How to play the Alone in the Dark demo

Do you like the look of Alone in the Dark, but want to try it before you buy it? Then you should play the demo. Unfortunately, it’s not super clear how to do that, but don’t worry—we know how you can give it a go before purchasing the game.

Long gone are the days of buying your gaming magazine of choice, pulling the demo disc off the back, rushing to your console, and trying out a host of new titles. Instead, demos are getting rarer and rarer, although thankfully Alone in the Dark has one.

The problem, however, is that it’s not actually called a demo, so it’s harder to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Don’t worry though, you don’t need to search any further, as we’ve done the sleuthing for you.

How to play Alone in the Dark‘s demo

Sometimes you want to try before you buy. Image by THQ Nordic

To play Alone in the Dark‘s demo, you’ll need to play the Alone in the Dark Prologue, which is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The demo lets you take control of Grace Saunders, an 11-year-old girl who stumbles into a terrifying situation when trying to deliver a letter.

This serves as not only an introduction to the game but also as the demo, letting you get a taste of the atmosphere, controls, and gameplay before you spend your hard-earned cash on the full game. Alone in the Dark Prologue is completely free, so it won’t cost you anything to try it out, which is the best news of all.

If you want to try out before the Alone in the Dark‘s full release, you still have time, as it launches on March 20. Just make sure you meet the PC system requirements before you do so you’re not disappointed on launch day.