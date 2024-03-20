Alone in the Dark trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Hidden trophies and their cryptic descriptions, confusing objectives, and disappearing Lagniappes are just a few reasons to play through Alone in the Dark multiple times. They may be for the wrong reasons, but there’s nothing more satisfying than finally hitting platinum.

Here is how to unlock all trophies and achievements in Alone in the Dark.

All trophies and achievements in Alone in the Dark

I’ve seen this scene one too many times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 38 achievements to unlock in Alone in the Dark. While that may not seem like much, you learn the hard way that unlocking every trophy requires at least three playthroughs. Many trophies are hidden, and even when they’re revealed, you don’t know what you did to get them. But don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. We didn’t spend hours on this game just to leave you…alone…in the dark.

Here are all trophies in Alone in the Dark.

Achievement Trophy description Trophy type How to unlock Alone in the Dark Earn all Trophies Platinum Unlock all 37 trophies. The Thin Veneer of Civilization Break through a barrier Bronze Use a melee or ranged weapon to break through a wooden blockage. Whatever It Takes Kill a monster with an opportunity Bronze Kill a monster after throwing an item at it. Come At Me! Kill a monster with a melee weapon Bronze Kill a monster with any melee weapon. Now You’re On the Trolley! Kill a monster with a ranged weapon Bronze Kill a monster with your firearm. On the Mend Put a talisman socket back together (Hidden) Bronze In Chapter two: Derceto, fix the Astronomical Clock in the Gallery. I Don’t Got All Night Finish the game in 3 hours or less (Hidden) Silver Complete Alone in the Dark in three hours of less, in a single playthrough. An Honest Day’s Work Play for more than 8 hours (Hidden) Bronze Play Alone in the Dark for eight hours, in a single playthrough. Welcome to Derceto Break into Derceto (Hidden) Bronze Find the Housekeeper Keys inside the broken vase in the Conservatory in Chapter one: Derceto. In Between There Are Doors Find your own talisman (Hidden) Bronze Pick up the Talisman in Chapter one: The French Quarter. Left Holding the Bag Find Jeremy’s Bag (Hidden) Bronze Complete Chapter two: Hateful Mound. Found and Lost Talk to Jeremy in the chapel (Hidden) Silver Complete Chapter two: Lafayette Cemetery. Somewhere Else Entirely Find the Convent of Taroella (Hidden) Bronze Complete the telescope puzzle to enter Chapter three: Convent of Taroella. Drop Me Off In New Orleans Escape the Dark Man (Hidden) Silver Complete the Convent of Taroella to enter Chapter three: Pregzt Shipping Company for this trophy. Losing My Mind Walk into the desert (Hidden) Bronze Solve the Pharoah Talisman puzzle and enter Chapter three: Beyond the Nile Valley. Where I Belong Return to Derceto (Hidden) Bronze Complete Chapter three: Beyond the Nile Valley . I Abandoned Him Own up to your awful past (Hidden) Silver In Chapter four: Derceto, head to the Infirmary as Emily to complete the X-Ray puzzle. This trophy will pop up as you’re in the area. I Stole the Child and Let Him Down Own up to your awful past (Hidden) Silver Complete Chapter four: Pearl River Bridge (Edward). When Therapy Makes It Worse Break through the barriers of self-deceit (Hidden) Bronze Complete Chapter four: A Place for Hiding. The Past as a Present Get what you want (Hidden) Bronze Enter Dr. Gray’s Apartment in Chapter four: Derceto. Frenzy Enter hell (Hidden) Bronze Enter the campsite in Chapter four: The Coast of Greenland to get this trophy. Back to Normal Break the Pact with the Dark Man (Hidden) Silver Finish Chapter four: The Coast of Greenland. Witness the three cutscenes in Chapter five: Derceto to get this trophy. Case Closed Save New Orleans from the Black Goat (Hidden) Gold Defeat the Black Goat as Edward. Safe and Sound Save New Orleans from the Black Goat (Hidden) Gold Defeat the Black Goat as Emily. Don’t Mind If I Do Finish a Lagniappe set Bronze Get all three Lagniappe for any set in Alone in the Dark. The quickest and easiest to get is the Lost Children set. Watch Out Where You’re Waving That Thing Aim your gun at a human being (Hidden) Bronze Bring out your gun and aim in at any human inside Derceto. What Just Happened? Give Grace a present (Hidden) Silver Find all Lagniappe to the All The World’s A Stage set. Unlocks “Give Grace a toy” objective. You cannot get this ending in your first playthrough. Complete this objective in Chapter five: Derceto, during your second playthrough. Nobody Knows What Happened Consider ending it all (Hidden) Silver Unlock the memory in the attic by completing The Hartwood Curse Lagniappe set. Go to the attic in Chapter four: Derceto and interact with the noose to reveal this secret. Radical Acceptance Submit to the Dark Man (Hidden) Gold Find all Lagniappe for the Dying Without Dignity set and complete the secret objectives (Emily). One of the Thousand Young Join a cult (Hidden) Gold Find all Lagniappe for the Goat Without Horns set and complete the secret objectives (Edward). Bonfire Night Kill an enemy with fire Bronze Kill a monster with a molotov cocktail. Hard Boiled Kill an enemy with a shotgun Bronze Kill a monster with the shotgun. Complete the Lost Children Lagniappe set to unlock the shotgun in the Small Parlour. Gangster Kill an enemy with Tommy Gun Bronze Kill a monster with the Tommy Gun. Unlock the Tommy Gun inside Chapter three: Pregzt Shipping Company. You Can’t Keep Me Out! Open all the safes and locks in the game Bronze Open every safe and lock inside Derceto (doors locked on the other side count). Chatterbox Talk to everybody about everything (Hidden) Bronze Talk to everyone you meet until you’ve exhausted all dialogue prompts (three prompts per conversation). Look At All the Free Stuff I Got! Find all the lagniappes Gold Complete all 15 Lagniappe sets. Teetotaller Finish the game without drinking from your flask Gold Complete Alone in the Dark without healing. Librarian Read all the clues Silver Find all Clues.

Alone in the Dark: How long will it take to find all trophies?

You may see this screen many times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lot of trophies are unlockable within your first playthrough, especially if you know what to look out for. Things get rather difficult if you want to get all Lagniappe sets and witness every ending, however. In its current state, Alone in the Dark is quite bugged. Therefore, it’ll likely take you somewhere between 12 to 16 hours to fully complete this game. Sometimes, your Lagniappe don’t carry over into the next playthrough, or your newly unlocked secret objectives for a new ending simply disappear.

There is a way around the Lagniappe bug if you end up experiencing it (meaning that your sets don’t carry over playthroughs). Manually save in your first playthrough at Chapter five: The End. Then, exit the game and start a new one with the other character. Note whether your Lagniappe have carried over. If not, manually save on Chapter one: Derceto, exit, and reload into The End. Exit once more, and return to your new save file where your Lagniappe sets should be present.

