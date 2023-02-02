ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023: Scores, standings, and results

The Apex Legends Global Series takes over London this weekend, with 40 of the best Apex teams on the planet ready to go toe-to-toe, and prove that they’re the best players in the game. The stage is set at the Copper Box Arena, which is ready to welcome players and fans alike to watch the epic tournament unfold.
As the tournament progresses through its different stages, there are several different tables for fans to keep track of. From the big 40-team table in the group stage to the individual bracket stage rounds, it can be a little difficult to follow it all.
Thankfully, we’re keeping all of the scores and standings so you don’t have to. Just check out the guide below for all the latest Split One Playoffs standings.
ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023: Scores and updated standings
Group Stage standings
All 40 teams are divided into four groups of ten, with each group playing every other group one time in round-robin play. Team’s cumulative score from the group stage is used to determine the top 20 teams that will advance directly to the Winners Bracket, and the bottom 20 teams that will advance to Losers Bracket Round One.
|Team
|Points
|First
|XSET
|72
|Second
|JLINGZ Esports
|71
|Third
|Fnatic
|58
|Fourth
|EXO Clan
|57
|Fifth
|Crazy Raccoon
|52
|Sixth
|Moist Esports
|48
|Seventh
|NORTHEPTION
|47
|Eighth
|Iron Blood Gaming
|46
|Ninth
|Spacestation Gaming
|46
|10th
|NRG
|45
|11th
|The Guard
|44
|12th
|ENTER FORCE.36
|43
|13th
|iG International
|41
|14th
|FC Destroy
|40
|15th
|TSM
|38
|16th
|DarkZero
|36
|17th
|100 Thieves
|36
|18th
|Luminosity
|35
|19th
|Element 6
|35
|20th
|ONIC Esports
|34
|↑Top 20 to Winners
|↓Bottom 20 to Losers
|21st
|PULVEREX
|34
|22nd
|DreamFire
|30
|23rd
|GHS Professional
|29
|24th
|Esports Arena
|26
|25th
|Horizon Union
|26
|26th
|Team Singularity
|25
|27th
|GODFIRE
|24
|28th
|Alliance
|24
|29th
|Oxygen Esports
|23
|30th
|fun123
|21
|31st
|Pioneers
|20
|32nd
|Acend
|18
|33rd
|Ganbare Outousan
|18
|34th
|Flora
|17
|35th
|NorCal Esports
|16
|36th
|K1CK
|13
|37th
|GameWard
|10
|38th
|Vexed Gaming
|7
|39th
|LeaveNoWitness
|7
|40th
|Passion
|3
Bracket Stage standings
The Bracket Stage consists of Winners Bracket, Losers Bracket Round One, and Losers Bracket Round Two. In the Winners Bracket, the top 20 teams from the group stage compete in a six-game series. The top 10 teams at the end of the series advance to Finals and receive bonus starting points for the Finals round, and the bottom 10 advance to Losers Bracket Round Two. The bottom 20 teams from group stage compete in Losers Bracket Round One, with the top 10 advancing to Losers Round Two and the bottom 10 being eliminated. The remaining teams that aren’t eliminated or already qualified for finals compete in Losers Round Two, in which the top 10 teams advance to Finals and the bottom 10 teams are eliminated.
Finals
The Finals round will consist of the final 20 teams playing in match point format. The teams that advance from Winners Bracket will begin with points based on where they finished in the previous round, while those that advance from Losers Round Two will start with no points. Teams must reach 50 points and then win a game to win the Split One Playoffs. Teams must already have 50 points at the start of a game to qualify for match point.
