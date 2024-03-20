It’s time to shed light on whether the Alone in the Dark remake includes Denuvo DRM.

Recommended Videos

Denuvo has become an ugly world in the gaming world, as despite its positive intent, it can have disastrous results when it comes with new game releases. Alone in the Dark is the latest suspect, with the 2024 remake recently launching on PC.

Denuvo is anti-tamper software designed to stop people pirating games, and PC gamers are constantly wondering whether new games come with Denuvo. So, let’s see if Alone in the Dark will have you cowering in more ways than one.

Does Alone in the Dark use Denuvo?—Answered

Can you sense any Denuvo? Image by THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark does not support Denuvo, and also doesn’t include any sort of anti-piracy software in its PC installation files.

In case you aren’t aware, DRM (digital rights management) solutions are an ongoing concern for PC players. While the software aims to preserve the developer’s best interests, its implementation often causes serious performance issues and can hinder players’ enjoyment of games.

In the Technical questions section of the official Alone in the Dark Q&A on its Steam page, when asked if the horror game has “third party DRM such as Denuvo,” the answer simply says, “No.”

While this does mean Alone in the Dark could be susceptible to potential piracy issues, anyone who owns the game won’t suffer the usual hiccups associated with DRMs: inflated file sizes, choppy frame rates, additional CPU consumption, and more.

Now that you can enjoy Alone in the Dark on PC with this comfort, you can also expand your knowledge by finding how to get the Shotgun, or knowing all Lagniappes locations.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more