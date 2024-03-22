Category:
Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark: How to solve the Pregzt Shipping Company safe code

The necessary path to the Nile Temple.
Published: Mar 22, 2024 11:33 am
Pregzt Shipping Company safe in Alone in the Dark
When all roads lead to the Pregzt Shipping Company in Alone in the Dark, you may find yourself overcomplicating the Shipping Company safe solution. But don’t worry, the answer is far more simple than you’d think.

Since you need to open the Pregzt Shipping Company to get into the Nile Temple, the clue you require is actually very close to the safe. Because of this, it shouldn’t take you too long to solve this puzzle. Here’s how to open the Pregzt Shipping Company safe in Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark: Pregzt Shipping Company safe combination

Shipping Company Safe Clue in Alone in the Dark
You only need the last three lines to solve this puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other Alone in the Dark puzzles, this puzzle’s solution is contained within the small area of the Shipping Company office. You will find the Pregzt Shipping Company safe in the top floor of the building, immediately after exiting the Riverside sewers in Chapter Three: New Orleans Riverside.

There aren’t layers to this puzzle; you only need to find the clue within the cabinet, underneath the Tommy Gun. You need to get inside this safe to find the Shipping Manifest, pointing you straight to the Black Pharoah address, located directly opposite the New Orleans Riverside docks.

The Clue reads:

What is left,

Later is right,

And Hell is back again.

Video by Dot Esports

The key here is to look at the number or letters within the key words: What (four), Later (five), and Hell (four). This then makes the safe combination 4-5-4. Always starting counter-clockwise (left, right, left), you can easily input the code 4-5-4 into the safe. The safe only holds the Shipping Manifest inside. There isn’t another secret within it, unlike the Clerk Office safe (discoverable in Chapter Two).

Once you have the Shipping Manifest, grab the Tommy Gun and proceed to the front door of the Company Building. Be ready for a fight as four enemies will blast through the door, leaving the exit in a fiery blaze and trapping you inside with the monsters.

