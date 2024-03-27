All Alone in the Dark endings and how to get them

After witnessing the canon ending for Alone in the Dark, I was more determined than ever to see all four endings this puzzle horror adventure had to offer. After multiple playthroughs and many Lagniappe resets, the fate of Edward, Emily, and Jeremy was finally uncovered.

Here’s how to unlock all four Alone in the Dark endings. It’s fiddly, but we’ll get you through.

Alone in the Dark: How to unlock all endings

Does it always end in flames? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four endings in Alone in the Dark. The first and most canon ending can be a bit of a shocker; after hours spent evading the darkness in Jeremy’s memories and having to handle our own dark past, you may have wondered like myself “Was anything even real?”

The identity of Grace, the intentions of the Dark Man, and Jeremy’s dialogue in the title’s final cutscene made me strongly believe everything was purely a mass delusion, as Emily suggested. But once Chapter Five: The End came around, I’d never found such a revelation as shocking and downright hilarious as the Black Goat of the Woods massacre.

I had that itch that needed scratching after finishing the game as Edward and Emily. But I quickly learned finding all Lagniappe for the secret endings isn’t simple. You need to complete three Lagniappe Sets to get these endings.

The specific Lagniappe Sets you need for each ending are:

All The World’s A Stage : Grace’s ending

: Grace’s ending A Goat Without Horns : Edward’s ending

: Edward’s ending Dying with Dignity: Emily’s ending

Here is a rundown on how to complete these sets, the ending they correspond to, and what you have to do to activate the ending.

Tip: All secret objectives can only be completed in Chapters Four and Five.

Please be aware that I suffered from several game crashes when I tried to watch these secret endings, and my Lagniappe progress reset across multiple playthroughs countless times. We hope the same doesn’t happen to you.

Ending one: Save New Orleans from the Black Goat

I shouldn’t have found the Black Goat’s massacre so funny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the canon ending for Alone in the Dark. All you need to do is play the game and get to Chapter Five: Derceto after defeating Jacob. Once you load into Chapter Five, head to the fountain and select “Wait.” Regardless of who you’ve been playing as, this ending will always happen. You must then defeat the Black Goat of the Woods. The ending is the same for both characters, with some dialogue differences.

You will get the Case Closed and Safe and Sound achievement after finishing the game with this ending. Each trophy is separate from Edward’s and Emily’s story.

Ending two: Give Grace a Present

An objective to complete right at the end of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to complete All The World’s A Stage Lagniappe Set to get this ending. You can easily do this in your second playthrough. It doesn’t matter who you play as for your first playthrough as you need to play as both characters to complete this set. This set includes the Curious Napkin, the Box of Biscuits, and the Toy Talisman. The Curious Napkin is an Edward-exclusive Lagniappe, while the Box of Biscuits resides in Emily’s story.

Here is where to find each Lagniappe for this set:

In the Hotel of Edward’s memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports Complete France, 1918 to enter the secret area of the Infirmary. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Toy Talisman spawns after using the false book on the bookshelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Curious Napkin Edward Chapter Four: The French Quarter The Curious Napkin is on the Hotel ground floor. Box of Biscuits Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Fix the breaker inside the Infirmary to find the Box of Biscuits. Toy Talisman Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto On the floor of Dr. Gray’s Apartment.

Whoever you choose in your second Alone in the Dark playthrough will be the character who completes the secret objective for this ending. When this set is complete, you are told to “Give the kid something to play with.”

Make sure you have the Toy Talisman to get this ending. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do is get to Chapter Five: Derceto, head over to Grace preparing for the ritual by the tree, and interact with her. A prompt will come up asking if you want to give her a toy. Confirm your choice to see Grace’s surreal and somewhat comical ending that’ll make you question everything you’d previously seen.

Ending three: Join a cult

Visit the Conservatory in Chapter Four to hear the tree’s whispers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Edward’s ending tells a very different story to Grace’s. It follows a similar format to the canon ending, with the primary focus on the Black Goat, and its whispers that have a hold on Edward. You should have found the Preserved Reptile and Jangling Shaker in your first playthrough as either character can pick these up. The final Lagniappe needed for the Goat Without Horns Set is the Profane Totem. This can only be picked up at Pearl River, inside Edward’s memory.

Next to Batiste’s keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Grand Parlour will transform for the last time in Chapter Four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go in the opposite direction of where Grace sits on the bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Preserved Reptile Edward or Emily Chapter One: French Quarter On a table inside Johnny the Conqueror bar. Jangling Shaker Edward or Emily Chapter Four: Derceto When the Empty Room is accessible, head to the Grand Parlour instead. Go inside the Grand Parlour bar. Profane Totem Edward Chapter Four: Pearl River Bridge After exiting the hotel room and onto the Pearl River docks, follow the linear path towards the bridge. Turn left before you get to the bridge and search inside the derelict shack.

The problem with this secret ending is you cannot witness it immediately after completing the set. You are too late to hit the secret objective when you find the Profane Totem. Instead, you need to complete the set as Edward, complete the game, and head back in once again to “Place an offering at the Whispering Tree” at the beginning of Chapter Four: Derceto. You cannot place down an offering at any other point in the game.

After placing down the offering, continue playing until you reach Chapter Five: Derceto. At this point, the whispers will communicate once more, showcasing the Black Goat’s ritual in a new light.

Ending four: Submit to the Dark Man

The Hartwood curse strikes again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final ending is tailored to Emily and her hereditary affliction. Just like Jeremy, Emily is also tied to the Dark Man and his powers. The ending focuses on this, with the secret objective titled “Submit to the Dark Man.” Completing the Dying with Dignity Set can only be achieved as Emily. Unlike Edward’s ending, Emily must find two Lagniappe linked to her fiancé.

Squeeze through before you leave the catacombs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Complete the Empty Room first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check the body after the cutscene. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Music Sheet Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Lafayette Cemetery Pick up The Sacrifice and squeeze through the hole before you exit the catacombs. War Photo Emily Chapter Four: Derceto On the side in Ruth’s Room. Toe Tag Emily Chapter Four: Derceto Complete the Infirmary section after France, 1918, and check the fiancé’s body.

Luckily, you can complete the secret objective within the same Emily playthrough. After obtaining the Toe Tag, continue playing until you are led to Dr. Gray’s Apartment. When you pick up the furniture key off the covered mirror in the side room, check the table for Paint Thinner. This completes the secret objective to “wash the paint off Jeremy’s portrait to learn the secret sign.”

Once learnt, you need to continue playing as normal and defeat Jacob. After lobotomizing Jeremy, a new cutscene will follow, showcasing a very different fate for Emily.

