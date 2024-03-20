Alone in the Dark: How to solve the Telescope puzzle

The Telescope is a three-part puzzle in Alone in the Dark, giving you multiple layers of gameplay to solve. It may feel complex but as each component slots into place, you quickly see how everything is purposely guiding you straight to the Dark Man.

Here is how to solve every aspect of the Telescope puzzle in Alone in the Dark.

Alone in the Dark: How to open the Locked Steamer Trunk

Only unlockable in Chapter Two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have noticed the Locked Steamer Trunk in Jeremy’s Room. Before you transport to the French Quarters, you can quickly discover it in Chapter One: Derceto. This cannot be opened until Chapter Two, as you must first complete the Lafayette Cemetery section. Successfully escaping from this memory gives you the Luggage Key. Head back to Jeremy’s Room (2F) and unlock the trunk for the Barlow Lens.

Alone in the Dark: Telescope puzzle solution

The Telescope puzzle is inside the Drawing Room, but you cannot access this until you have the Palette Knife from completing Chapter Two: The Hateful Mound. Use the knife on the wedged door inside the Small Parlour to unlock the Drawing Room. The Telescope and its manual are inside, where it notes that the Barlow Lens is required. You get this directly from opening Jeremy’s Steamer Trunk.

When you have the lens, place it directly into the scope. This will show you a blurry constellation. You need to align the lens until the constellation is clearly visible. This can be a bit fiddly to do.

Look out for a bright and larger star that’ll appear on the right-hand side once you are close to solving the puzzle. You will be close to success when the Taurus constellation shifts slightly in and out of focus with the smallest adjustments. You need the largest star in full view next to a clear constellation to complete this part of the puzzle.

Thankfully, this part is far simpler than the last. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Telescope is complete, the room will transform, showing you the second half of this puzzle. All you need to do is align the tiles to match the constellation you just saw through the Barlow Lens. Doing so will give you the Talisman code (9-4-1) to transition into the next part of Alone in the Dark. But you won’t need to input this yourself: The Talisman will automatically do so for you, pointing you towards the Dining Room and into the Convent of Taroella.

