fans who attend the LAN will also get to enjoy expanded interactive experiences on the arena’s concourse, including giveaways and meet-and-greets.

The action all kicks off on July 13 in London. And this time, you can catch every second of the action.

