All Apex Legends teams attending 2023 Split Two Playoffs

Keep up with the 40 teams attending the London LAN.

The 2023 Split Two Playoffs features the top Apex Legends teams worldwide, competing for glory and Circuit Points for the ALGS Championship. Split Two ran for three months, with 30 Pro League teams competing in each region, fighting for a chance to represent their organization on an international scale.

Split Two’s Playoffs take place in London at the Copper Box Arena, with a total prize pool of $1,000,000 and circuit points up for grabs. Previously, North America’s TSM won the Split One Playoffs, taking the grand prize of $300,000 and 500 circuit points for the 2023 Championships.

Each domestic league in the world will send their best teams to Playoffs, with the number of slots based on the previous Split One Playoffs performance. NA sends 11 Apex teams to the Split Two Playoffs, EMEA sends 10, APAC-N sends nine, while APAC-S and South America send five representatives.

In total, 40 teams from the five leagues will participate in the playoffs. Fans can expect the highest level of competitive Apex, as all teams compete in the last international competition before the Last Chance Qualifiers and the 2023 Championship.

Here are all of the teams who are attending the 2023 Apex Legends Global Series Split Two Playoffs.

North America

XSET

DarkZero

Optic Gaming

FURIA

FaZe

TSM

NRG

Glytch Energy

100 Thieves

Complexity

Luminosity

EMEA

Alliance

Vexed Gaming

Pioneers

Fire Beavers

JLINGZ Esports

Element 6

Acend

2R1C

Aurora Gaming

APAC-N

Fnatic

NORTHEPTION

Ganbare otousan

Fun123

NAKED

Crazy Racoon

Riddle

PULVEREX

FC Destroy

APAC-S

Moist Esports

ONIC Esports

BLVKHVND

DreamFire

MDY White

South America

F/A Players

ATHXHVY

Fellas

Gosu

LeaveNoWitness

The 2023 Split Two Playoffs will take place from July 13 to July 16, featuring three stages of competition. All teams will fight through a Group Stage, Bracket Stage, and Grand Finals, where the Split Two champions will be crowned.

This will also decide the final global leaderboard standings, and which professional Apex teams qualified for the 2023 Championship through circuit points.