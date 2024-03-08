Category:
Alone in the Dark

How to play the Alone in the Dark demo

A taste of what's to come.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 01:03 pm
Alone in the Dark promotional screenshot
Image via Pieces Interactive

Do you like the look of Alone in the Dark, but want to try it before you buy it? Then you should play the demo. Unfortunately, it’s not super clear how to do that, but don’t worry—we know how you can give it a go before purchasing the game.

Recommended Videos

Long gone are the days of buying your gaming magazine of choice, pulling the demo disc off the back, rushing to your console, and trying out a host of new titles. Instead, demos are getting rarer and rarer, although thankfully Alone in the Dark has one.

The problem, however, is that it’s not actually called a demo, so it’s harder to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Don’t worry though, you don’t need to search any further, as we’ve done the sleuthing for you.

How to play Alone in the Dark‘s demo

Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark.
Sometimes you want to try before you buy. Image by THQ Nordic

To play Alone in the Dark‘s demo, you’ll need to play the Alone in the Dark Prologue, which is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The demo lets you take control of Grace Saunders, an 11-year-old girl who stumbles into a terrifying situation when trying to deliver a letter.

This serves as not only an introduction to the game but also as the demo, letting you get a taste of the atmosphere, controls, and gameplay before you spend your hard-earned cash on the full game. Alone in the Dark Prologue is completely free, so it won’t cost you anything to try it out, which is the best news of all.

If you want to try out before the Alone in the Dark‘s full release, you still have time, as it launches on March 20. Just make sure you meet the PC system requirements before you do so you’re not disappointed on launch day.

related content
Read Article Alone in the Dark PC Specs: System requirements
Alone in the Dark remake man holding hat
Category: Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark PC Specs: System requirements
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article All voice actors in Alone in the Dark: Full cast list
Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark.
Category: Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
All voice actors in Alone in the Dark: Full cast list
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Can you preload Alone in the Dark?
Alone in the Dark characters looking at the camera
Category: Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
Can you preload Alone in the Dark?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Alone in the Dark PC Specs: System requirements
Alone in the Dark remake man holding hat
Category: Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark PC Specs: System requirements
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article All voice actors in Alone in the Dark: Full cast list
Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark.
Category: Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
All voice actors in Alone in the Dark: Full cast list
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Can you preload Alone in the Dark?
Alone in the Dark characters looking at the camera
Category: Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
Can you preload Alone in the Dark?
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.