Alan Wake 2: All Watery Nursery Rhyme locations

Watery is one of the larger areas you explore in Alan Wake 2 when playing as Saga, with the town featuring a coffee-themed amusement park as well as a town hall and a sauna.

Due to the size of the area, Watery has a fair amount of nursery rhymes to be found, with a total of eight of them spread across the town, the woods, the trailer park, and the local theme park. Some of these rhymes can only be accessed once you have progressed the story and ventured into the Watery Overlap. Only then will the floodwaters in the area recede and the previously hidden nursery rhymes will become visible.

We are going to be looking at the locations of every nursery rhyme in Watery in Alan Wake 2 so you know where to find them, what tools you need to access them, and whether you can solve them before or after the waters have receded.

Gentle Beast Nursery Rhyme

As you start traveling through the woods to get to Coffee World, you can easily find this rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This nursery rhyme is one of the first you can encounter whilst in Watery, as it can be found on the path through the wooded area that you need to take when you first arrive in Watery and are tasked with heading to Coffee World.

As you are traveling on the path through the woods, you will find a small clearing if you take a right, as you can see on the map above. If you duck down under a branch and walk a little further, the nursery rhyme will be in clear view.

Three Little Deer’s Nursery Rhyme

To find this rhyme, head up towards the radio tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Next is another nursery rhyme that can be found when you are making your way to Coffee World after first arriving in Watery. You need to venture a little further north when you are traveling on the path through the woods. Head up towards the radio tower you can see on the map above.

Tip: Make sure to pick up both dolls you find for this nursery rhyme so you don’t have to backtrack to come back for the other later.

When you get into the area, take a left and keep following the path rather than continuing north towards the radio tower. You will find the nursery rhyme nearby to a picnic table. The table itself is important too, as you will find two dolls sitting on it.

Watery Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme

Go to the lighthouse and you will spot this nursery rhyme on the cliff edge nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have made your way to Coffee World, you can go through the park and head towards the other side of the Watery map to find another nursery rhyme. The Watery lighthouse is at the far end of the map, as far as you can go. It’s pretty easy to find due to it being a distinctive landmark in the area.

When you approach the lighthouse, you will find the nursery rhyme outside. It is on the cliff edge and is very close to the lighthouse, though not actually inside the building. Directly outside the lighthouse, right on the steps, are dolls that you will need to solve the nursery rhyme, so don’t forget to pick them up.

This is another nursery rhyme that can be solved before the floodwaters have receded in Watery, though you will need to make your way through Coffee World before you can get there.

Downtown Watery Nursery Rhyme

When you have the screwdriver, you can get to this nursery rhyme by breaking into the abandoned trailer in Downtown Watery. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This is a nursery rhyme that can be found back in the downtown area of Watery, though you will need to have obtained the screwdriver from Coffee World before you can access it.

The nursery rhyme can be found in an abandoned trailer behind Suomi Town Hall. Approach the door to the trailer and interact with the lock to bring up Saga’s inventory. Scroll down to the screwdriver—which should be there so long as you have been to Coffee World and collected it— and click on it. Saga will break the lock open with it, and you will be able to enter the trailer.

Once you are inside, turn left and keep going until you reach the very end of the trailer. You will see the nursery rhyme there.

Latte Lagoon Nursery Rhyme

Go back to Coffee World and head to the Latte Lagoon attraction to find this rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From here on, we are going to be looking at the Watery nursery rhymes that are only unlocked once the floodwaters have receded after you have progressed further in the narrative of Alan Wake 2. This happens once you have entered the Overlap in Watery and have completed the boss fight there. When this is done, you will be able to access the other nursery rhymes spread across Watery.

With this particular nursery rhyme, you will need to head back to Coffee World. As per the map above, you need to go to the Latte Lagoon to find this nursery rhyme, which you can get to through the Fair Trade Fun Zone. The nursery rhyme can be found at the end of the small wharf in the Latte Lagoon.

Watery Ranger Cabin Nursery Rhyme

This nursery rhyme can be found outside the ranger cabin to the north in Watery. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another nursery rhyme that is only accessible once the floodwaters have receded is one found close to the ranger cabin. You can get to the ranger cabin by heading north from Coffee World. Keep going up towards the top of the Watery map after leaving Coffee World and you will eventually come to the ranger cabin. The nursery rhyme can be found around the back of the cabin.

Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park Wharf Nursery Rhyme

When the area is no longer flooded, this nursery rhyme will appear on the trailer park wharf. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Next is a nursery rhyme that can be found in the Lighthouse Trailer Park, which you will need to go to as you progress through the story, so you will have been there before at this point. To find one of the nursery rhymes here, enter the trailer park and keep walking until you get to the edge of the area. You’ll know you are there when you see a small wharf with a boat docked near it. Walk onto the dock and follow it around as far as you can go.

Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park Locked Trailer Nursery Rhyme

When you have the boltcutters, go back to the Lighthouses Trailer Park to find this rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final nursery rhyme to find in Watery can only be accessed once you have obtained the bolt cutters. You will need to progress to the point where you have completed the boss fight in the Overlap at the Valhalla Nursing Home in the Bright Falls/Bunker Woods area to get them. You’ll need to travel back to Watery once you have the bolt cutters to find this nursery rhyme, as it can only be accessed once you have used the tool to cut the padlock off of the gate.

When you have cut the lock off of the gate, head into the trailer. The trailer is opposite Saga’s trailer, as per the map above. The nursery rhyme can be found in the room towards the back of the trailer.