All the scores and standings you need to know.

The next year of the Apex Legends Global Series is here, pitting the 30 best teams in the game across five regions of the world against each other in a weekly competition known as the Pro League. Pro League is where fans can see the best Apex in the world, from dominant team performances to jaw-dropping solo plays.

In each region, Pro League teams battle each other for standings over regular season splits, attempting to qualify for LAN playoffs that take place at the end of each split. At the end of the regular season, the teams that performed best at those international LANs qualify for the biggest prize pool of the year at the ALGS Championship and the title of best Apex team in the world.

But before those LANs happen, the Pro Leagues have to play themselves out, determining each individual region’s best squads. If you want to get the lowdown on the teams participating in each region and the current Pro League standings in each region, check out the guide below.

All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Split One

The following teams will participate in the first split of Pro League.

North America

Group A: DarkZero, NRG, Team Liquid, CLG, G2, MPL, Complexity, Rakk Attack, Team Smiley, Bots

Group B: FURIA, TSM, Cloud9, E8, Atlanta Premier, Sign Us Please, Tripods, Esports Arena, SZN, BR Demonz

Group C: 100 Thieves, Spacestation, OpTic, Luminosity, Sentinels, Oxygen, The Guard, FaZe Clan, Slept On, First Attempt

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Group A: Pioneers, Acend, Gaimin Gladiators, Forge, Phoenix Legacy, Heroez, Turkish Stars, High Peak, Bitfix Gaming, Three Muppets

Group B: Alliance, iG International, Element 6, Horizon, EKO Esports, NAVI, Vexed Gaming, Corpa, Incentive Arise, Game of Drones

Group C: SCARZ, Fire Beavers, Aurora, Reply Totem, Start a Fight, FUT Esports, GameWard, VZD, High Society, V2

APAC North

Group A: FNATIC, Crazy Raccoon, DetonatioN Gaming, MUSHIKING, ENTER FORCE.36, Meteor, WQTAKO, Grow Gaming, O2 Esports, MukawakiN

Group B: VOKUVOKU, ORTHROS FANG, FENNEL, Donuts USG, GHS Professional, Reginite, Lag Gaming, NAKED, EVA:e, UNLOQ

Group C: PULVEREX, Ganbare Otusan, FC Destroy, Flora, FUNNY LOCO, Riddle 456, Nebula e-Sports, NORTHEPTION, KINOTROPE, REALIZE

APAC South

Group A: EXO Clan, Free Agents, Chicken Sandwich, DuGuPlay, North side Esport, ADAL Wolves, MDY-White, GQ, Boogie Boarders, Golden Sage

Group B: Moist Esports, DEWA UNITED, HRMGRD, sry, Truth Esports, 505, StinkyB, Emmanuel, TWO MNK ONE PAD, MeiDuiYao

Group C: DreamFire, Buriram United, DNZ, ANT Esports Club, PK, 20th Guaranteed, RTL, T4, Dynasty Esports, ATHXHVY

South America

Group A: GØDFIRE, K1CK, Valhalla, Exotick, Horus, FusioN E-Sports, ELN, Fenix Team, Blood Show, Wkey

Group B: Team Singularity, 1iQ, BreakingRulleZ, LeaveNoWitness, Two Much Rush, Brotherhood, Fellas, SA Abusers, blackhat esports, Coritiba Esports

Group C: Los Cuys, NorCal Esports, Monterrey Esports, LFO Enygma, TBG ESPORTS, Insanity, Vermouth, no reply, KriticalRush, Tortugas Ninjas

Current ALGS Pro League standings, Split One

North America

EMEA

APAC North

APAC South

South America

These standings will be updated as the ALGS season progresses.