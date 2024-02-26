All Alone in the Dark platforms

The infamous Alone in the Dark video game series has a new installment releasing on March 20, with fans of the series sure to be looking forward to what the new game has to offer—as well as what platforms the game will come out on.

If you are hoping to play Alone in the Dark, we’ve got all the release information you need to know. Let’s check out how you will be able to play Alone in the Dark when it comes out.

What platforms is Alone in the Dark releasing on?

Image via Pieces Interactive.

Alone in the Dark will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on the PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. The game is a current-generation title for consoles, so you won’t be able to play Alone in the Dark on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One.

This is sure to be disappointing to those who still play on the previous generation of consoles, but it isn’t too surprising when you consider the high level of technical requirements that a great deal of modern video games have, and the fact we’re already more than three years into the PS5 and Series X/S’ lifespans.

Could Alone in the Dark be released on the Nintendo Switch in the future?

If you are hoping to play Alone in the Dark on the Nintendo Switch, I wouldn’t hold your breath. It seems unlikely the game will ever come to the Nintendo Switch platform, as the Switch is relatively limited from a technical perspective.

If you are a gamer on any of the aforementioned platforms, make sure to check out Alone in the Dark when it comes out on March 22.