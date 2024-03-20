Category:
Alone in the Dark

Alone in the Dark: All Lagniappes locations

Uncover the dark secrets of Derceto.
Published: Mar 20, 2024 06:05 am
A person stands in a house in front of a window in Alone in the Dark.
The road to finding all 45 Lagniappes in Alone in the Dark was incredibly long and felt never-ending at times as the path to completion bent and often broke. We spent hours on this game finding the Lagniappe so you don’t have to.

Here is where to find every Lagniappe in Alone in the Dark.

All Lagniappe Sets in Alone in the Dark

Rat Poison Lagniappe in Alone in the Dark
You need to play as both characters to find every Lagniappe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 45 Lagniappes divided into 15 Sets in Alone in the Dark. Some sets reveal secret objectives that are tied to a character, while others reveal either an item or a memory.

You can easily complete 11/15 sets by the end of your first playthrough (regardless of who you pick at the beginning). But if you want all 15/15 sets, you must play the game at least twice. Even when all sets are complete, you have to head back in a further two times to see Alone in the Dark‘s final secrets.

You may experience the Lagniappe bug during your playthroughs. This is when your Lagniappe sets either reduce in another save file or completely reset. Your collected Lagniappe will count in your first playthrough, but incorrectly carry over when you start a new game as another character. Make sure you never manually load a previous save file unless you are trying to carry over your Lagniappe from Chapter Five: The End save file.

Let’s dive into where you can find every Lagniappe in Alone in the Dark.

Vagabonds Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
A Brightness From AfarEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoGo to the Library as Emily or the Mezzanine as Edward to find A Brightness From Afar after completing Lafayette Cemetery.
Broken CompassEdward or EmilyChapter Four: A Place for HidingEnter the double doors at the bottom of the stairwell.
Canopic JarEdward or EmilyChapter Three: Nile Valley TempleIn front of the Pharaoh statue.

A Goat Without Horns Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Preserved ReptileEdward or EmilyChapter One: French QuarterOn a table inside Johnny the Conqueror bar.
Jangling ShakerEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoWhen you need to go into the Empty Room, head to the Grand Parlour instead. Check behind the Grand Parlour bar.
Profane TotemEdwardChapter Four: Pearl River BridgeAfter exiting the hotel room and onto the Pearl River docks, follow the linear path towards the bridge. Turn left before you get to the bridge for the derelict shack.

A Great Depression Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Rat PoisonEdward or EmilyChapter One: DercetoInside the Kitchen storeroom.
BeignetEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoUse the Palette Knife to access the Mezzanine. You get a cutscene with Ruth if you’re playing as Edward.
SyringeEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoEnter the Grand Parlour from the Mezzanine. You get a cutscene with Grace if you’re playing as Emily. Otherwise, the Syringe will spawn on the floor of the Grand Parlour as Edward.

All The World’s A Stage Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Curious NapkinEdwardChapter Four: The French QuarterThe Curious Napkin is on the Hotel ground floor.
Box of BiscuitsEmilyChapter Four: DercetoFix the breaker inside the Infirmary to find the Box of Biscuits.
Toy TalismanEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoOn the floor of Dr. Gray’s Apartment.

A Thousand Young Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Forsaken CrucifixEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoUnlock the Food and Wine Cellar, and look inside pigeon holes.
Nurse’s WatchEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoIn Lottie’s Room.
Severed HornEdward or EmilyChapter Three: New Orleans RiversideAt the front of the Pregzt Shipping Company building.

Beast Of Burden Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Mummified CatEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoInside the Garden grave.
Gazing StatuetteEdward or EmilyChapter Two: Hateful MoundEnter the shack playing music after you break through the boarded-up gate.
Unmasked EvilEdward or EmilyChapter Three: Convent of TaroellaBefore you pick up the Cross, squeeze through the foliage-covered hole on this floor.

Death Of The Author Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Typewriter RibbonEdward or EmilyChapter Three: New Orleans RiversideGo to the back of this stealth area and cross the wooden planks.
Movie ScriptEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoBy the typewriter in Cassandra’s Room.
Broken SpectaclesEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoIn the WC sink next to Lottie’s Room.

Dying With Dignity Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Music SheetEdward or EmilyChapter Two: Lafayette CemeteryPick up The Sacrifice and squeeze through the hole to the right of the statue.
War PhotoEmilyChapter Four: DercetoInside Ruth’s Room.
Toe TagEmilyChapter Four: DercetoComplete the Infirmary section after France, 1918, then check the body.

Lost Children Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Rubber StampEdward or EmilyChapter One: DercetoOutside the Clerk Office.
Fountain PenEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoInside Batiste’s room.
Dog CollarEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoUse the Palette Knife to enter the Drawing Room.

Prisoner Of Ice Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Tessellated ShardEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoGo to the Attic after completing the Infirmary section. Turn right, past the noose, and into the small but well-lit side area.
Do Not DisturbEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoOn Dr. Gray’s Apartment door. You must complete all objectives in chapter four to be led to the apartment.
Sallow OfferingEdward or EmilyChapter Four: The Coast of GreenlandCheck the tents at the campsite.

The Crescent City Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Ju-JuEdward or EmilyChapter One: French QuarterAfter you get Batiste’s Keys, unlock the doors leading to the Courtyard. Go upstairs and turn right to approach a dead-end.
Streetcar TicketEdward or EmilyChapter One: DercetoBetween the servant’s stairwell and Food and Wine Cellar.
MatchbookEdward or EmilyChapter Three: New Orleans RiversideComplete the Convent of Taroella and watch Ruth’s cutscene.

The Hartwood Curse Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Discarded PaletteEdward or EmilyChapter Two: Hateful MoundEnter the top of the boathouse and squeeze through the gap between the wooden boxes and oil drums.
Witness the Black PharaohEdward or EmilyChapter Three: New Orleans RiversideGo into the small garden to the right of the well-lit door of the Black Pharaoh building.
Alone in the DarkEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoUnlock the Clerk Office safe.

Unspeakable Cults Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Children of a Dark SunEdward or EmilyChapter Three: Nile Valley TempleGo into the side room off the top floor corridor.
ScapegoatEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoGet the Stairwell Key from Dr. Gray’s Office and go into the Infirmary.
Ashes of IndigoEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoInside the Empty Room.

The Pirates of Pontchartrain Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
Opera PlaybillEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoOn chair inside Small Parlour.
Map of CaribbeanEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoUnlock the Globe in the Sitting Room with the France piece.
Pallid MaskEdward or EmilyChapter Four: A Place for HidingReach the top of the ship and turn left, walk past the bell, and jump down through the hole in the floor. Go into the adjacent room.

When It Makes You Worse Lagniappe Set

LagniappeUnlock characterChapterLocation description
RorschachEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoBy the Clerk Office safe.
Jack in the BoxEdward or EmilyChapter Two: DercetoOn the chair in Grace’s Room.
The Flying DutchmanEdward or EmilyChapter Four: DercetoOn the couch inside the Treatment Room.
