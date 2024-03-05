All voice actors in Alone in the Dark: Full cast list

The voice cast for the new Alone in the Dark game includes two well-known TV and movie actors who are voicing video game characters for the first time. Although the full cast list isn’t confirmed yet, we do know who voices the main characters.

Alone in the Dark voice actors

Emily Hartwood

She’s the female protagonist and a playable character. Image by THQ Nordic

Jodie Comer is the voice of Emily Hartwood, the female lead in Alone in the Dark. She gained fame for her role in Killing Eve as Villanelle, earning a BAFTA for Best Actress in 2019 and receiving seven other nominations for various awards. Comer also won a Best Actress award for Help, a drama centered around the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Alone in the Dark, she plays the role of detective Edward’s client, Emily Hartwood, who is looking for her missing uncle. Although she starts as a client, she actively joins Edward in his investigation. Players can control her throughout the game.

Edward Carnby

The male playable protagonist. Image by THQ Nordic.

David Harbour voices Edward Carnby, the male protagonist in Alone in the Dark. He’s famous for playing Chief Jim Hopper in all four seasons of Stranger Things, earning ten award nominations and winning two, including one from the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for supporting actor and one from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for ensemble work with the full cast.

Edward Carnby is brought in investigate the vanishing of Emily’s uncle, Jeremy. He teams up with Emily to search Derceto Manor for clues about Jeremy’s fate and to discover the creepy horrors hidden in the building. You can also play as Edward.

We’ll probably only find out who voices the supporting characters once the game releases and the full credits are made available. We’ll update this story with more information about the entire voice cast as soon as we know.