Alone in the Dark: All Lagniappes locations

The road to finding all 45 Lagniappes in Alone in the Dark was incredibly long and felt never-ending at times as the path to completion bent and often broke. We spent hours on this game finding the Lagniappe so you don’t have to.

Here is where to find every Lagniappe in Alone in the Dark.

All Lagniappe Sets in Alone in the Dark

You need to play as both characters to find every Lagniappe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 45 Lagniappes divided into 15 Sets in Alone in the Dark. Some sets reveal secret objectives that are tied to a character, while others reveal either an item or a memory.

You can easily complete 11/15 sets by the end of your first playthrough (regardless of who you pick at the beginning). But if you want all 15/15 sets, you must play the game at least twice. Even when all sets are complete, you have to head back in a further two times to see Alone in the Dark‘s final secrets.

You may experience the Lagniappe bug during your playthroughs. This is when your Lagniappe sets either reduce in another save file or completely reset. Your collected Lagniappe will count in your first playthrough, but incorrectly carry over when you start a new game as another character. Make sure you never manually load a previous save file unless you are trying to carry over your Lagniappe from Chapter Five: The End save file.

Let’s dive into where you can find every Lagniappe in Alone in the Dark.

Vagabonds Lagniappe Set

Where Ruth spawns in. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go straight to the ground floor in A Place for Hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports At the feet of the Pharaoh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description A Brightness From Afar Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Go to the Library as Emily or the Mezzanine as Edward to find A Brightness From Afar after completing Lafayette Cemetery. Broken Compass Edward or Emily Chapter Four: A Place for Hiding Enter the double doors at the bottom of the stairwell. Canopic Jar Edward or Emily Chapter Three: Nile Valley Temple In front of the Pharaoh statue.

A Goat Without Horns Lagniappe Set

Pick this up after meeting Batiste. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wait for the Grand Parlour to transform. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head away from the bridge to find this shack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Preserved Reptile Edward or Emily Chapter One: French Quarter On a table inside Johnny the Conqueror bar. Jangling Shaker Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto When you need to go into the Empty Room, head to the Grand Parlour instead. Check behind the Grand Parlour bar. Profane Totem Edward Chapter Four: Pearl River Bridge After exiting the hotel room and onto the Pearl River docks, follow the linear path towards the bridge. Turn left before you get to the bridge for the derelict shack.

A Great Depression Lagniappe Set

The first Lagniappe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Opposite the stairwell. Screenshot by Dot Esports Grace’s secret weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Rat Poison Edward or Emily Chapter One: Derceto Inside the Kitchen storeroom. Beignet Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Use the Palette Knife to access the Mezzanine. You get a cutscene with Ruth if you’re playing as Edward. Syringe Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Enter the Grand Parlour from the Mezzanine. You get a cutscene with Grace if you’re playing as Emily. Otherwise, the Syringe will spawn on the floor of the Grand Parlour as Edward.

All The World’s A Stage Lagniappe Set

In the Hotel lobby. Screenshot by Dot Esports Complete France, 1918 first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the false book on the table on the bookcase to see the Toy Talisman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Curious Napkin Edward Chapter Four: The French Quarter The Curious Napkin is on the Hotel ground floor. Box of Biscuits Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Fix the breaker inside the Infirmary to find the Box of Biscuits. Toy Talisman Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto On the floor of Dr. Gray’s Apartment.

A Thousand Young Lagniappe Set

Near the wine. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shut the window. Screenshot by Dot Esports Near the Shipping Company entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Forsaken Crucifix Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Unlock the Food and Wine Cellar, and look inside pigeon holes. Nurse’s Watch Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto In Lottie’s Room. Severed Horn Edward or Emily Chapter Three: New Orleans Riverside At the front of the Pregzt Shipping Company building.

Beast Of Burden Lagniappe Set

The first ritual. Screenshot by Dot Esports Beware of an enemy in this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look out for the foliage-covered hole. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Mummified Cat Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Inside the Garden grave. Gazing Statuette Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Hateful Mound Enter the shack playing music after you break through the boarded-up gate. Unmasked Evil Edward or Emily Chapter Three: Convent of Taroella Before you pick up the Cross, squeeze through the foliage-covered hole on this floor.

Death Of The Author Lagniappe Set

Sneak past the enemies to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports Revisit Cassandra’s Room in chapter four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Only spawns in chapter four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Typewriter Ribbon Edward or Emily Chapter Three: New Orleans Riverside Go to the back of this stealth area and cross the wooden planks. Movie Script Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto By the typewriter in Cassandra’s Room. Broken Spectacles Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto In the WC sink next to Lottie’s Room.

Dying With Dignity Lagniappe Set

Enter the hole before you leave the catacombs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Open the Empty Room safe first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Always check the body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Music Sheet Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Lafayette Cemetery Pick up The Sacrifice and squeeze through the hole to the right of the statue. War Photo Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Inside Ruth’s Room. Toe Tag Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Complete the Infirmary section after France, 1918, then check the body.

Lost Children Lagniappe Set

Get this before you open the front door. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check out the rooms for Clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports Complete Hateful Mound. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Rubber Stamp Edward or Emily Chapter One: Derceto Outside the Clerk Office. Fountain Pen Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Inside Batiste’s room. Dog Collar Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Use the Palette Knife to enter the Drawing Room.

Prisoner Of Ice Lagniappe Set

Past the noose. Screenshot by Dot Esports Only at the end of chapter four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter Hell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Tessellated Shard Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Go to the Attic after completing the Infirmary section. Turn right, past the noose, and into the small but well-lit side area. Do Not Disturb Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto On Dr. Gray’s Apartment door. You must complete all objectives in chapter four to be led to the apartment. Sallow Offering Edward or Emily Chapter Four: The Coast of Greenland Check the tents at the campsite.

The Crescent City Lagniappe Set

Get past the enemies for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look at the shelving unit for some canned peaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports Watch Ruth’s cutscene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Ju-Ju Edward or Emily Chapter One: French Quarter After you get Batiste’s Keys, unlock the doors leading to the Courtyard. Go upstairs and turn right to approach a dead-end. Streetcar Ticket Edward or Emily Chapter One: Derceto Between the servant’s stairwell and Food and Wine Cellar. Matchbook Edward or Emily Chapter Three: New Orleans Riverside Complete the Convent of Taroella and watch Ruth’s cutscene.

The Hartwood Curse Lagniappe Set

Squeeze into this side section of the boathouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports On the side of the Black Pharaoh building. Screenshot by Dot Esports Unlocked in your second playthrough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Discarded Palette Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Hateful Mound Enter the top of the boathouse and squeeze through the gap between the wooden boxes and oil drums. Witness the Black Pharaoh Edward or Emily Chapter Three: New Orleans Riverside Go into the small garden to the right of the well-lit door of the Black Pharaoh building. Alone in the Dark Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Unlock the Clerk Office safe.

Unspeakable Cults Lagniappe Set

Near the Pharaoh’s head. Screenshot by Dot Esports Near the Infirmary entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter the Empty Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Children of a Dark Sun Edward or Emily Chapter Three: Nile Valley Temple Go into the side room off the top floor corridor. Scapegoat Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Get the Stairwell Key from Dr. Gray’s Office and go into the Infirmary. Ashes of Indigo Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Inside the Empty Room.

The Pirates of Pontchartrain Lagniappe Set

Only in chapter four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get the France piece from Dr. Gray’s Office. Screenshot by Dot Esports Beware of another enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Opera Playbill Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto On chair inside Small Parlour. Map of Caribbean Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Unlock the Globe in the Sitting Room with the France piece. Pallid Mask Edward or Emily Chapter Four: A Place for Hiding Reach the top of the ship and turn left, walk past the bell, and jump down through the hole in the floor. Go into the adjacent room.

When It Makes You Worse Lagniappe Set

Unlock Clerk’s Office with Batiste’s Keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports Unlock the Sitting Room after Hateful Mound. Screenshot by Dot Esports Only in chapter four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Rorschach Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto By the Clerk Office safe. Jack in the Box Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto On the chair in Grace’s Room. The Flying Dutchman Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto On the couch inside the Treatment Room.

