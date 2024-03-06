Alone in the Dark PC Specs: System requirements

Alone in the Dark, a reimagining of the 1992 title of the same name, is due to release on March 20, so it’s time to make final preparations for release and see if your PC can run it.

This game has all elements needed to be amazing: great voice actors, availablility on several platforms, and a rock-solid backstory—but its success will come down to execution and performance. You can do your part as a gamer and ensure your PC is up to date with the latest Windows and Nvidia updates and it at least meets the minimum requirements. So, here are all PC specs for Alone in the Dark.

PC requirements for Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark comes out on March 20. Image via Pieces Interactive

Below, you’ll find minimum and recommended PC specs to run Alone in the Dark. You should aim to meet the optimal PC specs since that allows you to run the game on better settings and really get into it. I recommend having a great pair of headphones for playing Alone in the Dark, and if you really want to spice it up, turn off the lights and barricade yourself in your room.

If you’re unsure about your PC specs, you can always check out Can you RUN It? and let them do all the work for you.

Minimum PC specs for Alone in the Dark

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

Windows 10, 64 Bit Processor: Ryzen 3 3100 / Core i3-8300

Ryzen 3 3100 / Core i3-8300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 570

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Best PC specs for Alone in the Dark