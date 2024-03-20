Alone in the Dark: How to solve the Clerk Office safe combination lock code

While it is not specifically said, the Clerk’s Office safe holds the keys to Dr. Gray’s Office. To make matters more confusing, you are told that you may already have the safe combination, but a quick search through your Investigations and Archives reveals no such luck.

Recommended Videos

If you want to open the Clerk’s Office safe but don’t know where to begin, here is everything you need to know about this safe in Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark: Clerk’s Office safe combination

Most puzzles in Alone in the Dark have a single solution that can only be solved at a particular moment in your playthrough. However, the same cannot be said for the Clerk’s Office safe. While it has a set combination, there are two times you can unlock this safe. Unlocking this safe when you’re supposed to in Chapter Four: Derceto gives you Dr. Gray’s Office key. But if you try to unlock it anytime before this chapter you will give you the Alone in the Dark Lagniappe instead.

How do we figure this one out? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When playing Alone in the Dark for the first time, make sure to open the safe in Chapter Four. You must complete the Nile Temple and return to Derceto to find the correct Clue with the safe combination. Once you are back in Derceto, head straight to Cassandra’s Room adjacent to the Sitting Room (2F).

Look at the typewriter in Cassandra’s Room to find Cassandra’s Last Page (Clue). The safe combination is revealed here. Return to the safe inside the Clerk’s Office and input the code 9-1-3 starting anti-clockwise.

Upon opening this (when you’re supposed to), you will get Dr. Gray’s Office key to continue the story. In your second playthrough, you should get the Alone in the Dark Lagniappe by inputting the code in Chapter Two, after getting Batiste’s Keys.

There is nothing stopping you from unlocking the safe twice in your first playthrough, however. Unlock the safe as soon as possible to advance your Lagniappe collection. This safe always resets in Chapter Four anyway.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more