Stunning fan-made Alan Wake 2 credit sequence has fans wishing for a TV adaptation

The Alan Wake 2 community is in raptures today after the release of a fan-made intro sequence featuring the game’s characters, with many immediately calling for a television show to match.

YouTuber NV, also known as naven0m on Twitter, shared the montage-like intro early on Jan. 1 and it didn’t take long for the passion project to gain its due recognition. Within a day of sharing, the video has been acknowledged by Remedy Entertainment’s creative director Sam Lake, Alan Wake 2 director Kyle Rowley, and Poets of the Fall—the real-life band that dons the moniker Old Gods of Asgard when Remedy calls upon them to provide some bangers in its largely shared universe of titles.

What’s even more inspiring is the attention and praise that the video has received from gamers. To say the community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive would be an understatement—people are simply in awe of what this editor has put together. The love for the intro edit is unanimous, and some are even going so far as to suggest that the creator should get in contact with Remedy, stating the company should hire the video’s creator to work on future games.

Several other comments all mention being reminded of True Detective, with one simply reading “AMC intro please.” At first glance, one might think that’s a bit of a pipe dream, but it might not actually be out of the realm of possibility.

In 2022, Remedy shared a video for the 12th anniversary of the first Alan Wake game, during which Sam Lake said that AMC has purchased the rights for a TV adaptation. According to Variety, the hunt for a showrunner is underway and Sam Lake will be involved as an executive producer.

There haven’t been many updates since 2022, but given the massive success of Alan Wake 2, I think it’s fair to assume that AMC will see the merit of continuing to explore the Alan Wake universe, especially given the fact that they purchased the rights before the release of the second game.

Given the Writer’s Strike only recently ended it’s probably wishful thinking to hope that a script has even begun taking shape at this point. With that said, we don’t know exactly when AMC picked up the rights for a TV show, only that it was before or during 2022. If it was long enough before, it’s possible a script was penned before the strike began—but even then, the wiser thing to do would probably be to hold off until after Alan Wake 2’s release and reception to begin seriously working on the project.

It probably will be quite some time before the series actually airs, but when it (hopefully) does, we’re also rooting for NV to have a job in the editing room.