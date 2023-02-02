ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023: Scores, standings, and results

Who qualified for the next round, and who got eliminated?

Image via Apex Legends Esports on Twitter

The Apex Legends Global Series takes over London this weekend, with 40 of the best Apex teams on the planet ready to go toe-to-toe, and prove that they’re the best players in the game. The stage is set at the Copper Box Arena, which is ready to welcome players and fans alike to watch the epic tournament unfold.

As the tournament progresses through its different stages, there are several different tables for fans to keep track of. From the big 40-team table in the group stage to the individual bracket stage rounds, it can be a little difficult to follow it all.

Thankfully, we’re keeping all of the scores and standings so you don’t have to. Just check out the guide below for all the latest Split One Playoffs standings.

ALGS Split One Playoffs 2023: Scores and updated standings

Group Stage standings

All 40 teams are divided into four groups of ten, with each group playing every other group one time in round-robin play. Team’s cumulative score from the group stage is used to determine the top 20 teams that will advance directly to the Winners Bracket, and the bottom 20 teams that will advance to Losers Bracket Round One.

TeamPoints
FirstXSET72
SecondJLINGZ Esports71
ThirdFnatic58
FourthEXO Clan57
FifthCrazy Raccoon52
SixthMoist Esports48
SeventhNORTHEPTION47
EighthIron Blood Gaming46
NinthSpacestation Gaming46
10thNRG45
11thThe Guard44
12thENTER FORCE.3643
13thiG International41
14thFC Destroy40
15thTSM38
16thDarkZero36
17th100 Thieves36
18thLuminosity35
19thElement 635
20thONIC Esports34
↑Top 20 to Winners
↓Bottom 20 to Losers
21stPULVEREX34
22ndDreamFire30
23rdGHS Professional29
24thEsports Arena26
25thHorizon Union26
26thTeam Singularity25
27thGODFIRE24
28thAlliance24
29thOxygen Esports23
30thfun12321
31stPioneers20
32ndAcend18
33rdGanbare Outousan18
34thFlora17
35thNorCal Esports16
36thK1CK13
37thGameWard10
38thVexed Gaming7
39thLeaveNoWitness7
40thPassion3

Bracket Stage standings

The Bracket Stage consists of Winners Bracket, Losers Bracket Round One, and Losers Bracket Round Two. In the Winners Bracket, the top 20 teams from the group stage compete in a six-game series. The top 10 teams at the end of the series advance to Finals and receive bonus starting points for the Finals round, and the bottom 10 advance to Losers Bracket Round Two. The bottom 20 teams from group stage compete in Losers Bracket Round One, with the top 10 advancing to Losers Round Two and the bottom 10 being eliminated. The remaining teams that aren’t eliminated or already qualified for finals compete in Losers Round Two, in which the top 10 teams advance to Finals and the bottom 10 teams are eliminated.

Losers Bracket Round One

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Losers Round Two
↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Winners Bracket

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Finals
↓Bottom 10 to Losers Round Two
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Losers Bracket Round Two

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
↑Top 10 to Finals
↓Bottom 10 Eliminated
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th

Finals

The Finals round will consist of the final 20 teams playing in match point format. The teams that advance from Winners Bracket will begin with points based on where they finished in the previous round, while those that advance from Losers Round Two will start with no points. Teams must reach 50 points and then win a game to win the Split One Playoffs. Teams must already have 50 points at the start of a game to qualify for match point.

TeamPoints
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Eighth
Ninth
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
19th
20th