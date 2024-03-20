Category:
Alone in the Dark trophy list: All trophies and achievements

There's a lot of secrets to uncover.
Alone in the Dark: Emily holding Preserved Reptile Lagniappe with Batiste in the background
Hidden trophies and their cryptic descriptions, confusing objectives, and disappearing Lagniappes are just a few reasons to play through Alone in the Dark multiple times. They may be for the wrong reasons, but there’s nothing more satisfying than finally hitting platinum.

Here is how to unlock all trophies and achievements in Alone in the Dark.

All trophies and achievements in Alone in the Dark

Emily lying in the snow in Alone in the Dark
There are 38 achievements to unlock in Alone in the Dark. While that may not seem like much, you learn the hard way that unlocking every trophy requires at least three playthroughs. Many trophies are hidden, and even when they’re revealed, you don’t know what you did to get them. But don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. We didn’t spend hours on this game just to leave you…alone…in the dark. 

Here are all trophies in Alone in the Dark.

AchievementTrophy descriptionTrophy typeHow to unlock
Alone in the DarkEarn all TrophiesPlatinumUnlock all 37 trophies.
The Thin Veneer of CivilizationBreak through a barrierBronzeUse a melee or ranged weapon to break through a wooden blockage.
Whatever It TakesKill a monster with an opportunityBronzeKill a monster after throwing an item at it.
Come At Me!Kill a monster with a melee weaponBronzeKill a monster with any melee weapon.
Now You’re On the Trolley!Kill a monster with a ranged weaponBronzeKill a monster with your firearm.
On the MendPut a talisman socket back together (Hidden)BronzeIn Chapter two: Derceto, fix the Astronomical Clock in the Gallery.
I Don’t Got All NightFinish the game in 3 hours or less (Hidden)SilverComplete Alone in the Dark in three hours of less, in a single playthrough.
An Honest Day’s WorkPlay for more than 8 hours (Hidden)BronzePlay Alone in the Dark for eight hours, in a single playthrough.
Welcome to DercetoBreak into Derceto (Hidden)BronzeFind the Housekeeper Keys inside the broken vase in the Conservatory in Chapter one: Derceto.
In Between There Are DoorsFind your own talisman (Hidden)BronzePick up the Talisman in Chapter one: The French Quarter.
Left Holding the BagFind Jeremy’s Bag (Hidden)BronzeComplete Chapter two: Hateful Mound.
Found and LostTalk to Jeremy in the chapel (Hidden)SilverComplete Chapter two: Lafayette Cemetery.
Somewhere Else EntirelyFind the Convent of Taroella (Hidden)BronzeComplete the telescope puzzle to enter Chapter three: Convent of Taroella.
Drop Me Off In New OrleansEscape the Dark Man (Hidden)SilverComplete the Convent of Taroella to enter Chapter three: Pregzt Shipping Company for this trophy.
Losing My MindWalk into the desert (Hidden)BronzeSolve the Pharoah Talisman puzzle and enter Chapter three: Beyond the Nile Valley.
Where I BelongReturn to Derceto (Hidden)BronzeComplete Chapter three: Beyond the Nile Valley .
I Abandoned HimOwn up to your awful past (Hidden)SilverIn Chapter four: Derceto, head to the Infirmary as Emily to complete the X-Ray puzzle. This trophy will pop up as you’re in the area.
I Stole the Child and Let Him DownOwn up to your awful past (Hidden)SilverComplete Chapter four: Pearl River Bridge (Edward).
When Therapy Makes It WorseBreak through the barriers of self-deceit (Hidden)BronzeComplete Chapter four: A Place for Hiding.
The Past as a PresentGet what you want (Hidden)BronzeEnter Dr. Gray’s Apartment in Chapter four: Derceto.
FrenzyEnter hell (Hidden)BronzeEnter the campsite in Chapter four: The Coast of Greenland to get this trophy.
Back to NormalBreak the Pact with the Dark Man (Hidden)SilverFinish Chapter four: The Coast of Greenland. Witness the three cutscenes in Chapter five: Derceto to get this trophy.
Case ClosedSave New Orleans from the Black Goat (Hidden)GoldDefeat the Black Goat as Edward.
Safe and SoundSave New Orleans from the Black Goat (Hidden)GoldDefeat the Black Goat as Emily.
Don’t Mind If I DoFinish a Lagniappe setBronzeGet all three Lagniappe for any set in Alone in the Dark. The quickest and easiest to get is the Lost Children set.
Watch Out Where You’re Waving That ThingAim your gun at a human being (Hidden)BronzeBring out your gun and aim in at any human inside Derceto.
What Just Happened?Give Grace a present (Hidden)SilverFind all Lagniappe to the All The World’s A Stage set. Unlocks “Give Grace a toy” objective. You cannot get this ending in your first playthrough. Complete this objective in Chapter five: Derceto, during your second playthrough.
Nobody Knows What HappenedConsider ending it all (Hidden)SilverUnlock the memory in the attic by completing The Hartwood Curse Lagniappe set. Go to the attic in Chapter four: Derceto and interact with the noose to reveal this secret.
Radical AcceptanceSubmit to the Dark Man (Hidden)GoldFind all Lagniappe for the Dying Without Dignity set and complete the secret objectives (Emily).
One of the Thousand YoungJoin a cult (Hidden)GoldFind all Lagniappe for the Goat Without Horns set and complete the secret objectives (Edward).
Bonfire NightKill an enemy with fireBronzeKill a monster with a molotov cocktail.
Hard BoiledKill an enemy with a shotgunBronzeKill a monster with the shotgun. Complete the Lost Children Lagniappe set to unlock the shotgun in the Small Parlour.
GangsterKill an enemy with Tommy GunBronzeKill a monster with the Tommy Gun. Unlock the Tommy Gun inside Chapter three: Pregzt Shipping Company.
You Can’t Keep Me Out!Open all the safes and locks in the gameBronzeOpen every safe and lock inside Derceto (doors locked on the other side count).
ChatterboxTalk to everybody about everything (Hidden)BronzeTalk to everyone you meet until you’ve exhausted all dialogue prompts (three prompts per conversation).
Look At All the Free Stuff I Got!Find all the lagniappesGoldComplete all 15 Lagniappe sets.
TeetotallerFinish the game without drinking from your flaskGoldComplete Alone in the Dark without healing.
LibrarianRead all the cluesSilverFind all Clues.

Alone in the Dark: How long will it take to find all trophies?

Emily and Edward standing in the character selection screen in Alone in the Dark
You may see this screen many times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lot of trophies are unlockable within your first playthrough, especially if you know what to look out for. Things get rather difficult if you want to get all Lagniappe sets and witness every ending, however. In its current state, Alone in the Dark is quite bugged. Therefore, it’ll likely take you somewhere between 12 to 16 hours to fully complete this game. Sometimes, your Lagniappe don’t carry over into the next playthrough, or your newly unlocked secret objectives for a new ending simply disappear.

There is a way around the Lagniappe bug if you end up experiencing it (meaning that your sets don’t carry over playthroughs). Manually save in your first playthrough at Chapter five: The End. Then, exit the game and start a new one with the other character. Note whether your Lagniappe have carried over. If not, manually save on Chapter one: Derceto, exit, and reload into The End. Exit once more, and return to your new save file where your Lagniappe sets should be present.

