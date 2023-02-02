ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023: Scores, standings, and results

The Apex Legends Global Series takes over London this weekend, with 40 of the best Apex teams on the planet ready to go toe-to-toe, and prove that they’re the best players in the game. The stage is set at the Copper Box Arena, which is ready to welcome players and fans alike to watch the epic tournament unfold.

As the tournament progresses through its different stages, there are several different tables for fans to keep track of. From the big 40-team table in the group stage to the individual bracket stage rounds, it can be a little difficult to follow it all.

Thankfully, we’re keeping all of the scores and standings so you don’t have to. Just check out the guide below for all the latest Split One Playoffs standings.

ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023: Scores and updated standings

Group Stage standings

All 40 teams are divided into four groups of ten, with each group playing every other group one time in round-robin play. Team’s cumulative score from the group stage is used to determine the top 20 teams that will advance directly to the Winners Bracket, and the bottom 20 teams that will advance to Losers Bracket Round One.

Team Points First XSET 72 Second JLINGZ Esports 71 Third Fnatic 58 Fourth EXO Clan 57 Fifth Crazy Raccoon 52 Sixth Moist Esports 48 Seventh NORTHEPTION 47 Eighth Iron Blood Gaming 46 Ninth Spacestation Gaming 46 10th NRG 45 11th The Guard 44 12th ENTER FORCE.36 43 13th iG International 41 14th FC Destroy 40 15th TSM 38 16th DarkZero 36 17th 100 Thieves 36 18th Luminosity 35 19th Element 6 35 20th ONIC Esports 34 ↑Top 20 to Winners ↓Bottom 20 to Losers 21st PULVEREX 34 22nd DreamFire 30 23rd GHS Professional 29 24th Esports Arena 26 25th Horizon Union 26 26th Team Singularity 25 27th GODFIRE 24 28th Alliance 24 29th Oxygen Esports 23 30th fun123 21 31st Pioneers 20 32nd Acend 18 33rd Ganbare Outousan 18 34th Flora 17 35th NorCal Esports 16 36th K1CK 13 37th GameWard 10 38th Vexed Gaming 7 39th LeaveNoWitness 7 40th Passion 3

Bracket Stage standings

The Bracket Stage consists of Winners Bracket, Losers Bracket Round One, and Losers Bracket Round Two. In the Winners Bracket, the top 20 teams from the group stage compete in a six-game series. The top 10 teams at the end of the series advance to Finals and receive bonus starting points for the Finals round, and the bottom 10 advance to Losers Bracket Round Two. The bottom 20 teams from group stage compete in Losers Bracket Round One, with the top 10 advancing to Losers Round Two and the bottom 10 being eliminated. The remaining teams that aren’t eliminated or already qualified for finals compete in Losers Round Two, in which the top 10 teams advance to Finals and the bottom 10 teams are eliminated.

Losers Bracket Round One

Team Points First Second Third Fourth Fifth Sixth Seventh Eighth Ninth 10th ↑Top 10 to Losers Round Two ↓Bottom 10 Eliminated 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th

Winners Bracket

Team Points First Second Third Fourth Fifth Sixth Seventh Eighth Ninth 10th ↑Top 10 to Finals ↓Bottom 10 to Losers Round Two 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th

Losers Bracket Round Two

Team Points First Second Third Fourth Fifth Sixth Seventh Eighth Ninth 10th ↑Top 10 to Finals ↓Bottom 10 Eliminated 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th

Finals

The Finals round will consist of the final 20 teams playing in match point format. The teams that advance from Winners Bracket will begin with points based on where they finished in the previous round, while those that advance from Losers Round Two will start with no points. Teams must reach 50 points and then win a game to win the Split One Playoffs. Teams must already have 50 points at the start of a game to qualify for match point.