The next year of the Apex Legends Global Series is here, pitting the 30 best teams in the game across five regions of the world against each other in a weekly competition known as the Pro League. Pro League is where fans can see the best Apex in the world, from dominant team performances to jaw-dropping solo plays.
In each region, Pro League teams battle each other for standings over regular season splits, attempting to qualify for LAN playoffs that take place at the end of each split. At the end of the regular season, the teams that performed best at those international LANs qualify for the biggest prize pool of the year at the ALGS Championship and the title of best Apex team in the world.
But before those LANs happen, the Pro Leagues have to play themselves out, determining each individual region’s best squads. If you want to get the lowdown on the teams participating in each region and the current Pro League standings in each region, check out the guide below.
All ALGS Pro League teams and groups in each region, Split One
The following teams will participate in the first split of Pro League.
North America
Group A: DarkZero, NRG, Team Liquid, CLG, G2, MPL, Complexity, Rakk Attack, Team Smiley, Bots
Group B: FURIA, TSM, Cloud9, E8, Atlanta Premier, Sign Us Please, Tripods, Esports Arena, SZN, BR Demonz
Group C: 100 Thieves, Spacestation, OpTic, Luminosity, Sentinels, Oxygen, The Guard, FaZe Clan, Slept On, First Attempt
Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Group A: Pioneers, Acend, Gaimin Gladiators, Forge, Phoenix Legacy, Heroez, Turkish Stars, High Peak, Bitfix Gaming, Three Muppets
Group B: Alliance, iG International, Element 6, Horizon, EKO Esports, NAVI, Vexed Gaming, Corpa, Incentive Arise, Game of Drones
Group C: SCARZ, Fire Beavers, Aurora, Reply Totem, Start a Fight, FUT Esports, GameWard, VZD, High Society, V2
APAC North
Group A: FNATIC, Crazy Raccoon, DetonatioN Gaming, MUSHIKING, ENTER FORCE.36, Meteor, WQTAKO, Grow Gaming, O2 Esports, MukawakiN
Group B: VOKUVOKU, ORTHROS FANG, FENNEL, Donuts USG, GHS Professional, Reginite, Lag Gaming, NAKED, EVA:e, UNLOQ
Group C: PULVEREX, Ganbare Otusan, FC Destroy, Flora, FUNNY LOCO, Riddle 456, Nebula e-Sports, NORTHEPTION, KINOTROPE, REALIZE
APAC South
Group A: EXO Clan, Free Agents, Chicken Sandwich, DuGuPlay, North side Esport, ADAL Wolves, MDY-White, GQ, Boogie Boarders, Golden Sage
Group B: Moist Esports, DEWA UNITED, HRMGRD, sry, Truth Esports, 505, StinkyB, Emmanuel, TWO MNK ONE PAD, MeiDuiYao
Group C: DreamFire, Buriram United, DNZ, ANT Esports Club, PK, 20th Guaranteed, RTL, T4, Dynasty Esports, ATHXHVY
South America
Group A: GØDFIRE, K1CK, Valhalla, Exotick, Horus, FusioN E-Sports, ELN, Fenix Team, Blood Show, Wkey
Group B: Team Singularity, 1iQ, BreakingRulleZ, LeaveNoWitness, Two Much Rush, Brotherhood, Fellas, SA Abusers, blackhat esports, Coritiba Esports
Group C: Los Cuys, NorCal Esports, Monterrey Esports, LFO Enygma, TBG ESPORTS, Insanity, Vermouth, no reply, KriticalRush, Tortugas Ninjas
Current ALGS Pro League standings, Split One
North America
EMEA
APAC North
APAC South
South America
These standings will be updated as the ALGS season progresses.