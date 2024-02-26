Alone in the Dark countdown: Exact start time and release date

Alone in the Dark is an upcoming survival horror game that’s a long-awaited reimagining of the game with the same name from the early 1990s. Whether you played the original, you need to know exactly when Alone in the Dark will release if you want to start playing it right away.

Recommended Videos

In the guide below, you can see the precise date and time Alone in the Dark launches.

Alone in the Dark release date and start time

Image via Pieces Interactive

At this time, the planned release date for Alone in the Dark is set for March 20, 2024. As we have seen with games time and time again, though, no release date is set in stone until a game is released; we’ll have to wait and see if the developers delay the launch at any point over the next few weeks.

If Alone in the Dark does meets its scheduled release date of March 20, we don’t yet have any official launch time for that date. It’s also unconfirmed if there will be any sort of early access with Alone in the Dark if you pre-order or buy a specific edition of the game. If the game releases solely on March 20, though, it’s possible we could see either a midnight release or a launch at roughly 11am CT (5pm GMT). Of course, those are simply educated guesses based on recent game releases, so we’ll still have to wait for an official announcement regarding a launch time.

Alone in the Dark is set to release for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The game isn’t a sequel but a reimagining of the original game released in 1992. This means you don’t have to play the original to know what’s going on in the new version of Alone in the Dark. It certainly won’t hurt to watch a summary of the original to appreciate what’s going on when you arrive at Derceto Manor, however.

If you’re interested in other horror games, check out our previous guide on the top five horror titles releasing in 2024, which includes Alone in the Dark.