How to get the Shotgun in Alone in the Dark

Put some power back in your hands with the Alone in the Dark Shotgun. Being one of the few weapons you can find in the game, the Shotgun is a handy tool to use against the memory-lurking monsters.

Derceto Manor is filled with Clues, Key Items, and Lagniappe to solve the asylum mystery and understand what happened to Jeremy. Of all the collectible items in Alone in the Dark, the Shotgun is surprisingly one of the easiest to obtain. Here is how to get the double-barreled Shotgun.

Alone in the Dark: Shotgun location

A powerful weapon to pick up early. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shotgun can be spotted inside the Small Parlour as early as Chapter One: Derceto. You need to complete the Lost Children Lagniappe set to unlock this handy weapon. Each set consists of three Lagniappes you need to collect. Unlike other sets, the Lost Children set is the quickest and easiest to pick up, granting you access to the Shotgun halfway into Chapter Two.

Your Lagniappes carry over onto your second playthrough. This means that so long as you complete the Lost Children set, the Shotgun will be unlocked in the new game. Note whether you have the “Check the Small Parlour” objective to determine if this set successfully carried onto your new playthrough.

Alone in the Dark: How to complete the Lost Children Lagniappe set

Find the Stamp in the room to the left of Derceto’s front door. Screenshot by Dot Esports Next to the fan in Batiste’s room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get the Palette Knife to access the Drawing Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lagniappe Unlock character Chapter Location description Rubber Stamp Edward or Emily Chapter One: Derceto On the reception desk, right outside the Clerk Office. Go into this room before you unlock the front door. Fountain Pen Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Head over to Batiste’s room on the second floor when freely exploring Derceto becomes available in Chapter Two. The Fountain Pen is on the side of this room. Dog Collar Edward or Emily Chapter Two: Derceto Complete Chapter Two: Hateful Mound to get the Palette Knife. Use the knife on the blocked door in the room you spawn in after Hateful Mound. Enter the Drawing Room and go to the back to collect the Dog Collar off the bottom shelf, between the two armchairs.

Return to the Small Parlour (directly outside the Drawing Room) upon completing this set. The Shotgun cabinet will unlock, allowing you to pick up this new weapon. Shotgun ammo will begin to spawn in, so make sure you keep an eye out. You can hold a total of eight bullets. We recommend saving your ammunition for boss fights unless you run out of ammo for your handgun.

