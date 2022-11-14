It could hurt its chances of booming like the original.

Sykkuno was one of many streamers who helped popularize Among Us when it peaked in 2020. So naturally, he was more than happy to give Among Us VR a whirl when it launched on Nov. 10—but he’s not so convinced it’s got staying power.

Even though he had a blast playing it with friends in what wound up being a throwback with a new twist of being more immersive, he doesn’t plan on doing it again.

The reason isn’t that he thought it was lackluster compared to its two-dimensional predecessor, the YouTuber explained. Instead, it’s because it made Sykkuno feel physically sick, and he revealed it was the same for others, too.

Image via Innersloth

“It was actually pretty fun, but I got really sick,” he said during his stream on Nov. 12. “I’m going to be honest, I don’t know if we’re even going to play again. Just because of how many people got sick.”

Rather than listing all the people who got sick, the YouTube star said it would be easier to list all the people who didn’t get sick—suggesting it’s a major that was pretty offputting to everyone.

“It was fun, but I do think, just in terms of playability, it’s not very playable,” he added. “Once a month’? I ain’t even sure if that’s going to happen. I think everybody just got sick. It’ll be tough.”

That wasn’t the only issue, though. Sykkuno also said they also experienced some technical difficulties that soured the experience even more. “If you throw that in, it was just a struggle. It was fun for the one time, though.

The YouTuber added: “But I do think it’ll just be very difficult to play.”

VR motion sickness is quite common, especially among those who are already prone to motion sickness. Your brain can become confused and disoriented after prolonged periods. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, headaches, queasiness, nausea, and vomiting—some of which Sykkuno and his friends experienced.

It will be interesting to see if the developers can release something to minimize it from becoming a widespread issue.

Until then, it sounds like it won’t be as big of a gaming hit among streamers.